YouTubers Launch A Car Into Space With 155 Pounds Of Dynamite, And What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
Is this not how space travel happens? Oops, our mistake.
"If you are Black in America, I can't even imagine how scared, angry and exhausted you must feel."
To fill the void of conventional sports, Jelle's Marble Runs' Marbula E series is a thrilling wonder to behold, replete with commentary from professional announcers Greg Woods and Jack Nicholls.
The outtakes from "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" are a pure delight.
San Franciscans are hearing ethereal sounds emanating from the Golden Gate Bridge caused by "wind hitting new sidewalk railing slats."
A look at one of the highest-mileage electric vehicles in the world, a case study in the longevity of electric cars.
When two Fords are stuck in a house together, things get grumpy really fast.
Smurfs and online gaming have been intertwined since the 1990s. Here's the story of "smurfing" in games.
Neighbors say the party boys of Sway House are not a welcome addition to the block.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
And four other ways people are using social media to support nationwide protests.
It took over an hour to accomplish this, but this is a cut well done.
Forrest Fenn, an 89-year-old Santa Fe author and artifacts dealer, said his treasure chest hidden in the Rocky Mountains in 2010 was found last week.
Apparently, the guy in the Volvo XC60 is the employee of the F-150 driver and was supposed to be following him.
How Michigan's attempt to automate its unemployment system went horribly wrong
A massive squid left battle scars on the skin of a surface-dwelling shark, revealing an entirely new connection to the deep sea.
Even experts need to make personal decisions about what risks are worth it in the age of coronavirus. For some, life will never be the same again.
Dubbed by the internet as "Pipeline Funk," watch musician Armin Küpper jam out in Mönchengladbach, Germany, with his sax and a natural gas pipeline.
From their roots as electric versions of snake oil, by the 1930s vibrators were just another household electric appliance that could soothe your pains at the end of a long day.
He likes the car and isn't afraid to show his appreciation of it.
Donald Trump knows that Facebook can help him win in November, and Zuckerberg has too much to lose by censoring him.
Social media is being flooded with donation requests to help those protesting the death of George Floyd. If you're feeling overwhelmed, nonprofit experts share their tips on choosing the cause that's right for you.
This unique creature has some extraordinary abilities unlike any in the animal kingdom.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has asked contractors for help making President Trump's border wall more difficult to climb over and cut through, an acknowledgment that the design currently being installed across hundreds of miles of the U.S.-Mexico boundary remains vulnerable.
Don't judge a Lego book by its Lego cover, pal! Not only does this Lego set look incredible from the outside, there's something pretty neat inside too.
Garage 54 builds a do-it-yourself sandblaster that is extremely effective.
In an age where smartphones are ubiquitous, two men are trying to launch a storied practice into the 21st century.
Money Pit does a comparison of cheap, moderately priced and most expensive car stereos.
Things have come a long way since "The Super Mario Bros. Super Show."
Usually Hallstatt would open its doors to almost 10,000 visitors a day. But amid COVID-19, everything has changed for the near-800 locals who call this charming Austrian village home.
The Smart Cup is a 3D-polycapsule printed energy drink. Is it something you'd want to try out?
Recent years have seen unprecedented racial and environmental justice protests — and an unprecedented state response.
Administrators, professors, a union representative and students consider the new realities of life on campus in the midst of a pandemic.
Texas was its own country from 1836 to 1845, and as such, had it's own embassy in America's capital.
An infectious disease expert compares the two viral barriers and explains the pros and cons.
A new book of photography casts a new light on this relatively unexplored chapter of architecture history by showcasing the Soviet architecture of Siberia's major cities while providing an insight into a little-known landscape.
A cheeky bro gets a few laughs with his motorized porta potty.
As demonstrations continue in cities across the country, the president uses Twitter to divide its citizens.
Conspiracy theorists say 5G causes novel coronavirus, so now they're harassing and attacking UK telecoms engineers.
A slave trader's statue in Bristol has been torn down and thrown into the harbor during the second day of anti-racism protests across the UK.
The golden broth is a comfort in frightening times.
Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in the Twin Cities occupied a major artery that tore apart a thriving African-American neighborhood.
How big of a difference is the performance of these commercial stainless steel water bottles?
People don't change behavior based on rational persuasion. They change to conform to those around them.
The government cannot strip all Americans of their right to assemble, even if some demonstrations are violent.
Tom Scott recalls the onosecond he realized he made the worst typo in his life.
"The question you have to ask yourself is: Why are there so many people in our society who don't have a lot to lose?" says sociologist Darnell Hunt.
The planned test is part of a project to develop an artificial intelligence-driven drone that could change the face of air combat.
Here's how an antique toaster automatically toasts frozen bread without needing the user to change its settings.
The move follows the police killing of George Floyd and more than a week of uprisings, where hundreds of thousands of people around the world have protested against police violence, and abusive police responses to the protests.