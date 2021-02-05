Car Miraculously Dodges All Incoming Traffic After Spinning Out Of Control On Slippery Road
This could have gone horribly.
A Russian man records his first English-speaking YouTube video with a tour inside a cheap Russian apartment.
The 5MadMovieMakers designed a windy Hot Wheels loop of epic proportions.
A Dodge Challenger attempts to overtake a Tesla Model 3 and quickly rear ends an unfortunate Honda.
After driving through a couple of similarly flooded roads, the driver thought this one would be the same.
The intriguing reasons behind why cities so often have a poor east side.
Cosmic Perspective captured the fiery crash of SpaceX's "SN9" prototype in all of its 4K glory.
The internet rewired our brains. He predicted it would.
The new year kicked off with what will likely be the most bizarre celebrity story of 2021: Armie Hammer began trending online for being a cannibal.
Millennials and Gen Zers find themselves more divided than ever these days as demonstrated in this sketch by Brent Pella.
Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the sports star everyone loves to hate, reads his biggest hater's tweets.
Also featuring high school starter packs, spinach can email now and me showing my wife.
Raymond Riles has been on death row longer than anyone in America. He's one of many who have languished there for decades with severe mental illnesses.
Just because you have the key doesn't mean you can get in.
Across US public lands thousands of people are taking to van life, as featured in the Oscar-tipped film "Nomadland."
Our new calculator shows how long it will take states and countries to vaccinate 75% of their populations
This afternoon in Slack, our work chatroom, Patrick shared a cute little viral video, as we do from time to time. None of us were prepared for what happened next.
The Apple car, if there is one, could be on the road by 2024.
The Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting gets tense when Jackie Weaver kicks the chairman, Brian Tolver, out of the meeting.
Feeling homesick? These candles are formulated specifically to remind you of your state of origin — even if it's New Jersey.
Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction. Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
Even kids know that this is questionable behavior.
Once, American astronauts were white men with buzz cuts. Now they're billionaires and a few lucky normal people.
Ben Yu got rich off Bitcoin, so why is he living in a recreation vehicle? Here's his interesting life story.
Between smartphones, the internet, and massive databases, fictional detectives have it pretty easy these days. But movies set in the late 20th century gain a big, suspenseful advantage by their lack of ready communication.
This year I was lucky enough to be picked as the person to deliver the trophy to the host city.
The answer is not one, two, or even three.
If you're celebrating a 50th birthday or anniversary this year, you're in excellent company. From the first e-mail to McDonald's Quarter Pounder, 1971 was a year full of change.
It's hard to see who is looking at whom on Zoom, but a yawn might be helpful for those who are curious.
"I can't see!" the 57-year-old man bellowed. His wife and two of his adult children ran in and saw the man standing before a mirror. "If I cover my right eye, the top of my face just disappears," he said.
The Trump administration scrapped a plan last year to deliver cloth masks to every U.S. household.
Studies in human behavior can provide some insight into why it's almost always a disappointment if you wait too long to meet someone.
Resolutions fizzle and project cooking can be a drag — but there's nothing wrong with a good old fashioned challenge to get you out of a kitchen rut.
A complete dissection of the antiheroes and creeps from the horror master.
D'Angelo Wallace names all of the celebrity influencers that are irresponsibly handling the pandemic and how it's infuriating.
The Weeknd is headlining the halftime show, but as always, the Super Bowl ads are set to be just about as entertaining as the mid-game live performance.
Restaurant workers are made to feel powerless by design — it's the key to helping abusive chefs and toxic kitchens thrive.
It'll make you think twice before buying another shirt.
In praise of Jennifer Coolidge, an iconic bimbo long before it was cool.
From lost job prospects to delayed licensing exams, many young people feel that their careers have been stymied by COVID-19.
Some people are ecstatic that a train runs through their apartment. Here's what it's like to live in this building in Pasadena, California.
Black History Month is the time to honor the role and achievements of African-Americans in the United States. These are some heroes worth knowing.
The "WandaVision" scene-stealer is primed for an appreciation cycle. Here are her best roles in movies and shows you can stream, including "Step Brothers," "Into the Spider-Verse," and "I Love Dick."
Cecil W. Stoughton captured one of the most famous photos of the 20th century. In this Throwback Thursday video from 2008, Stoughton brought it to get appraised on "Antiques Roadshow."
A fight that erupted over snow shoveling allegedly led to a Pennsylvania man shooting two of his neighbors to death before he died by suicide, authorities said.
Stress, anxiety, productivity: mindfulness is often touted as a solution to nearly everything. But research shows that you can actually take meditation too far.
It's the same gusto and the totla disregard for dropping food on the floor.
The future of the Mac-iPad merger is here. It's just not evenly distributed yet.
This week, as we close in on one year since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, we're watching the vaccine roll out painfully slowly and experiencing the crushing pain of isolation and ennui. Fun!
Here's how to raise the blood pressure of a bartender in a bar.
Because death-by-ice-drowning is not on your bucket list.
The model later defended herself and started an interesting debate.
Joe Wilkinson's potato throw is considered one of the greatest moments in British TV.