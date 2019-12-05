Flying Ice Sheet Obliterates A Driver's Windshield
This is why nobody likes winter.
An 18-foot fence in Otay Mesa, San Diego was easily scaled by a man with a rope ladder.
Setting a Cannonball record involves an average speed of over 100 MPH and breaking a lot of traffic laws. Here's how the new record-holders Arne Toman, Doug Tabbutt, and Berkeley Chadwick pulled it off.
"Here at this company we have a 'we over me' culture."
Colin Levy worked on several Pixar films, but decided to quit to work full-time on his "Skywatch" concept. It's pretty darn cool.
The driver reportedly hit a highway berm and launched from the highway into a Ford dealership lot. He was hospitalized but is expected to recover.
A Harry Potter-style invisibility cloak is still a ways off, but this is pretty impressive.
Neal Agarwal's "The Deep Sea" is a fascinating (and dizzying) ride to the bottom.
Let's start with what McKinsey is really about, which is getting organizational leaders to pay a large amount of money for fairly pedestrian advice.
A totally normal, not life-threatening day in the neighborhood.
Wanna feel exhausted? All of this happened within the last year.
You could own the busiest watering hole for miles.
Lax enforcement of the walking rule has been a running joke in the NBA for years, but it might have reached new heights last night.
Working for the high-end gym chain seems glamorous, but for many trainers the schedule is unforgiving, the pay low and the turnover high.
The comet, 2I/Borisov, looks surprisingly like comets closer to home. It's a sign that the processes that formed the sun and planets are at work elsewhere in the universe.
Cierra Brown is trying to do all she can on her own, but it rarely feels like she's doing enough.
Other than people sharing links with me, I rarely encounter AMP in the wild. It is possible to restrict Google AMP from your life both as a web user and as a web developer. Here's how you can fight back against Google AMP.
During her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked by Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen if she "hates the president." Pelosi had a strong response.
An anonymous teenager writes about his brief infatuation with the alt-right, which made him critical of how big tech platforms influence the way we think.
We thought the richest person in the world was Jeff Bezos. Turns out we forgot one very important world leader figure.
Inside an expensive, poorly planned, pluckily optimistic effort to sell an unwieldy art installation in Miami.
The online magazine of the "intellectual dark web" is repackaging discredited race science.
With gentle coaching from his dad, this young boy was able to reel in a 57" Muskie that weighted over 50 pounds.
Magistrate Angel Underwood was suspended after conflicts involving her husband, the sheriff. But she wasn't required to disclose that before her reappointment this year. She's still on the bench, and complaints say her conflicts have continued.
We're not the biggest fan of Disney's live-action remakes sometimes, but we have to admit that the trailer for "Mulan" is absolutely breathtaking. "Mulan" premieres in theaters in March 2020.
A few months ago, Seamus Blackley sent me a loaf of bread in the mail. And then the police got involved.
The 2010s were defined by mass political upheaval, breakthroughs in science in technology, gun violence across the country, and a slew of natural disasters.
Relocating the human race to a more hospitable planet would mean that multiple generations would be born in-transit.
The Agriculture Department gave its final approval to the first of three rules that are ultimately expected to cut more than three million from the food stamp rolls.
It's a winter wonder.
Drawings done in captivity by the first prisoner known to undergo "enhanced interrogation" portray his account of what happened to him in vivid and disturbing ways.
Asta Juskauskiene had a dilemma: Two men each desperately wanted to be with her.
This Jenga master makes an absurd move that somehow works.
Away's founders sold a vision of travel and inclusion, but employees say it masked a toxic work environment.
An Indian nun has spent 30 years helping people in Sudan. Then, her superiors in Rome gave her an ultimatum: leave Sudan, or leave the order.
If earning money to hit your weight loss goals sounds too good to be true, that's because it is.
It's a dream fixer-upper for a bargain $50,000. So the question is…exactly how haunted is this house?
Most of us tend to think of time as linear, absolute and constantly "running out" — but is that really true? And how can we change our perceptions to feel better about its passing?
Theater was on life support. Then the big British imports started to arrive.
TikTok user katiejohndaughter demonstrates how her Pomeranian immediately recognizes when she's talking to him when she switches over to imitating the speech of a small child.
The lands around the Yellow River are turning to sand.
I dropped out of film school to edit video for the conspiracy theorist because I believed in his worldview. Then I saw what it did to people.
Members also have access to the bank's exclusive in-house supercar club.
At 82, Billy Dee Williams is back in "Star Wars" — and reflecting on six decades in showbiz.
"This was a mistake and we regret it," Uber said.
The famous hot sauce brand has been operating for 150 years. Here's how it's made.
Ferraris. Villas on the French Riviera. Tax fraud. No one embodies the spectacular collapse of New York's taxi industry more than Gene Freidman.
Police said the man repeatedly called KDDI, a Japanese telecommunications operator, and demanded its staff come to him and apologize for breaking the terms of his service contract.