Cat Has Some Deep Regrets After Getting Stuck Inside This Vase
A cat realizes its curiosity has gotten the best of it.
Somewhat miraculously, nobody was injured in the explosion of Androscoggin Mill in Maine.
Red hot ribbons of steel curling meandering through workers' legs? What could go wrong!?
The cannons used by navies in the 1600s might not be a match for modern artillery, but they were still powerful as hell.
When you don't have the money to build lavish sets, that's when creativity comes in.
A YouTuber puts two buckets through the ringer and observes whether the Yeti brand bucket is worth the investment.
How the car didn't just drop straight into the lake, we do not understand.
How did the biggest cluster in the US emerge in a corner of South Dakota? Infections spread like wildfire through a pork factory and questions remain about what the company did to protect staff.
The Bulls legend was — and still is — basketball's GOAT.
Kaleb Cave seems to have pulled off a true standing double backflip on grass. It's wild
This TikTok by Jeff Wright utilizing Parent Trap film technology and a science fiction premise keeps getting better and better the longer you watch.
According to this chart from Visual Capitalist, some US workers are more susceptible to putting themselves in harm's way.
An oceanographer, a marine biologist, a ship captain and the former CEO of FedEx weigh in.
Dan Andrews, the premiere of Victoria, spoke to a few youngsters over Zoom and one had a keen takeaway from what we're all going through.
Ten contestants are invited to an island, prohibited from having sex, and encouraged to become "authentically connected." This is not "Love Is Blind." It is something much, much worse.
Colorado's stay-at-home order has been in place since March 26 and as the parents at Colorado Public Radio can attest, the youth are getting a bit... restless.
RIP, door. It was good knowing you.
A growing number of estimates say global carbon dioxide emissions could fall 5% in 2020. That would be the largest annual drop on record. But climate researchers say there is little reason for celebration.
Here's what it looks like when a duck tries to play hard-to-get.
Getting out of the lockdown and out of your shelter-in-place bunker is not the beginning of the end of the pandemic. It is only the end of the beginning.
The war in Afghanistan proved that we can't just rely on new technology, but the Pentagon wouldn't listen — and troops paid the price.
Bill Gates may have been the richest person in the world in 1997, but here's how the rankings of the world's wealthiest individuals have changed in the past two decades.
Joe Eskenazi found out that live television can be unpredictable.
Signs that life in isolation is like Robert Eggers's 2019 horror movie "The Lighthouse," now streaming on Amazon Prime.
An experienced bizjet pilot breaks down the industry, the costs, who can really justify such an expensive luxury and why.
In the scene that seems straight out of a movie, a kayaker stranded on an island in Jamaica Bay caught the attention of NYPD Special Operations by starting a fire and spelling out "HELP" in sticks.
"It's the paradox of public health: When you do it right, nothing happens."
The drama is set to premiere on the streaming service Peacock later this year.
"Situations like this have escalated into black men being shot all across the country," Dr. Armen Henderson said.
His critics assume this crisis has to take Trump down, whether for the bungled response or the economic collapse. They're missing something important: He's been training for this moment his entire life.
According to leaked CAD schematics, the new iPhone will feature squared off edges, similar to the iPad Pro — or the old iPhone SE.
One of the largest and wealthiest school districts in America, Fairfax County, started distancing learning this week. Between racial slurs and porn, it went so poorly they had to cancel.
Hundreds of thousands of lower-grade breathing devices are going unused because manufacturers say they can't perform life-saving functions. But a new patch might change that.
The proportion of coronavirus tests with positive results could be a window into just how bad the U.S. outbreak is.
This fascinating side-by-side clip shows that the real stunt hero of the scene wasn't Cruise, but rather the camera man who jumped off the plane backwards and filmed Cruise with a camera on his head the whole way down.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
After the FIDE Candidates tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus, world champion Magnus Carlsen decided to take things into his own hands. His version of chess could speed the game up permanently.
JP Sears does a hilarious impression of all those buffed out fitness Influencers that ostensibly are giving workout inspiration, while mostly being self-aggrandizing.
Strained by the pandemic, Amazon is now discouraging people from buying so much stuff.
From kitsch to cool, ride the waves of undulating popularity of a tropical fashion statement.
We've seen amber fossils with insects embedded in them before, but we've never seen one that contains air bubbles like this one.
London's Woolwich Ferry did a 360 spin and honked its horn in the middle of the River Thames to pay their respects to medical workers on the front line.
"You feel normal." "You feel normal." "You feel normal."
We've seen small planes make emergency highway landings before, but never seen one land so close to moving cars.
You've got the time. Now all you need is the materials and the know-how.
The coronavirus will change grocery stores, and probably not for the better.
The truck had been dangling over the bridge in 50 MPH winds for 30 minutes when first responders finally were able to extricate the driver from the car.
"If I could describe the utter chaos of needing to remove 50 to 80 bodies in a jigsaw arrangement in order to maneuver the shelving over them, I would."
One month ago, Jennifer Haller was the first person to receive one of the first coronavirus vaccines. She talks about the physical and mental toll of the last four weeks.