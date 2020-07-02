Driver Pulls Out Of A Gas Station Too Hastily, Takes Gas Pump Hose With Them
"I tried to warn someone coming out of the gas station with the pump still attached to their car."
We're going to give this guy an A for effort.
Booking a flight between Egypt and Israel is a clandestine affair.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning us not to try this at home, even though it does look kinda badass.
Even if we know it's a robotic spy squid, this is still a brutal outcome.
"Months have gone by and they both have asked about one another, even went as far as pretending they are actually playing together."
Inside Edition producers checked into different New York City hotel rooms and applied the Inside Edition logo onto pillows, sheets and towels. After checking out, they returned to the same room under a new guest name and made a shocking discovery.
Arizona, Florida and Texas aren't facing the same conditions as New York did in its Covid-19 outbreak.
Clint Lorance had been in charge of his platoon for only three days when he ordered his men to kill three Afghans stopped on a dirt road. Today, Lorance is hailed as a hero by President Trump.His troops have suffered a very different fate.
The Murphy Ladder's marketing team brought their A game for this hilarious advertisement.
The future of the humanity is at stake, but first things first, let's deal with the awkward reality that your girlfriend is no longer your girlfriend in the future.
Have you wondered if the world's richest people all lined up, who'd you be closest to?
Since 2000, a strange new type of song in white-throated sparrows has spread across the continent at stunning speed.
Ashley White captures stunning footage of a bird carrying away a massive fish.
Some young people in Alabama are throwing Covid-19 parties, a disturbing competition where people who have coronavirus attend and the first person to get infected receives a payout, local officials said.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris lead recent surveys — with a likely boost from name recognition.
Commercial airlines are soon going to be filling planes at full capacity…during a full-scale pandemic. Here's what it must feel like to be a pilot for that.
In France, where I live, the virus is under control. I can hardly believe the news coming out of the United States.
A review and endorsement for Netflix's game show "Floor Is Lava," based on the childhood game of the same name. It's the best and silliest new summer show.
Throughout the years, Gibson's career has been riddled with accusations of anti-Semitism, homophobia, racism and domestic violence.
Florida's Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 10,109 additional cases of COVID-19, breaking another single-day record
A guy from Newark, Ohio made the ultimate indoor amusement park.
You wouldn't wish this upon your worst enemy.
Google shuffled mass emails about racial justice into the marketing tab in our test, mirroring its categorization of political emails.
Trump supporters funded a private border wall on the banks of the Rio Grande, helping the builder secure $1.7 billion in federal contracts. Now the "Lamborghini" of border walls is in danger of falling into the river if nothing is done, experts say.
If you add up the accumulated speed cosmonaut Sergei Krivalev traveled through space, he kinda went into the future.
Our struggle is not an emotional concern. We are not burned out. We are being crushed by an economy that has bafflingly declared working parents inessential.
Rushing to contain a coronavirus cluster tied to a big party in a New York City suburb, officials turned to an unusual legal strategy.
Zeus dials up Pandora on Zoom to ask about the box.
Leigh Stein's novel "Self Care" drowns wellness Instagrammers in their own moon juice.
The "shave and a haircut, two bits" knock has a fascinating history.
Relive the Nineties, "When we didn't have coronavirus!"
Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and heiress who became a confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and was later accused of involvement in his alleged sexual crimes, has been arrested by the FBI, two senior law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.
We're not sure if this is real or fake, but if it's real, then it's time to order a new TV again.
Wait until you meet Francis the laughing chicken from Rockwall, Texas.
On Route 66 between Albuquerque and Tijeras, there is a rumble strip that plays "America the Beautiful" when you drive across it.
Law enforcement needs to protect those who prioritize their sworn duties above loyalty to their peers.
TikTok has given pro-Trump teens a platform to make memes — and get attention. But what happens when the news isn't funny anymore?
The off-road snow transport, Kharkovchanka, looks like something out of Star Wars and could hold a small kitchen, toilet, oven, and eight beds.
Two years ago, a billionaire owner asked Norman Pearlstine to reinvent a storied American newspaper. Some in his own newsroom say he's fallen short.
First came Gap x Telfar. Then came Yeezy Gap. Then came the outcry. But Telfar Clemens says everyone has it wrong.
It took him a whole seven months, but he pulled it off.
United and American Airlines are lifting social distancing measures on their flights, filling them to capacity — middle seats included.
We would gladly be roped into this.
Police monitored a hundred million encrypted messages sent through Encrochat, a network used by career criminals to discuss drug deals, murders and extortion plots.
Eight days inside America's Auction Academy, learning the secrets of "the dynamo from Dallas."
23 million Americans get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Andy Slavitt, former acting administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, explains what happens if the law gets overturned during a pandemic.
Nortel was once a world leader in wireless technology. Then came a hack and the rise of Huawei.
We analysed the word counts of star-studded film scripts to find out which of the most famous actors and actresses were paid the most per word spoken in their iconic roles.
