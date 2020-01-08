This Fender Bender Really Escalated Quickly
"This happened with a few friends as we were leaving downtown. The other driver was charged with drunk driving."
Samy Jacobsen captured this extraordinary footage of a waterspout form off the highest sea cliff in Suðuroy.
YouTubers unbox a $10,000 pencil and test it out. Was it worth it?
Whale research is difficult, but a conservation organization is trying to make it a bit easier with drones.
The story of El Salvador's gang problem is a study in shortsighted thinking and Donald Trump's policies threaten to make a bad situation even worse.
The coming-of-age Norwegian drama is coming to Netflix on January 31.
What the fight against AIDS can tell us about the fight against opioids.
In the 1980s, no American city was complete without one of these glitzy museums full of IMAX movie theaters, planetariums and Tesla coils.
The Canadian system, also called Medicare, guarantees coverage to every resident north of the 49th parallel.
Jake Berman spent more than 300 hours making his own subway map because he didn't like the MTA's. Now the MTA says he can't sell it.
Native to China's Yangtze River, these fish grew 23 feet in length, but haven't been spotted since 2003.
As goalkeeper Elliott Justham rushed out of his area to stop a play, his clearance went straight to Notts County player Michael Doyle who dispatched the ball straight into the goal, from just inside the half-line.
How Donald Trump rode to power by parroting other people's fringe ideas, got himself impeached for it — and might prevail anyway.
For weeks Australian cities have been experiencing air pollution worse than Beijing's. This is harming far more people than the actual fires.
A man, sick of lackluster picnics, builds an epic sport utility box.
Inside the making of the 'New Woman's Survival Catalog', a sprawling look at the second-wave feminist movement.
While on break for the holidays, high school students from Michigan built the world's tallest toilet paper pyramid — at 16 feet 3 inches and 5/8ths of an inch.
Algorithms have led to filter bubbles and fueled polarization. It's time to bring back the tech for a shared reality.
As a teenager, he went to prison for selling ecstasy, but now his MDMA research is debunking the bad science that got him there.
The old adage 'you get what you pay for' has never been more real in this demonstration of cheap paint versus a professional job.
Paying minimum wage workers $1 more per hour might save lives, according to new research. The increases appear to have the largest effect when unemployment is high.
This alternate history board game tasks one to five players with navigating Europe in the aftermath of the Great War.
2019 was a very hot year, with global average temperatures the second highest on record, by less than one-tenth of a degree Fahrenheit behind 2016.
We are a social species, but we are also autonomous beings who enjoy exercising free will and independent choice.
It's what you always feared what would happen when you're on a ride like this — a whole seat falling off while the ride is in motion — but in this case, it actually happened.
John Mulaney's children's special on Netflix manages to nail the social isolation that comes when kids are too choosy with what they eat.
Seeing all of these plucky female touchstones in one Insta post stoked already-swirling comparisons between the two works.
Social media influencer Tavo Betancourt gets exposed for cheating on a Super Mario Bros. speed run.
The automobile industry will look a lot like the airline industry if manufacturers don't rethink their offerings. Enter the un-car.
Facing a future of fire, drought and rising oceans, Australians will have to weigh the choice between getting out early or staying to fight.
Like Alfred Hitchcock's "Rope," "1917" utilizes a number of tricks to fool the viewer into thinking the film is one continuous long take.
Unconventional Sunday services, the perils of making the world's finest fabric and more best photos of the week.
Pick up the NSFW version of "Unstable Unicorns," and game night with your pals will get pretty raunchy.
Only 12 goalies have ever scored a goal in the NHL, and Rinne is the first since 2013.
The most commonly-used word in English might only have three letters — but it packs a punch.
This two-to-four player game is one of the best translations of the Star Wars franchise into board game form. There are countless competitors, but this is the one you'll want to start with.
A visualization of the major events on planet Earth during its 4-billion-year history.
On paper, it looks like Scott Larsen is doing better than his father was at the same age. At 29, Larsen has a college degree and earns more money, but he doesn't feel he's moving up in the world.
A presidency in crisis, a nation on the brink of war — and a White House press secretary who was largely out of sight.
Sam Battle builds a synthesizer using a retro Sega Mega Drive and a GEN MDM.
You can do most of these things. What about your kids or grandkids?
A spokesperson confirmed: "We concluded that we need to move in a different direction and are putting a new lens on the series."
A man from Lorain Furniture & Appliance in Cleveland, Ohio gives a demonstration on some very old equipment and suds.
A major new poll out shows Bernie Sanders leading the pack in Iowa.
George Luber says he was kicked out of the CDC's climate program for fighting censorship. But shortly before that, five women on his staff had accused him of sexist behavior and being a bad boss.
Nero was suffering from asthma and his owner quickly raced to the vet but not before hearing a torrent of cries for help.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes in 2021, Poehler announced onstage at NBCUniversal's Televison Critics Assn. press tour Saturday.
Jupiter is the latest Service as a Service platform from Silicon Valley
Poor Eve Dubois. So close, yet so so far.