Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'I FEEL LIKE I'M IN A NIGHTMARE'

2 diggs washingtonpost.com

Clint Lorance had been in charge of his platoon for only three days when he ordered his men to kill three Afghans stopped on a dirt road. Today, Lorance is hailed as a hero by President Trump.His troops have suffered a very different fate.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample