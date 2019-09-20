Carson Wentz Threw The Most Embarrassing Interception You'll Ever See
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz pretty much handed the Titans the game with this god-awful interception.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz pretty much handed the Titans the game with this god-awful interception.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz pretty much handed the Titans the game with this god-awful interception.
Yes, the Vanilla Ice movie. Yes, seriously.
We're not sure if we would be able to sleep well at night after this discovery.
Why Coca-Cola purchased full control of sports drink maker Bodyarmor for $5.6 billion and how Kobe Bryant's estate is roughly making $400 million from the deal.
The offbeat actor gave a hilarious treat to a Brooklyn neighborhood.
Rejoice Star Wars fans, "The Book Of Boba Fett" is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
In 2013, Leathers' name, identity and status as a sex worker was leaked to the press, creating a media firestorm that placed a scarlet letter on her chest for her role in the Anthony Weiner scandal. But eight years later, she's no longer letting anyone else define her.
Here's why Disney is still making female characters with cartoonish bodies.
This charming city on the lakeshore has everything you could want, so don't be surprised if you find yourself figuring out a way to stay for good.
'Virgin birth' might be more common in animals than we thought.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Mark Zuckerberg went through great pains to appear human during his big announcement that Facebook was changing its name.
Workers on the job hunt are finding aid in services like LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter and Instawork, as well as online communities and networking tools.
From a full English breakfast to a flaky pastry creation, here is what egg breakfasts look like around the world, from Japan to Israel.
Mariah Carey makes hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties from "All I Want For Christmas Is You" every year and this year she's not waiting for the end of Thanksgiving to kick off the Christmas season.
When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase "Let's go, Brandon!" it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening.
This woman realizes who needs flesh when you have bone in a hilariously heartwarming love story.
ProPublica Deputy Managing Editor Eric Umansky's family saw an unmarked NYPD cruiser hit a Black teenager. He tried to find out how it happened, and instead found all of the ways the NYPD is shielded from accountability. (From 2020)
The golden boy buried this shot from the logo after a mid-court fumble. Is there anything he can't do?
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Have you ever had a eureka moment about something you should've known years ago?
This Lego kit has a tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops and pteranodon skeleton for about 60 bucks. Our desk needs these now.
From rugged chukkas to hardwearing hikers — Huckberry's own Head of Footwear offers up some of the best men's boots for our favorite transitional season.
Producer Andy and Kim Kardashian West go to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights for some spooktacular memories and hilarious scares.
A series of puzzling infections has been traced to the presence of a dangerous bacterium in an aromatherapy spray.
Not only will this hoodie hold up in rain and snow, the graphene and ruco-therm material tag-team here keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
I'm already counting down the days until the "Hawkeye" premiere.
Oliver explains how bad the homelessness problem is getting in America, points out that it's been on a nationwide rise for a fourth consecutive year and lists how we're making it worse.
We've given nature a pretty hard time recently, so plants deserve to be a little rude, honestly.
The Guardian columnist is in a league by himself.
EIC Nilay Patel says the only drawback is the exorbitant prices — but says they're worth it for the real gear head professionals — and admits that Apple's native chip and software future is still a "bit hazy" right now.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who dropped off President Joe Biden's international trip shortly before he departed, has tested positive for coronavirus after members of her household did, she said in a statement Sunday.
It's hard to infer much from this trailer, but the vibes look all right.
Rittenhouse faces multiple felony charges of homicide and recklessly endangering the safety of others, along with one misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.
There was a lot of advance hype for the FX series "American Crime Story: Impeachment." But it won't be available on any major streaming platform for another 10 months, and that's a problem in 2021.
Kal Penn speaks on his memoir "You Can't Be Serious" with CBS correspondent Luke Burbank, and about coming out as gay for the first time.
The Santa Barbara dorm, dubbed by a local paper as "Dormzilla," prompted the consulting architect to resign.
Having a green lawn doesn't make sense in many parts of the country. But that doesn't mean kids have to sacrifice their backyard adventures.
Louis Rossmann explains how Samsung ruined its customers' smart TV experience with this terrible design choice.
Columbia is a long-dead car brand. But in the early 20th century, it was a huge deal — and the Victoria Phaeton was almost the Tesla of its day.
The second baseman and broadcaster recently passed away at the age of 68. This clip will be the thing he's most remembered for.
The game between SMU and Houston had a crazy ending as Houston upset undefeated SMU in the final minute.
You could talk about it - and tell the other two that you won't have secrets that make one of them feel not great.
Ten years ago, YouTube videos about hunting for Bigfoot in "GTA: SA" were thrilling and terrifying.
This dad had the best reaction when he found out his son had inadvertently ordered pizza to their house.
She was right.