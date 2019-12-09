Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

CAN'T TOUCH THIS

theparisreview.org

About a decade ago, I was in Paris with a gathering of French translators and editors, talking about Gary Lutz's work. Several of them had, at one time or another, tried to translate him, and all of them — some after months of trying — had found this to be impossible.

THE FUTURE IS BAD

vice.com

Looking back at my experience, I'm still stunned by how easy the whole process was. Deepfake porn forums appear on the first page of Google's search results, and creators are willing to make deepfakes for anyone with 13 seconds of video and $30.