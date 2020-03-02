Recommended

theverge.com

Japanese retailer Bauhutte sells a great deal of furniture aimed at "gamers," but few can top its one-stop shop for sleep and gaming. The "ultimate gaming bed" setup, which turns eight different products into a cocoon, costs roughly ¥113,250, or about $1,048 (snacks sold separately).

