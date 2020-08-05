This Video Of A Carpenter Building His Neighbor A Vinyl Record Cabinet Is The Most Wholesome Thing You'll See Today
Randy, a tremendously talented wood-worker, is the coolest neighbor you could ever ask for.
Donald Trump spoke with Axios' Jonathan Swan in an all-encompassing interview that covered his handling of COVID-19, John Lewis and Ghislaine Maxwell. It's a doozy.
The 1984 "Ghostbusters" video game allowed you to save a game that you could reload on any copy in the world.
It was hard to top the original interview, but Jimmy Fallon tried his best.
Joe Hanson goes deep inside Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier to understand how it gets its extraordinary hue of blue.
Everyone just seemed a lot happier in that decade.
It seemed a little spooky at first, but this spelunker has an insatiable sense of adventure.
We crunched the numbers on just how inefficient wireless charging is — and the results are pretty shocking.
A bride was posing for photographs on her wedding day in Beirut when the photoshoot was interrupted by the terrifying explosion.
How screenwriters added depth to Keanu Reeves's character in the 2014 action film.
An alarming photo of a hallway crowded by mostly maskless students in a Georgia high school raises issues with reopening schools all around the country.
Craftsman Jesse De Geest builds a sink basin out of a large stone.
Two androids are tasked to raise humans on a strange new planet in "Raised by Wolves." The sci-fi show premieres on HBO Max September 3.
"The Office" co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey chat about "A Benihana Christmas" episodes, using John Mayer's music and a joke that cost $60,000.
More than anything, older Democrats and #Resistance types want to 'trigger' the president
There's nothing more satisfying than fooling the world's richest man.
Whatever the reason — ostentatious littering, the mad desire for a furtive lockdown high — nitrous-oxide canisters are ubiquitous in London this summer.
Jessica Radtke met Jeff Ross at a comedy club at 15. Soon after, she alleges, they began a sexual relationship.
A grandmother shows off all the work she's done building an imaginative environment in "Minecraft."
NBC anchor Chuck Todd was skeptical last year that President Donald Trump, who has spent years battling institutions and shredding norms, would agree to the general election debate schedule.
Republican operatives, some with ties to President Donald Trump, are actively helping Kanye West get on presidential general election ballots in states ranging from Vermont to Arkansas to Wisconsin.
Robyn Byrd and Katie Rice were teenage "Ren & Stimpy" fans who wanted to make cartoons. They say they were preyed upon by the creator of the show, John Kricfalusi, who admitted to having had a 16-year-old girlfriend when approached by BuzzFeed News.
Thera the Deaf Ferret gets the surprise of a lifetime when she realized her owner had sent dozens of balls careening down the stairs.
Everyone wants to make the sound that makes the girls dance. Twerking reminds us that women's contributions to Southern rap and culture, while often devalued, can create space for liberation.
You've probably heard the lines about how "40 is the new 30" or "30 is the new 20." What is this based on? Are they just lines to make older people feel younger? Is it based on how you feel? Is there science involved?
Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, is becoming a case study in handling a second wave of infections. There are lots of unanswered questions.
The Dutch have the world's smartest traffic lights. Here's how an innovative traffic light system improves traffic flow.
Everything about this timeline is terrible, and the internet, for the most part reflects that — except for these shining beacons of humor.
Trey Ruscoe surprised his mom with the news that he was making his Australian football debut.
Damage was seen at least two miles from the explosion, encompassing an area with more than 750,000 residents.
is humanity in fact able to successfully plan for the longterm future?
I'm not vegetarian, but my Taco Bell order is.
In 2014, researchers asked men to estimate the size of the average erect penis. Their guess? 6.2 inches (15.8 centimeters). That's actually in line with what numerous scientific studies have reported. But guess what? Those studies are wrong.
Magnus Midtbø gets warmed up in a climbing gym and is in the mood to try to break a few world records.
Decades ago, a marketing stunt promised Philippine soda drinkers a chance at a million pesos. But an error at a bottling plant led to 600,000 winners — and to lawsuits, rioting and even deaths.
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, home two days from a landmark mission as NASA's first crew to fly a privately built vehicle into orbit, recounted on Tuesday the loud, jarring ride they experienced through Earth's atmosphere before a safe landing at sea.
Can an iron catch your clothes on fire if you forget to unplug it? The team at the King of Random conduct a science experiment to measure the risk.
Katia Kvinge hilariously tackles the diverse accents throughout the United Kingdom.
"It's not a nuke. Not even a small one."
Jonna Jinton performs an ancient Swedish herding call technique called a "Kulning."
The world produces more and more single-use plastic every year. Here's how you can cut back.
How the act of scrutinizing art online has changed the role of the critic.
A 50-year-old Austrian man accidentally broke three toes off the statue "Paolina Borghese Bonaparte as Venus Victrix" in a museum in Italy.
Researchers at the University of Chicago want you to be able to post selfies without worrying that the next Clearview AI will use them to identify you.
Will it stop the virus? Can it replace a mask? Does this one look OK? All your questions, answered.
James from The Action Lab finds a way to show off how a whirlpool would respond in a zero-G environment.
During a historic 1964 tour, the Beatles played an important role in America's new push to end segregation. One more example of the power of music.
And why it's so controversial.
The action-comedy premieres on Netflix on August 21.
