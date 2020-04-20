Cat Has Preciously Wholesome Reaction To Seeing Baby For The First Time
This is the best meet-cute ever.
Here's another unexpected outcome of working from home: sometimes when you're filming live segments in your bathroom, your naked spouse might also be in the shot.
Can the Slow Mo Guys break your YouTube?
Sometimes the glass is not a material obstacle but a state of mind.
The county beach workers filled up the Venice Skatepark with sand.
Just because the SAT was designed to test the mathematical proficiency of students doesn't mean it's flawless.
The findings have huge implications for everyday life on a labor and delivery unit, as well as potential broader implications.
A single owner put less than 15,000 miles on this rare collectible before tucking it away somewhere in Indiana.
Over the last four weeks, more than 22 million people have filed jobless claims filed because of COVID-19. Here's how that compares to the numbers of other historical job losses over the past few decades.
Seasons No. 2 and No. 3 in SB Nation's quest to win a national title with Western Illinois in "College Hoops 2K8"
Oil prices crashed to new lows on Monday amid the pandemic. Here's what happened when Bloomberg's Tracy Alloway tried to buy a barrel back in 2015.
Is Zoom behind the coronavirus lockdowns? Trump has a theory.
Just because the cat is smaller doesn't mean that the dog has the upper hand in the relationship.
After 20 years of long-distance competition, I ran my fastest. All it took was tech, training and a new understanding of my life.
Recently, and not for the first time, the comedian's public persona has appeared to be at odds with her private actions.
"The very rich," F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, "are different from you and me." Rarely has that statement been so glaringly clear, as the self-isolation strategies of the ultrawealthy are revealed by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I guess I feel very sorry for extroverts right now. They must be struggling, unlike me."
For 311's 30th anniversary, the band took over the Park MGM in Las Vegas, playing 102 songs over three nights with no repeats. Our writer went to the desert on the eve of a pandemic to meet the superfans of America's most positive band — and figure out why he stopped loving them.
Cats will be cats. Dogs will be dogs.
The military's toughest training challenges have a lot in common with outdoor sufferfests like the Barkley Marathons and the Leadville Trail 100: you have to be fit and motivated to make the starting line, but your mind and spirit are what carry you to the end.
The IRS enlisted TurboTax's help to deliver stimulus checks. It could cost you.
What happens when you combine the famously high speeds of the German autobahn with the reduced traffic caused by the coronavirus lockdown?
Zai sticks in your mind like a celebrity — a live-action anime heroine, an Instagram avatar come to life — except she's not. She's not even close. And the more time you spend with her, the mystery of why only deepens.
A Russian man tried to scare a mouse but ended up getting the tables turned on him.
The coronavirus didn't break America. It revealed what was already broken.
From the music to the captions, this is pitch perfect.
If luxury THC granola, weed aperitifs and CBD pillows couldn't make me into a stoner, nothing can.
It may be a surprising revelation, but it turns out you can't name a folder, an image or a text file "Con" on a Windows machine.
The New England Journal of Medicine has published a horrifying account of a health care executive going to extraordinary lengths to evade what appear to be mafia tactics by the federal government in order to obtain personal protective equipment.
To protest the stay-at-home-orders, drivers attempted to clog certain roads in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday.
The pandemic inspired an innovative project to design and make a low-cost ventilator in weeks, not years.
Daylight, natural ventilation and unfinished wood surfaces can all reduce the abundance of harmful pathogens.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"I have to say I am more than a little disappointed with this."
Unemployment has skyrocketed, but so has the size of the city's volunteer pool and the number of people fostering animals. One month into the shutdown, the city is as complex as it ever was.
To end the nightmare, lockdowns aren't enough. We need to hunt the virus and defeat it.
At one point, a police officer proclaimed it "a stand-off."
The reactor used molten lead-bismuth for coolant, which meant it turned into a brick if it stopped circulating, but gave big power for its size.
April 2019 was a simpler time. Americans wanted to know what a black hole was, who was playing in the Final Four and how many episodes of "Game of Thrones" there were.
A YouTuber wrote some software to come up with the most optimal basketball backboard possible and then built it.
Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan show the challenges of fighting this pandemic.
Over 100 miles from Reno, 240 miles from Sacramento, and hundreds of miles from anywhere else I'd ever been lies one of the darkest places in the country, tucked away from the bleeding glow of civilization.
Will it result in a big bang or a whimper as snow meets detonated dynamite?
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Just examine all the predictions we made during 9/11 and the Great Recession.
The popularity of orange juice is, surprisingly, a product of clever marketing. But why have Americans fallen out of love with this drink in recent years?
Only Jordan was a better all-around player in the '90s... and that was debatable.
Amazon-owned Whole Foods is quietly tracking its employees with a heat map tool that ranks which stores are most at risk of unionizing