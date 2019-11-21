This Carpentry Hack That Draws Complicated Shapes Without The Help Of A Ruler Is Fascinating
This might be the coolest carpentry trick we've ever seen.
This might be the coolest carpentry trick we've ever seen.
Rob Lowe remembers a lot of special moments throughout his Hollywood career but nothing prepared him for how people would react to that scene in "Wayne's World."
The jumps landed by Milton Martinez (see 1:48, 8:20) can't be good for his knees (or any part of his skeleton), but they are something else.
We don't have too many details on this armored car crash, other than that it happened in Suriname and that the driver is probably in a heap of trouble.
A man gets access to "The Piano Vault" — a safe that contains the most expensive commercial pianos and tests them all.
These little rockets top out at around 40 mph and we have no idea how their drivers can keep such steady control.
A hail storm did a number on this neighborhood in Palmview, Queensland, Australia — with extensive damage to trees, houses and cars.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
We asked some of the boldest thinkers what the world will be like in 50 years. Here's what their answers tell us about the future.
Some states require over $1 million in savings to retire comfortably, while some states require much less.
During a pressurization test of SpaceX's Starship Mk1 at its testing facility in Boca Chica on Wednesday, the rocket appeared to suffer a mishap and exploded with clouds of gas billowing into the air.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Bill Gates became the world's richest man yet again, passing Jeff Bezos with a net worth of approximately $110 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index. What does that look like?
Putting a cotton swab in your ear is a terrible way to clean it, since the swab may remove a little bit of earwax but tends to shove the rest in deeper. But if you've a developed a q-tip habit, it can be hard to break. Here's what you should do instead.
The MORE Act, which the House Judiciary Committee passed Wednesday, is the first legalization bill to get a Congressional vote.
This might be the coolest carpentry trick we've ever seen.
The tidying guru helped America clean out its closets. Now she wants to fill them back up.
Chopping up long-haul routes and saying goodbye to traditional dining-car service are part of former Delta chief Richard Anderson's solution. Train lovers aren't thrilled.
A TikTok prankster demonstrates the goofiest way to scare random people.
His generous donation more than doubles the hotel's toe reserves; before, just six mummified toes were available for use in the drink.
In which Motherboard gets to the bottom of the Hardball with Chris Matthews beef.
Wrinkled suit before a big meeting? No time to iron? This portable, electricity-free steamer will help you out. InstaSteam is like having a dry cleaner on the go. Get it for 39 percent off now at just $14.99.
For many of the protests taking place around the world, the lack of an appointed leader is deliberate.
On top of the usual audio horror stories queued up for the month of October, there were stories of love, whimsy, daring, and all the forms they take.
On the other hand, it's nice to have some company on a long drive.
A hail storm did a number on this neighborhood in Palmview, Queensland, Australia — with extensive damage to trees, houses and cars.
The two legends riff on "The Irishman," Martin Scorsese, "The Godfather," and five decades of Hollywood fame.
Hearing loss changes some people's ability to speak. This father tried to understand his deaf daughter without her use of American Sign Language.
The early social network featured cute animals, games, forums, and even a stock market. It helped bring a whole generation Very Online.
These TikToks tell a whole story.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"It's not Ibsen, sure, but look — for a lot of people, life is just one long kick in the urethra." On the quiet despair of network sitcoms.
The business of positivity has captivated the world with its hopeful promises — and drawn critics for its moralizing, mysticism and commercialization.
"Was there a 'quid pro quo?'" U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified on Wednesday. "The answer is yes."
A collection of jokes and visual gags that get ruined when "The Simpsons" is aired in the incorrect aspect ratio, which is currently the case on Disney+.
With $53 billion to his name, he is especially wealthy even by billionaire standards. And his net worth has grown in some surprising ways.
We have so many questions about this, starting with a simple one: Why?
When just 20 percent of drivers use route-shortening apps, the total time that all drivers spend in traffic actually increases.
"[In] my very vague high school memories...there was no discussion of the fact that this book is just rape after rape after rape."
As environmental concerns grow, chains like Burger King and McDonald's are rethinking what to offer with children's meals.
Jails and prisons are becoming substance-abuse treatment facilities — even for those who haven't been accused of a crime.
You may have to invite your nut of an uncle, but you can also invite a different kind of nut — the corn nut.
Amazon's energy in developing ecosystems around its products is pure chaos.
We talk to Devon Sawa about "Now and Then," Christina Ricci, and the sexual awakening of an entire generation.
Business Insider's Michelle Yan talks about the pain she felt after getting the surgery: "The pain on a scale of 1 to 10 — 10 being really painful — was a solid 11."
At Bandit, a coffee shop from a former Uber employee, only app purchases are allowed.
Harrison Ford and a dog go on an adventure in "The Call of The Wild," based on Jack London's classic novel, coming February 21, 2020.
Cellars chipped out of volcanic ash are the best place to age the famed Saint-Nectaire.
With its wacky plot, biting dialogue and pitch-black subject matter, "Heathers" offered a twisted glimpse of high school that's only become more relevant.
Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, is scheduled to testify in the fourth public impeachment inquiry hearing.
There's an invisible price tag influencing your visit to the doctor. But that could be about to change.
Are you hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year? Now's the time to stock up on some affordable dinnerware.
I've noticed a lot of brilliant women, real and fictional, giving up on shouting and taking a darkly sarcastic approach to their grievances instead.
"An American Family" was sold it as a social experiment. A fly-on-the-wall view of a family's life under the sun in the picturesque town of Santa Barbara, California.
At Tuesday's National Transportation Safety Board's hearing on the death of Elaine Herzberg, the woman struck and killed by Uber's self-driving test vehicle in March 2018, Uber hardly found itself in the firing line.
In defense of location sharing, the best way to make life into a movie
It seems like the human body is full of design flaws but it's really a result of evolution.
More unseen footage is teased in the teaser for "The Rise of Skywalker." The movie premieres in theaters on Dec 20.