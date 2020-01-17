Car Collides With Speeding Train After Getting Stuck Behind The Crossing Bars
A very unlucky driver got his Mini Cooper wedged between the crossing bars and was struck by a passing train, but fortunately, no one was badly injured.
Amanda Disley and her husband noticed something was iffy about a blue Honda Civic and thanks to their instincts, Charlotte Moccia, the kidnapped 11-year-old girl, was saved.
You can't run, but you can hide.
Researchers have managed to film two rhenium (the black dots) bonding and then breaking their bonds — the first time such an interaction has been filmed.
It's not easy being a hustler.
People aren't waiting around for Elon Musk to finally put out the Tesla Cybertruck, they're building their own.
Nothing like positioning your motorcycle and your body horizontal to the ground at extremely high speeds!
A little-known start-up helps law enforcement match photos of unknown people to their online images — and "might lead to a dystopian future or something," a backer says.
The ski industry is in crisis. Millennials just don't ski as often as baby boomers and take shorter trips. How did skiing lose its mojo?
Mat Watson drives a Tesla Model 3, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Nissan Leaf, Kia e-Niro and Mercedes EQC to see which can go the furthest.
Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink goes over popular war movies and gives a breakdown of how realistic things are being depicted.
'"We're not here to capitalize on equality,' Wolfe Herd said about Bumble's marketing. 'We don't need to slap 'The Future is Female' on a T-shirt and put it on our store.' It had, however, posted the phrase to Instagram."
With scientists sounding the alarm that we need to reduce our usage of greenhouse gas-intensive fuels soon, it's interesting to take a look at where we derive all of our energy.
This man had the greatest idea ever when he found himself with a surplus amount of bubblewrap.
It was the video that ushered in the UFO renaissance: a grainy clip showing the Navy's encounter with a mysterious aircraft in 2004. The Pentagon says the public was never supposed to see it. So who leaked it? How'd they do it? And what does the footage actually show?
The global response to the "ozone hole," as it came to be known in the 1970s, has long been held up as a model for environmental problem-solving — and the hope that we might yet be able to fix the climate crisis. Yet evidence has recently emerged that U.S. companies are still releasing ozone-depleting chemicals.
As fun as it is watching it burn, we kind of want to own a coffee table like that?
The Archives acknowledged in a statement this week that it made multiple alterations to the photo of the 2017 Women's March showcased at the museum, blurring signs held by marchers that were critical of Trump. Words on signs that referenced women's anatomy were also blurred.
Conversations with 37-year-old women in politics might offer some answers.
We don't deserve this goodness.
If you had to visualize the world's wealth, who would have the biggest piece of the pie?
The Nintendo 3DS was a marvel of handheld gaming in the 2010s. Despite the Switch, it's still got plenty of adherents today.
From Omaha to Salt Lake City, without GPS.
In June 1969, the US Army Corps of Engineers turned off American Falls, one of three waterfalls that makes up Niagara Falls. The engineers wanted to find a way to remove the unseemly boulders that had piled up at its base since 1931, cutting the height of the falls in half.
The Maeklong Railway Market takes place in the path of an active train and traders have to get out of the way frequently.
Begun, the toy wars have.
The sign-stealing scandal that has enveloped the Houston Astros and Major League Baseball seems to morph, alter and expand itself by the second. Let a baseball expert walk you through it.
YouTubers put animal teeth in Coke for a week and saw what happened.
I wouldn't have believed it before we tried it at my company
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Teriyaki Boyz memes, Oscar nomination memes and kebab shop fight memes.
We're sure there's a complicated physics explanation for why this happens, but as far as we're concerned, the water made the ball go far and we want to try this.
Approximately half of the luxury-condo units that have come onto the market in the past five years are still unsold.
The Safdie Brothers reunite with Adam Sandler in this short film about a Times Square street performer.
My brother had withdrawn his confession and my parents testified that at the time of the murder he was at home with them. I was sentenced to life.
Adam Mosseri, chieftain of Instagram, wants to keep the platform a safe, special space. That means learning from the mistakes of its parent company: Facebook.
The last time the Titans were relevant, he was the scowling, unrepentant face of their savage defense. Much has changed. Much has not.
YouTuber LavenderTowne takes a whack at making "Cats" more pleasing to the eye.
Veggies Straws? Terra Chips? Green Pea Snack Crisps? Which can I eat like a whole bag of Doritos without the unpleasant aftermath of eating a whole bag of Doritos?
Trip destination, previous travel experiences and luggage type are some of the factors that influence how we pack.
Just look at the look of utter contempt on Simon the cat's face as his dog housemates carouse.
18 illustrated positions for in-flight snoozing.
While racing at the Dakar Rally, driver Fernando Alonso somehow managed to keep going after a double roll crash.
We've never really questioned how our rice cookers know when to turn off — turns out, there's a clever mechanism at work.
A six-mile-long barrier would help protect the city from floodwaters during fierce storms like Sandy, but critics say rising seas make the option inadequate.
Thanks to the smartphone, nowhere feels especially remarkable, and every place adopts the pleasures and burdens of every other. It's possible to do so much from home, so why leave at all? Now the home is a prison of convenience that we need special help to escape.
Payless ShoeSource is the latest zombie company to reemerge from bankruptcy.
What would life on Earth be like if it was the size of the sun? Surprisingly, horrible as it turns out.
