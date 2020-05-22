Car Losing Control Flies Across Pool As It Crashes Into Someone's Yard
We hope that the driver, a 57-year-old woman who was reportedly suffering from a medical condition, is okay.
One small step for a staircase, one giant leap for our enjoyment.
Spanish Soprano Laura Ruhí Vidal surprised the crowd with this thrilling nod to the cult sci-fi show.
This is what happened to a student's kidneys after he drank two gallons of coffee within three hours, which is way more than "no more than 400 milligrams per day" limit suggested by experts.
"Our kitten does not allow us to watch the series."
Wixom Lake, a reservoir of the Edenville Dam in Michigan was entirely drained this Tuesday.
A guy from Tamworth in the United Kingdom gets a little too ambitious on his birthday.
Scientists are hard at work recalibrating where and how the nation physically sits on the planet. It's not shrinkage — it's "height modernization."
In 2006, Nouriel Roubini warned that the US housing market was about to collapse. Today, he predicts that the coronavirus pandemic has put the world on a path to a decade-spanning "Greater Depression."
Sarah Cooper. who has mastered lip-syncing Donald Trump's many gaffes regarding the coronavirus pandemic, returns again to mock his revelation that he "tested positively towards negative."
COVID-19 has caused volatility in seemingly everything but housing.
Steve Hart has spent 40 years preparing for every potential disaster the human race might face. So how does he fare in a pandemic?
Sometimes a little aid from a machinery goes a long way.
It seems like every entry level job has a nearly impossible experience-level requirement.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
It's not so much time travel as "time inversion," the trailer suggests. "Tenet" comes to theaters on July 17.
All the pearl-clutching about the morality of performing a Cannonball Run during a global pandemic seems to have been for nothing, with Ed Bolian reporting America's most illegal record has been beaten seven times in the span of just five weeks.
For those over 65, the pandemic is unlikely to end when the first vaccines arrive
You had a good run, jeep, but now is the time to retire, wheels up.
Barbershops and hair salons in California have been closed since mid-March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. But that doesn't mean people haven't been getting haircuts, secretly, this whole time.
All you need is a toothbrush, toothpaste and a blowtorch.
They slurp up old backwash and anything that was once bubbly. Some purposefully flatten every soda they drink. And they wouldn't have it any other way.
A new recruit of the Chinese Navy almost made a fatal mistake when he failed to throw a grenade far enough away from himself and his instructor.
A system that relies on exploitation isn't one that should survive the pandemic. There's a better way to feed people and care for workers.
This is the opposite of what a straightforward read of decades of political psychology research would predict.
The story of how a El Al Boeing 747 jumbo jet flew 1,088 passengers all at once.
Lyndsay Tucker, who works at a Sephora beauty store in San Jose, California, has tech billionaire Elon Musk's old cellphone number. So every day, she fields calls and texts intended for him.
Volkswagen has issued an apology statement after the company posting on their Instagram page an ad that showed a white hand pushing a black man around a parked VW Golf.
In the digital world, distortion is commonly created using a technique called wave shaping, which is a cool concept that I thought deserved a blog post.
How "proning" COVID-19 patients helps them breathe.
A close examination reveals the weaknesses in what may be called an overcorrection for resistance journalism.
Julie Nolke reenacts the dopey questions that drive medical people crazy, inspired by a conversation she had with a nurse friend.
University presidents are scrambling for answers on everything from on-campus housing to revenue-generating sports.
"At 7.2Gs, my head just felt like it weighed over 70 pounds. My vision came down to a singular point, and I no longer had the ability to think."
A month after easing lockdown restrictions, the state is still seeing a steady stream of unemployment claims, economic data shows.
Actors Sarah Ramos and Dylan O'Brien both bought their A game to this re-enactment of the fight scene between Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin and Sean Parker.
It's neither an asteroid nor a comet but something in between. It's also parked within Jupiter's orbit, making this object the first of its kind to ever be detected.
NASA's new way of business could spark a shift in the spaceflight paradigm.
The company made the announcement on Tuesday, saying demand had fallen in the wake of what it called "misinformation" about the product's safety amid a barrage of legal challenges.
Why did Casper sue a mattress blogger? A closer look reveals a secret, multimillion-dollar battle to get you into bed.
The first water measurements here were taken in 1903. Long-term monitoring since then tells the tale of an abrupt ecosystem shift.
A detailed explanation of the grueling recovery process for coronavirus survivors.
Someone who looks like they're always staying inside on Instagram may actually have a double life they're hiding to avoid judgment.
From "I Love Lucy" to "The Big Bang Theory," here are the most-viewed TV shows for the past 70 years.
Smaller crews and longer shoots with time outs for health checks are just a few of the problems Hollywood faces in restarting production.
Drugs keep flowing despite the global pandemic.
A lake on the outskirts of Portland, Maine, became a highly unusually scene last summer when a kayaker happened upon a dead bald eagle floating face down, pierced through the heart.
The occupational hazards of being a comedian? Inadvertently ruining your career by roasting a movie director in person.
The writer of "Yesterday" tells us that he was insulted and cast aside by one of the UK's most beloved screenwriters.
The mayor of a small town in Peru tried to play dead after being caught by police violating coronavirus lockdown rules while drinking with friends.
