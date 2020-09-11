Cat Carrying Kitten Makes An Impressive Leap Onto Balcony
Cats are always one floor ahead of us.
YouTuber built a 2D version of the greedy cup siphon in our washing machines, and it's engrossing to behold.
The moving fight to get health benefits for 9/11 first responders is now an upcoming documentary.
Laina Morris didn't know how much Justin Bieber would irrevocably change her life.
Here's a look at how moviemaking is different when you're making a movie with no budget, an indie budget and an industry budget.
Alton Walker had a stunning realization that his dog just oozed soul.
Shawn Woods attempts to tackle an aggressive yellow jacket nest with a spoon.
What happens to young men when they quit the modeling industry? While some exit the business gracefully, others take a nose dive, only to find salvation at the Cheesecake Factory.
The character of war is continuously evolving over time but one aspect of war — its nature — has and will never change.
Start with a heaping of house porn, sprinkle in one of the best reality show (er, docusoap) casts in years, let the creator of "The Hills" and "Laguna Beach" stir the pot, and you've got yourself a smash hit.
Access to safe water is extremely important. So if you're out in the wild, or an emergency situation pops up, this straw could really save your bacon. Filter up to 1,000 gallons of water, and stay safe out there.
Jessica Krug is an outlier. The real story of higher education's racist vulturism has been made mundane through time.
The lives of American military families, an intimate look at western Canada and more best photos of the week.
Elon Musk is caught off guard when his son's actual name is read out loud.
He saw a woman on the road. Her hair was singed, her mouth looked almost black, and her bare feet were severely burned.
With wildfires raging at an unprecedented scale, the entire Western United States is experiencing the most hazardous levels of particulate matter of any place on Earth.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The most important video about pooping that you'll watch today.
Funny animal photos are the lifeblood of the internet, so we are all in luck that the finalists for the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced. Here are a few of our favorites.
Kevin Jones has a snafu but still manages to sink this disc into the net from 530 feet.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18.
For decades, the plastic industry sold the public on an idea it knew wouldn't work: that most plastic could be and would be recycled — all while making billions selling more plastic.
Dutch player Aster Vranckx will be haunted by this for the rest of his life.
Cave bears went extinct 15,000 years ago. Until now, our knowledge about them has been largely limited to studies of their bones and teeth. This adult bear carcass, discovered by a reindeer herder on an Arctic Island, still has its organs intact.
Following over two decades of work and his first Oscars win, we look at the best Leonardo DiCaprio movies ranked worst to best.
This 2016 clip of Ellen making Michelle Obama extremely uncomfortable seems a lot harsher in hindsight.
Australia burned under a haze of misinformation. The United States is next.
What happens when you do sign language for the most NSFW song in the English language?
As the United States heads toward the winter, the country is going round in circles, making the same conceptual errors that have plagued it since spring.
At a meeting last year, industry leaders contradicted public claims that emissions of climate-warming methane are under control
Supply chain managers have struggled throughout this crisis to find the things they need to store the products they sell.
This week, we've got Airbnb won't refund me for the Satanic house I stayed in, One Gotta Go, gender reveal parties, "once said" and summer fun.
The assassination of the 20th president of the United States changed history but is seldom remembered.
For 13 years, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been the centerpiece of the family's brand and success. But news that the show is ending should come as no surprise. For years the Kardashians let the show fall into disrepair — and without it, their empire hangs in the balance.
Evaluated on such criteria as advancement in design, efficiency and safety, here are all the cars that have been named Car of the Year by Motor Trend magazine.
Here's a simulation of what would happen if 15,000 nuclear warheads went off in space.
Immediately after 9/11, humorists struggled with what many called "the death of irony." Then The Onion returned and showed everyone the way.
Today, you can save up to 35 percent on the likes of wall warts, Qi wireless chargers and Lightning cables from Anker.
Here's why price gouging is so common in our healthcare insurance industry.
The modern island of Hulhumale is taking shape 8km off the north-east coast of Malé island in the Maldives in direct response to the threat posed by inexorably rising sea levels.
In the 1990s, Microsoft wore its disdain for antitrust on its sleeve. Now, not so much.
Joe Wells explains the differences between himself and his non-autistic brother.
The University of South Carolina started with a tidy coronavirus tracking dashboard and a few manageable cases. Then things started to unravel.
For the past two decades, Disney has been hitting us over the heads with live-action remakes of their most beloved animated classics. But how do the IMDb ratings of the remakes fare against those of the original movies?
Is there anything more awesome than little Lego men being sucked down a vortex?
As half of duo Satan and Adam, Magee's winding career was subject of documentary on Netflix.
In 2017, two Americans set off on a round-the-world bike trip. They believed people all over the world are inherently good at heart. They never made it home.
Nintendo's lovable puffy character is pretty evil if you really think about it.
"I'm so beyond overwhelmed with all of the love that people have given to me," Eliza Petersen told BuzzFeed News. "I literally owe my life to a dinosaur pun."
In 1989, Nintendo tried to capitalize on the success of its flagship video game series by finding a TV vehicle for Mario and Luigi. What resulted was an odd and short-lived — but beloved to this day — series that blended live action and animation.
In theory, it's good to hide behind a door. You just have to pick the specific door wisely.
