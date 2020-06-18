Watch A Car Brazenly, Stupidly Drive The Opposite Way On The Highway For Three Minutes Straight
For all the chaos this created, it's a miracle that there were no fatalities.
Phil Vischer explains the history of race in America and why Black Americans continue to face injustice today.
It's kind of funny and cute, until you imagine an army of these knocking at your door.
Move aside, "2012." You've never seen anything like the catastrophe movie that is "2020."
To infinity and… oops, that fell apart.
A snafu inside an Arizona car wash, which happened because the SUV driver had forgotten to put their car in neutral, led to $2,000 worth of damages.
The pandemic is still upon us. Here's some easy to do drink recipes to stay buzzed while stuck indoors.
More than three months after Louisville police killed Taylor in her home, the officers have yet to be arrested. Now, a quiet family and community are at the center of the national and global Black Lives Matter movement that's demanding change.
When can activities such as seeing a doctor or attending a dinner party return to its status quo? Here's the likely timeline.
We do not recommend this as standard bear encounter protocol, but this is simply hilarious.
From a large chunk of landmass to a minuscule dot of earth, here's each country ranked by their surface area.
Well, joy is canceled this summer.
Gravity? Never heard of her.
In Bethel, Ohio, peaceful protesters were seen by some as no different than looters. Here, the protesters' message was a challenge to a way of life.
In a remote part of the Olympic Peninsula, a local gun shop owner became convinced that antifa was coming. What happened next: paranoia, accusations and a bizarre standoff deep in the woods.
A driver in British Columbia captured the moment a truck in front of it scraped against a bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway.
The LRAD is like a car alarm from hell—and if you aren't careful, it could permanently damage your hearing.
Creating a quaranteam can help mitigate risk while still providing social interactions.
The owners were wondering where their garbage bin had gone. Now they finally know.
There's a 21 percent orgasm gap between lesbians and straight women. We asked lesbians what can be done about that.
Late last month, several porn companies' statements of support for Black Lives Matter were met with intense skepticism from black performers.
The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate how the Apple Watch gets water out of the case in extremely satisfying slow motion.
The pandemic has devastated global tourism, and many will say "good riddance" to overcrowded cities and rubbish-strewn natural wonders. Is there any way to reinvent an industry that does so much damage?
Luckily for the guy, the gate missed him by a foot.
At a time when thousands of Americans are lining up in food bank lines, why are farmers dumping their milk? Vox explains how the coronavirus has created an unprecedented supply chain problem.
Rick Astley paid a surprise visit to the subreddit r/pics with a hilariously retro photograph of himself riding a bicycle during his first tour backstage in Las Vegas and received an epic reply.
What happens to a multi-colored tie-dye t-shirt when inundated with water for six months?
While residents of China's capital feel like they're living under lockdown again, it's still a limited outbreak, and authorities are determined to keep it that way.
Dads are taking parenting much more seriously. But according to a new study of sitcoms, the stereotype of the foolish father remains stubbornly in place.
Back in 2011, Kevin Smith told a story about how Harvey Weinstein loudly talked on his cell phone throughout a screening of one of his films and how he dealt with it.
Activity boxes and inflatable pools replace summer camp and trips to the beach.
Remember when innocuous small talk was a thing? Well, that's gone now in 2020.
Call them what they are: tracking beacons
Just hanging out by the pool is fine and all, but have you tried hanging out by the pool in an inflatable dino costume?
He doesn't always nail every answer, but this is leaps and bounds ahead of how we might have fared.
Because of phone number reuse, I ended up receiving a load of a stranger's personal WhatsApp messages.
How Epic Games created its smash hit and shook up the video game industry.
Thanks to the pandemic, we're spending every day like it's Independence Day this summer.
An us-versus-them culture has deadly consequences.
You could just go to the store and buy extremely cheap ramen noodles or make it yourself for approximately $464.
The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.
First a target in the culture wars, then part of queer internet canon, the show continues to defy all expectations.
Public health experts think COVID-19 risk is lower outside and restaurateurs want to fill tables. It's an easy solution — except for all the hard parts.
Sometimes you just have an itch that you desperately have to scratch.
The contest pits all of NASA's photographers (about 70 of them) against one another to see who captured the most engaging photos the previous year.
Fifty years after the first march, prominent organizers and activists tell its story and talk about how it spread across the globe.
It seemed like Zoom became a thing overnight but it actually was nine years in the making.
Yet over the last five hours of Garcia's life, a ProPublica investigation found, nurses and deputies appeared oblivious to both his rhabdomyolysis and his psychosis, doing nothing to treat either.
Wall Street investment funds took control of Oregon's private forests. Now, wealthy timber corporations reap the benefits of tax cuts that have cost rural counties billions.
Two rival gangs meet up in a warehouse armed to the teeth with cameras.