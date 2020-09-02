Here's How Caravaggio's Mastery Of Light Took His Art To The Next Level
The 16th Century Italian painter used his unique perspective of light to bring his intricate scenes to life and breathe new meaning into art.
An adorable little girl gives a candid answer about why she wants to go to school.
This genius tinkerer used the Playtron, a gadget that lets you play music on any object, to jerry-rig a watermelon synth.
Isaac Chotiner interviews Kate Manne, philosopher and author of "Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women." They discuss Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and what differentiates sexism from misogyny.
Real-life interstellar travel will be so slow that some weird linguistic things may happen before ships reach their destinations.
A scary moment was caught on cellphone video at a popular running trail, the Coquitlam Crunch, in British Columbia.
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18th.
The disappearing three-story solo rowhouses in Baltimore, quirky photographs taken from inside the mouth and other best photos of the week.
When COVID-19 shut down California gyms, Sarah Miller started walking. She found a lot of stuff the elliptical doesn't offer.
As recently as a few years ago, the movie-review aggregator was seen as something of an industry boogeyman. But is there a correlation between box office receipts and a high (or low) score on the Tomatometer? We dug deep into the numbers to determine that.
Everything about Krug's behavior—from her defensiveness and the calculated theft of opportunities from actual Black scholars to her inherent feeling of superiority—screams of whiteness.
When the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" returned to production, the actors followed strict COVID-19 prevention measures — including, as this viewer discovered, love scenes with mannequins.
When you wash denim, tiny fibers shed and flow into the environment. Scientists just found that Arctic waters are now loaded with little bits of jeans.
Astonishing testimony by New Zealand fisherman Dick Ledgerwood sheds light on mysterious and elusive ritual.
2020 is a dumpster fire of a year, but what if corporate America made advertisements that were cognizant of our increasingly dire world.
This week, we've got cancelling Van Gogh, I hope this email finds you well, Antifa HQ and education is vital.
Pandemic policies at tech companies have created a rift between parents offered more benefits and resentful workers who don't have children.
On Wednesday, illusionist and extreme performer David Blaine floated 25,000 feet into the air — the height of jets, no less — before skydiving back to earth. Here's a look at the science that got him there and back safely.
A new model often cited by top health officials raised its projections Friday, predicting over 410,000 coronavirus deaths nationwide by January 1.
Fiona loves to stare at the gophers in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
The Louisville police department has said there was no body camera footage of the raid that lead to the death of Breonna Taylor.
The coronavirus caused me, like so many others, to make a housing decision I never thought I'd make.
Matt's Off-Road Recovery makes an epic rescue that we all must tip our hats to.
There comes a moment, every time you visit a fire lookout tower, when you become certain that you have gotten hopelessly, irretrievably lost.
Thanks to the coronavirus shutdown, the networks' fall schedules are packed with reality competitions and recycled shows. But there are still as many intriguing offerings as ever this season.
A woman was taking a selfie with her iPhone 11 Pro while paragliding over the French Alps when disaster struck.
Disney films have always resonated with queer and trans audiences. Here are the gayest films in the canon.
A lookbehind the scenes of the Alfred Hitchcock movie "Notorious" and how its two stars shot the film's sexiest scene.
An adorable little girl gives a candid answer about why she wants to go to school.
The race to develop, approve, and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine is fluid — and urgent. How long will it take? Some say not long.
In New Orleans, hospitals sent patients infected with the coronavirus into hospice facilities or back to their families to die at home, in some cases discontinuing treatment even as relatives begged them to keep trying.
Here's how the game "Fall Guys" would sound if it had realistic human voices.
Paul Rudd will never forget when Will Ferrell made him laugh the hardest he'd ever laughed.
A class on Zoom in Ecuador was interrupted by a break-in. The classmates were quick to act, stopping the teacher and the suspects were late apprehended.
Why the Microsoft Zune MP3 player became one of the biggest flops in tech history.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The sleuths at Food Theorists attempt to uncover the truth about the lingering urban legend that Chuck E. Cheese served customers uneaten pizza.
A couple breaks quarantine to go for a hike in the woods together. Or did they?
When the comedian vanished in 2005, he gave up superstardom and a $50 million contract. White America called him crazy. But there's another side to his story — about race, mental health and a priceless taste of freedom — that everyone seemed to miss.
Facebook said it removed a militia event associated with the shooting of three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It didn't. Here's what really happened, and why it could happen again.
How will the cheapest pocket rocket fare against the most expensive one on the race track?
Pasco's sheriff created a futuristic program to stop crime before it happens. It monitors and harasses families across the county.
This historic home in Macungie, Pennsylvania is clearly cursed. And now you can spend a night here on Airbnb.
