YouTubers Drop A Car Onto The World's Strongest Trampoline From 150 Feet
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
What happens when an all-star slugger goes to the driving range? He breaks the driving range.
Sometimes, the answer is as simple as shaking.
"Two percent of people is a lot when you're talking about those people dying. Think about it this way: two percent of people disappearing was literally the premise of 'The Leftovers'."
"President Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don't believe in science," Bennett's Pence said. "I have to admit, this disease has been quite a test of my faith."
Practical? No. Dangerous? Yes. Fun to watch? Also yes.
We're going to guess that this violates the warranty.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
We're eating at street-corner stalls and food trucks, in front of the TV and at the grocery — everywhere but restaurants. They might not be here when we get back.
If you're traveling, or otherwise don't have access to soap and water, the next best way to avoid diseases like the coronavirus is a hand sanitizer.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A flashing background and some subtle black and white shading lines around the edges of the boxes are all this illusion needs to ruin our brains.
A nation's response to disaster speaks to its strengths and dysfunctions.
If the epidemic of self-delusion surrounding WeWork's potential can be traced to anyone, it is Rebekah.
Sometimes, the answer is as simple as shaking.
The graphics of the games we played in the '90s look worse in retrospect, but also, as one commenter put it, "Man I swear the 4K versions are what the games looked like when I was younger."
Scientists are trying to figure out a phenomenon called a flash drought, which forms in as little as two weeks.
What happens when an all-star slugger goes to the driving range? He breaks the driving range.
Japanese retailer Bauhutte sells a great deal of furniture aimed at "gamers," but few can top its one-stop shop for sleep and gaming. The "ultimate gaming bed" setup, which turns eight different products into a cocoon, costs roughly ¥113,250, or about $1,048 (snacks sold separately).
Despite the fact that the eruptions from the Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia eventually hit and knocked out this drone, the operator was able to retrieve the footage.
Easy dinners, workhorse laptops, affordable Blu-rays and a well-reviewed juicer are all in the mix with today's Amazon deals.
When he's not cooking them, Japanese chef and food artist Takehiro Kishimoto is turning fruits and vegetables into intricately carved sculptures too beautiful to eat.
Have you heard of Orbeez, the super-absorbent polymer balls taking over the internet? Well, before you rush out and buy some, watch this cautionary tale.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"Two percent of people is a lot when you're talking about those people dying. Think about it this way: two percent of people disappearing was literally the premise of 'The Leftovers'."
Some of the smartest people I know are getting ready for a crisis.
Riot Games, the studio behind juggernaut "MOBA League of Legends," is ready to reveal its second all-new universe: "Valorant."
When your pets want your attention, sometimes they go for the extreme.
Technically, yes, but it is not always easy.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Only in America does a friendly substitute teacher with a mountain of medical debt spend her nights serving summonses to other desperate people like me.
We're going to guess that this violates the warranty.
Want to be one of the earlier astronauts to return to the Moon or explore Mars? You now have your chance.
Super Tuesday, March 3, is the first day with a whole lot of delegates at stake, and it will shape the future of the contest.
Andy Gavin explains how he was able to hack the Sony Playstation's built-in code libraries to their bone to maximize the available memory.
In recent years, the scientific community has become understandably excited and skeptical about claims that a particular concept — the Alcubierre Warp Drive — might actually be feasible.
Ahead of the election year, we polled Americans about which big tech companies (Apple, Google, Facebook, Netflix, Microsoft, Amazon, and more) are the most trusted with personal information — and which ones should be broken up.
We've rounded up some deals on massage therapy guns that are a fraction of the price of the top brands on the market.
Klobuchar will appear with Biden at a rally Monday night, just hours before voters in 14 states go to the polls on Super Tuesday.
Complete with blueberry bogs and a campfire.
Meanwhile, his older dog friend is very confused about what's happening.
Former California congresswoman Katie Hill's rise to Congress heralded the arrival of a new and modern political generation. And then intimate photos of her and a campaign staffer leaked.
One of the strangest aviation mishaps that ended happily happened on February 2, 1970. The aircraft dropped below 15,000 feet, it was time to abandon it.
Lost, wet and alone in a freezing, snow-covered landscape, an Icelandic fisherman's story of survival against the odds reveals the human body's remarkable ability to adapt to the cold.
I had come to this place in rural North Carolina for Prepper Camp, a three-day weekend gathering that would draw twelve hundred people to learn how to survive what they call The End of the World as We Know It.
The lions and leopards of Gir National Park, in Gujarat, India, normally do not get along. But about a year ago, a young lioness in the park put this enmity aside and adopted a baby.
On Twitter, SpaceX founder Elon Musk joked that "It's fine, we'll just buff it out."
We've seen the face of true happiness, and it's this pup playing with a big, blow-up ball.
In late 1918 the world's greatest killer — Spanish flu — roared towards Gunnison, a mountain town in Colorado.
James Lipton, the elegant, articulate wordsmith and theater academic whose desire to give his acting students a greater insight into their art led to the popular Bravo series "Inside the Actors Studio," has died.
This month, we look at Cybertruck toys, Alexa-powered kid kitchens and a CEO's Mountain Dew obsession.
"This next one was shared by rapper Ice-T!"
Nuclear testing left a signature of radioactive carbon all around the world—in trees and sharks, oceans and our bodies. Even as that signal disappears, it's revealing new secrets to scientists.
Every year, Mike Bloomberg's company pays hundreds of fired employees to not say anything bad.
What could possibly go wrong?
GardaWorld built an armored truck empire while taking shortcuts. Mayhem followed. An investigation by the Tampa Bay Times
Practical? No. Dangerous? Yes. Fun to watch? Also yes.