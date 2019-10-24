Car Slams Into Drunk Driver, Saving A Couple Pushing Stroller Through Crosswalk
Police are calling this driver “an angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz” after they rescued this family from a drunk driver.
His backyard is ruined and the ants might be dead, but at least his dogs are okay.
Cats are pretty smart, right? Turns out, not so much when they’re up against a transparent barrier made of plastic wrap.
For the past 15 years or so, Rudd would play a clip of “Mac and Me” instead of the project he was promoting when he was on O’Brien’s show. The time, however, Rudd decided to do something different.
Gunnar the Golden Retriever is one smart dog.
It’s not the impression we were expecting, but it’s the uncanny impression we need.
The most popular websites on the internet have evolved considerably over the past 23 years.
From Rick James on a couch to enjoying a "Lazy Sunday" at the movies, these are the sketches that helped shape our comedic sensibility.
When it first opened in 1988 on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, it promised “paradise at sea.” Within a decade, it would be floated across 14,000km of ocean and parked in an equally, soon-to-be doomed North Korean tourist resort.
The Astros got rocked in Game 2 of the World Series, losing 12-3 to the Nationals and falling 2 games behind in the series. But it wasn’t all bad for Houston, as they got to witness Simone Biles’ ceremonial first pitch.
The E-6B Mercury airborne communications aircraft is built for nuclear war, but apparently not for random bird strikes.
Single-family zoning hurts a lot of people. In Minnesota’s largest city, reformers put them front and center.
Had the collision happened, it would have been the deadliest accident in aviation history.
There are potentially tens of millions of subscribers out there for Netflix — who already use the service via someone else’s login. Can it get them to pay up?
One education consultant likened signing up for WeGrow to “a deal with the devil.”
During his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Zuckerberg struggled to answer many questions.
Bathroom stall doors don’t go all the way down to the floors of public restrooms. This has left many feeling uncomfortable but it is designed that way for several important reasons.
In 1897, the California native went to the frozen North looking for gold. What he found instead was the great American novel.
You know this is going to hurt in the morning.
One of the most popular skin care products also contains one of the most controversial ingredients.
Doctors have now treated several patients with CAR-T, the new cancer gene therapy — but have also had to scramble to manage side effects.
Buzz the sheep dog ain’t afraid of a charging sheep.
As hospital patients in Venezuela found out earlier this year during a five-day nationwide blackout, power cuts do more than just turn out the lights.
At Newsweek, the headline can dictate the news, instead of the other way around.
Starting in the 1970s, “pardon my French” been an increasingly popular way to ask others to excuse your uncouth language.
Red Bull Leipzig met Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday and left with a victory, thanks to this absolute stunner from Marcel Sabitzer.
Even as it works to develop greener energy sources, the country is still dependent on highly pollutive lignite mining.
Apple’s fifth-generation watch finally adds in a key feature, but at the expense of battery life.
During an intense game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, Demi Moore was asked which male co-star was paid more who didn’t deserve it and she gives a straight answer: Bruce Willis.
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let’s face it — true.
GOP lawmakers stormed the impeachment proceedings this morning, protesting the fact that they were taking place behind closed doors.
The incident, involving a Muslim man and two family members, saw CBP stretch the law “beyond recognition,” said a civil liberties attorney.
Venture capital subsidizes unprofitable businesses like WeWork and Uber. Society pays the price.
“We’re building a beautiful wall — a big one that really works.”
The life and times of a stock-car-racing announcer.
It’s the spider’s bathroom now. Go find your own.
“Rome, Forum, Boeufs.”
Making too much of those who achieve success early can make it seem that the rest of us are destined to be also-rans for the rest of our lives.
Not only can rats can learn to drive tiny cars around an arena in exchange for food, but their hormone levels suggest they find driving relaxing.
Waste-to-energy is a broad term whose umbrella covers a number of technologies — each of which, depending on whom you talk to, has its own drawbacks and potential.
Boeing’s now-infamous 737 Max was grounded around the world back in March. Assumptions at the time were that the worst-case scenario might keep the planes on the ground for a few months, and cost Boeing around $5 billion. Well, here we are seven months later. The 737 Max remains on the ground, in what is now arguably the biggest crisis ever for the century-old company.
A HuffPost investigation found that the military routinely ignores domestic violence by service members, with devastating consequences.
Robert Eggers's debut feature 'The Witch' ends with a demonic goat asking, "Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?" His new film, 'The Lighthouse,' answers that question with a resounding "no."
When Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy last month, the fast fashion chain described its history in documents that read, at times, like a pitch for a memoir or a Netflix special.
To assess the deal, you have to look at its components.
Steven Pinto and Daniel Paniagua of Studio Neuro — which helps people with disabilities enjoy things many people take for granted — helped built this skateboarding rig for a boy named John. His mom helped him enjoy skateboarding for the first time.
Since “Joker” is more of an intimate character study rather than a CGI spectacle, Warner Bros. was able to control costs in addition to raking in cash.
How a covert US Army intelligence unit canvassed war-torn Europe, capturing intelligence with incalculable strategic value.
Something is growing inside that fruit fly in your kitchen.