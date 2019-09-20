Cat Drags Live Duck Back Home Through The Catflap. Owner Has To Deal With The Consequences
Well, this is a fairly unusual way to start the day, for both humans and duck.
If you thought inhaling in sulfur hexafluoride would make your voice deeper, you haven't heard what happens when you breathe in perfluorobutane.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
You can take the lads out of the banter, but you can never take the bants out of the lads.
A salary of a social media influencer can vary wildly depending on the creator. Here's a calculator that shows how many views and follows you need to make a living.
Nothing caused me greater culture shock when I moved from New York to London than the British media's hysterical obsession with trans women.
Ever noticed that the view in video games always looks a bit off? YouTuber Welcome to the Golden Page implemented a simple fix.
Sewage epidemiology has been embraced in other countries for decades, but not in the US. Will COVID change that?
The chief executives of Facebook and Apple have opposing visions for the future of the internet. Their differences are set to escalate this week.
Detectives and criminals say drug dealers in Manchester are routinely abducted and tortured for ransom.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
Daniel Kaluuya shocked his mom during his Oscar acceptance speech for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah."
The company is targeting one of news organizations' weak points.
In Seattle, police officer Christopher Myers' multiple deadly shootings offer a window into this little understood corner of American policing.
Let's just say, the goose showed no mercy.
What one woman's quest for sexual satisfaction reveals about desire, hysteria, feminism and capitalism.
The Academy Awards decided to end the telecast with the surprise announcement of Anthony Hopkins' win for Best Actor and he wasn't even there to close the show.
Jason Kidd and Steve Nash went head-to-head in a Nets-Suns game back in 2006, producing an all-time classic and offering a glimpse of where the league was headed.
Who makes money from destroying reputations online?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
One of the most surprising recent additions to the American political bedrock is the $15-an-hour federal minimum wage. Only a few years ago derided as a deranged notion of socialist radicals, the...
She might not have won an Oscar but she won our hearts with an impromptu dance to EU's "Da Butt."
A security researcher found two bugs that allowed him to find customers who had purchased John Deere tractors or equipment.
Patrick Radden Keefe's new book provides the fullest accounting so far of Purdue Pharma's role in the opioid crisis.
The Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan, is spread over 4-million square feet. It's where the world's most expensive Tuna gets auctioned off into the world.
A fugitive from the US started fresh on Vancouver Island — then bilked new victims out of millions of dollars while law enforcement refused to act.
Security footage captured a pool in Vitória, Brazil, collapsing this week, flooding a parking garage.
"I made it all the way to Statuary Hall," he said. "We are not a match," she responded.
The pizza-slinging mouse has undergone an unlikely late-career transformation.
Josh Swain challenged all the Josh's he found on the Internet to a duel. And they showed up. "I'm feeling pretty insane right now," Swain said.
If you roll out of bed feeling tired or stressed, these morning habits can help you turn your mood around.
Researchers link a wet period in Tuscany's past with a rise in tales of water-related works of amazement.
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
Accused money launderers left a path of bankrupt factories, unpaid taxes, shuttered buildings and hundreds of steelworkers out of jobs
Nervous buyers and sellers are asking: 'When is the housing market going to crash?' Here's what to expect this year.
For the last 10 days the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been in limbo as US health authorities declared a recommended "pause" on administering the shot.
How the historic company became known as a bumbling villain of internet culture.
Jack Black is having the time of his life on his Instagram account, one of the best places on the internet.
"Everything is already taken from me, there, on the other side of the barbed wire. All I have is here. Can you understand?! Here! In the Zone! My happiness, my freedom, my dignity — everything's here!"
When an American blogger controversially dubbed her quick noodle soup recipe "chicken pho," it shone a fresh light on Vietnam's beloved national dish.
Nicaraguan Sign Language is the first language to be developed without the influence of another language. Here's how it came about.
Facebook is pouring loads of cash into America's biggest news outlets — on the condition that they keep it secret.
While everyone has opinions on the nominees, we all agree that some Oscar moments are timeless.