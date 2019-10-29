Cat Sneaks Into Little Boy's Room, Sparks An Animated Interspecies Conversation
A curious cat starts a conversation with a toddler.
How to open a can from the inside out without touching the tab.
Playstation and Adult Swim team up for one the most ambitious crossover events in history…just kidding.
Daniel Graham explains the moment he handed out bread to a homeless man while dressed as Jesus.
A shell shiner and some factory workers were left with nothing as Rosie edged them all out.
BoingBoing's Rob Beschizza made a mashup up of the film's intro with contemporary footage of Los Angeles.
Kristen Stewart and Beck Bennett just can't fathom why Aidy Bryant would make this decision.
Alejandra Barrera, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, was detained in Cibola County, where she was denied parole five times.
America loves a story about capture and escape. Asylums provide a tantalizing setting.
Bill Gates observes the huge carbon footprint with building new skyscrapers and how we can reduce the environmental impact.
A behind-the-scenes chat with host Sean Evans.
Content creators won't let the sex offender's death get memory-holed.
Zero-waste shopping is on the rise. But is it a real long-term solution to America's plastic problem?
Lindsay Lohan has may qualities, but, let's be honest, she has never been noted for her impeccable judgment.
Researcher Anne Pringle explains how a slime mold with no brain can make logical decisions.
"My constant thought was for the woman, the home-maker. Everything must be done to make her a fulfilled success."
Thousands of people in Chile have taken to the streets to protest against the government of Sebastián Piñera.
Watching the second season finale of "Succession" the same weekend as "El Camino," the movie followup to "Breaking Bad," had me thinking about how much "prestige TV" has changed in the last few years.
The Swedish company Maurten's hydrogel drink has taken the endurance world by storm over the last two years. Now scientists are testing their claims.
"Psychological portraits" of US veterans via the interiors of their cars, a street photographer's take on 1960s Britain and more best photos of the week.
There's one type of energy storage that makes up the vast majority of our current capacity.
Get cooking with Nancy Singleton Hachisu's new cookbook.
Your Macallan 12 can come with you in style.
We examined each of President Trump's 11,000+ tweets (so you don't have to) and the ways he finds things on Twitter. What we discovered was alarming.
Before achieving reality stardom, Rudy Boesch served in the U.S. Navy for 45 years
Wren Weichman explains why people felt really uncomfortable watching "The Polar Express."
BuzzFeed News sued the US government for the right to see all the work that Mueller's team kept secret. Today we are publishing the first installment.
It's an internet fight and only the top memes will survive. This week's challengers: Italian AOC, "If I were," "OK Boomer" and more.
As comeuppances go, this might be taking it a bit too far.
This new "Star Wars" title from the folks behind "Titanfall" and "Apex Legends" has a lot of potential. After all, who doesn't want to be a wall-running Jedi?
Sportswriter Alan Goldsher earned the unfortunate distinction of having perhaps one of the most ratioed tweets in Twitter history on Friday after he announced his debut for Deadspin — which this week had their entire staff resign over objections to the firing of their deputy editor Barry Petchesky after not "sticking to sports" as decreed by G/O Media management.
A security camera in Maryland captured a young treat-or-treater refilling an empty candy bowl.
On Friday night, the host of HBO's "Real Time" welcomed an anti-vaxxer and a right-wing propagandist onto his show. At times, he sided with both.
About one in ten of the city's residents was jailed or fired after raids at local chicken plants. But, for most, Morton is still home.
Emile Luijben discovers a very dangerous yet very effective way to de-ice his windshield.
This design would blow away the foldable competition. Is it real, though?
Two questions to ask yourself during the design process to defend against people who use your product for malicious, or just annoying, ends.
The defense was so close, and yet so, so, so far.
Is Mark Zuckerberg's haircut a tribute to Caesar? A sad attempt at adulting? Or a petty F-you to us plebes?
And they married in a parking lot?, and did lots of other unusual things you really need to see to believe.
While celebrating the Washington Nationals World Series victory, a woman accidentally dropped her phone on the ground — and a rowdy group of revelers helped her get it back.
Beginning with Thonet's innovations two centuries ago, the history of café chairs, including Tolix, Emeco, and Fermob, reflects shifts in cities and design.
While millions of women regularly use some form of hormonal birth control, there are staggeringly few conclusive studies on its side effects.
Trevor Strader had the Halloween from hell this week when he went to retrieve his bag and umbrella from under the bus and became inadvertently trapped underneath when the luggage compartment doors closed and the bus began driving.
The Atlantic Telegraph Company's 1858 failure set the stage for success just eight years later.
The 1,428-foot tower on Manhattan's Billionaires' Row is 24 times taller than it is wide and has only one residence per floor.
"We launched a high altitude weather balloon filled with helium to an altitude exceeding 50km, timing the apex of the flight to coincide with totality."