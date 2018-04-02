Cat Has Mastered Brilliant Way To Signal To Owner She's Hungry
Forget subtlety. I need you to know that I need my meal ASAP.
I'm neither vaxxed nor waxed, but that doesn't matter for a virtual hot girl summer.
It's quite a daunting prospect, jumping from 10 meters high.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Paolo Nicolai puts on a show during a high adrenaline Beach Volleyball match.
While it's pretty easy to craft a negative narrative around week one of the Games, the truth about Tokyo is actually a bit more complicated.
A viral post from the subreddit r/AmITheAsshole has people on the edge of their seats as a woman told the story of how she seemingly innocuously cleaned out the fridge and her husband threw into a rage.
During a 2010 Blizzcon panel, a female audience member asked if it were possible to have female characters in their video games that didn't look like they had just stepped out of a Victoria's Secret catalogue. Here's how they responded.
Greenland is experiencing its most significant melting event of the year as temperatures in the Arctic surge. The amount of ice that melted on Tuesday alone would be enough to cover the entire state of Florida in two inches of water.
Go deep into nature, and learn the skills needed to actually survive off the land.
The eating champion recently downed 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes and his body paid the price.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Tony Roman, a restaurant owner who proudly put up a sign at the entrance saying "PROOF OF BEING UNVACCINATED REQUIRED," has a truly bonkers interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo.
One of the biggest mysteries of "The Office" was the identity of the Scranton Strangler. Journalist Jules Suzdaltsev has a plausible theory.
It's not easy being a parent to a young child. Here are two reasons why people might be unable to be good parents.
"Woodstock 99" makes the events of that weekend in Rome, NY, seem like a confluence of horrors that could only have sprung from the climate of 1999, when in reality, we see a little of its hell every year.
If you want to avoid being called on in a Zoom class, here's something you can possibly do with your username.
"People would say, 'It's an incredible album, it's really genius, and I'm not touching it.'"
Robinhood traders have earned the most attention, but they're only part of a larger story about class stagnation and distrust.
After withdrawing from the all-around competition in Tokyo, Simone Biles's decision has shed new light on how elite athletes are coping with stress, burnout and fatigue.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Should the most hated skill in gymnastics be banned just for being ugly?
Andrew Callaghan visits the "God and Country Patriot Roundup" in Dallas, Texas and it was a, uh, sobering experience.
We love a nice house plant. When we can't swing a garden or topiary, some pretty little plants are a good way to spruce up the house.
Custom-tailored for your specific needs, this sleek scooter is lightweight, sturdy and benefits from a range of up to 70 miles.
Free Fly's secret sauce comes from their custom bamboo fabric blends to provide you with the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable. Natural UPF protection, anti-odor, moisture- wicking — need we say more?
Twitter, please stop hyping internet beef.
Back in 2020, when 17-year-old Alfie was out on his paddleboard, he put his phone in a waterproof pouch. A decision that no doubt saved his life.
Like it or not, the way we work has already evolved.
A team at Hacksmith Industries has created a torch that has broken Guinness World Records with its light projection of over 500,000 lumens.
This week, more than ever, we are begging you to leave women alone.
An octopus picked a fight with the wrong creature in the ocean.
The song, released 34 years ago this week, found new popularity with the rise of Rickrolling, an internet prank where people are tricked into clicking on a hyperlink that leads to the video.
Goodbye, dystopian Craigslist. There's a new Reddit, and it's all grown up. (From 2018)
"The Daily Show" produced a supercut of every one of Carlson's questions about the January 6 insurrection answered by capitol police who were on the frontline when the event unfolded.
Robinhood is setting out to capitalize on the day-trading boom it helped create.
Sophie Zhang, a former data scientist at Facebook, revealed that it enables global political manipulation and has done little to stop it.
Clare Balding inadvertently asks gold medal-winning swimmer Matt Richards a double entendre that nearly made him lose his composure.
Our strange journey with hydration, from the Capri Sun and Kool-Aid of our youth to our current water bottle obsession.
A domino that stands back up after falling seems impossible, but all it takes is a bit of engineering to make it work.
There are dozens of eBay auctions for Cheetos shaped like everything from Jesus to a penis, and some of the asking prices are truly jaw-dropping.
In this theory on the origins of the universe, the Big Bang was not the beginning, but a repeating pattern of expansion and contraction.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson runs into a little umbrella trouble while attending a memorial service for fallen police officers.
"Defund the police"? Not a concern at the national sheriffs' conference, where (sometimes questionable) commerce reigned.
The fourth-generation Outlander is selling well enough to give Mitsu a quarterly profit.
Take a ride with a teenager in the '80s and it's quite a blast from the past.
I interviewed Brendan Weinstein for the answer.