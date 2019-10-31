Recommended

Top Videos

HITCHIN' A RIDE

1 digg

During World War II, the American government encouraged hitchhiking to ration gas. But as the years went on, hitchhiking largely disappeared from the American landscape. What happened?

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

HARDER AND HARDER TO BREATHE

2 diggs propublica.org

The old custom of sitting outside on summer evenings fell out of favor long ago, residents said, thanks to nighttime chemical releases — sometimes so thick they'd fall as a golden mist.