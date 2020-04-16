Cat Gets Its Tongue Stuck To Blanket, Keeps Licking Anyway
She just wants her blanket clean, you know?
Thomas the terrier got a hold of some candy teeth and it's an amusing sight to see.
An Australian man who bought 4,800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 liters of hand sanitizer got a rude awakening when he tried to get a refund.
Somewhat miraculously, nobody was injured in the explosion of Androscoggin Mill in Maine.
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
Milk the Samoyed tries meat for the first time and it's an oddly satisfying ASMR experience.
The cannons used by navies in the 1600s might not be a match for modern artillery, but they were still powerful as hell.
The proportion of coronavirus tests with positive results could be a window into just how bad the U.S. outbreak is.
Costco has long been beloved by employees, some of whom have worked there for decades. But the retailer's decision-making during the coronavirus pandemic has tested their loyalty and compromised their health.
Red hot ribbons of steel curling meandering through workers' legs? What could go wrong!?
We've seen small planes make emergency highway landings before, but never seen one land so close to moving cars.
Strained by the pandemic, Amazon is now discouraging people from buying so much stuff.
The studio executives and talent agents responsible for keeping the business part of showbiz beating ever forward against the tide have referred to the worldwide pandemic as "nuclear winter." "Doomsday," even.
The hosts of The King Of Random find out that age-old question: what happens if you put a light bulb in the microwave?
JP Sears does a hilarious impression of all those buffed out fitness Influencers that ostensibly are giving workout inspiration, while mostly being self-aggrandizing.
In yet another win for Albert Einstein's theories, scientists report the first ever detection of "Schwarzschild precession" around a black hole.
Zach and Mark disobey orders from the chef not to fill up on cheese in this hilariously intense short film.
One month ago, Jennifer Haller was the first person to receive one of the first coronavirus vaccines. She talks about the physical and mental toll of the last four weeks.
I worked at PetCo for a whole year when I was 17 and one day my shift fatefully overlapped with James Garretson. Yes, he let me pet a lion. Yes, I was stoned the whole time.
Can't quite reach that knot in your back? Vertiball solves that need. Mount it on a wall and lean up against it to work out all your toughest knots. It's 23 percent off now!
A YouTuber puts two buckets through the ringer and observes whether the Yeti brand bucket is worth the investment.
Six years after the city of Flint, Michigan, began using a toxic water source that sickened its residents, VICE uncovered payoffs, the silencing of a whistleblower, a shady financial deal, a coverup, and the former governor who presided over it all.
Developing a defense against the virus will depend on how it behaves.
Kristin Chalela Bagnell had the shock of a lifetime when she, and her two dogs, noticed a large rodent munching on a pizza(!), outside her sliding glass door.
Alex Berenson prefers not to be fact-checked.
In the chaotic effort to obtain supplies, the Trump administration paid $55 million to Panthera Worldwide LLC, a company with no expertise in the world of medical equipment.
This the only remake of "The Office" we accept.
One of the pioneers of negative pressure rooms explains their design.
The world has gotten pretty stressful lately, so let's use Mother's Day as an excuse to give the gift of chill vibes.
In an email, Navy captain blamed himself for not demanding decisive action sooner for crew with coronavirus. His message was later mischaracterized.
At least 1,500 people on the company's cruise ships have been diagnosed with COVID-19, dozens have died, and the lawsuits are just getting started.
For decades staff have used a mask that's much more effective than the N95, and is reusable.
How does the new iPhone SE stack up compared to the others?
Are the huge penises in porn really that big? On Reddit's Measured Pornstars, dick detectives try to calculate the true penis size of male porn stars.
The visual and lifestyle movement is designed to fetishize the wholesome purity of the outdoors.
Mario Lopez is back on campus as Slater, the gym teacher, in the new "Saved By The Bell" reboot, coming later this year.
The CEO of Baltimore-based Atlas Restaurant Group on operating his 15-restaurant group in a new reality
Wall Street is well off its pre-pandemic highs, but it is also showing a guarded optimism about the recovery. Why?
When you don't have the money to build lavish sets, that's when creativity comes in.
The collection includes multiple NASCAR race cars, a Ford GT supercar previously owned by Wayne Gretzky and dozens of highly sought-after classics.
A well-known attorney helped land a $2 billion settlement for Gulf Coast seafood-industry workers after the BP oil spill. But who was he really representing?
Apple's new iPhone SE 2 is dramatically larger than the prior SE and signifies the end of the line for small smartphones.
Five scenarios that show the differences in states' testing algorithms.
To combat the coronavirus pandemic, DIY makers and companies are scrambling to create open-source ventilators. Here's what they're up against.
Don't worry about being productive right now. Just be aware.
Those office sounds you used to hate? They're all here (water cooler included).
There seems to be a recurring motif with all of these ads.
Tight floor plans, "sanity" walks and the people you miss seeing: they turned up in your homemade maps of life during the coronavirus pandemic.
Medieval mystics starved the body to feed the soul. Understanding this perfectionist mindset could help treat anorexia today.