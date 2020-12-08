This Is What Happens When You Set Off 70 Detonators In A Car
You had a good run, car. Now it's time to retire in peace (maybe more chaos than peace).

We had no idea how fast a hippo could tear across a river.
Donald Trump made an abrupt exit and left the Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Dan Gable standing in the dust.
Tai chi practitioner Chen Yong did not fare well at all in this match against MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong.
When working-from-home situations lead to even more unexpected mishaps and bloopers.
It's a battle between light sabers and wands. Which franchise will prevail?
Remember when we missed our co-workers and actively wanted to attend a virtual happy hour? Those days are long gone.
The race is on to find a steady source of lithium, a key component in rechargeable electric car batteries. But while the EU focuses on emissions, the lithium gold rush threatens environmental damage on an industrial scale.
A "galactic federation" has been waiting for humans to "reach a stage where we will understand… what space and spaceships are," Haim Eshed said.
"Well, there's no point in dying now when I've lived this long, is there?"

Patrick Byrne, of Overstock, had always been outspoken. Did an affair with a Russian agent push him too far?
Since a dramatic peak in the 1980s, serial killers in the US have been in decline for three decades. Experts have a few theories that can help explain why.
New Yorkers are not the easiest people to approach.
Just one conversation was enough to recruit Christian Picciolini into the neo-Nazi movement, but it took him years to get out. To make amends for his wrongdoing, he has spent the last quarter of a century persuading hundreds of others to make a break with extremism.
The show's enduring popularity, even during lockdown, says a lot about the place where we used to spend most of our time.
A city square was destroyed by tourists taking the same photo over and over. One man had enough.
A doberman recreates his workout by watching television.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the battleground states from casting "unlawful and constitutionally tainted votes" in the Electoral College. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, experts say.

How Jerry Selbee thrived with a simple algebraic solution.

Archaeologists used to dig primarily at sites that were easy to find thanks to obvious visual clues. But technology — and listening to local people — plays a much bigger role now.
The story behind James Bogart, a 21-year-old Supreme collector who amassed a $2 million collection of Supreme box logo t-shirts.
Caitlin Reilly demonstrates the uncomfortable charade you have to play with a guy after you spend the night with him.
A Night City too big to get weird.
In Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, families were forced out for a huge hi-tech plant — but three years later, it still hasn't been built.
How bad will discontinued products taste after nearly two decades? These YouTubers put their bodies on the line.
The coach embraced his challenge and a community of cancer specialists who served as his guide through seven weeks of intense treatments.
A young Vin Diesel gives the performance of a lifetime selling Street Sharks and it's the most 90s thing you'll watch.
Globe decanters, whiskey glasses with built-in cigar holders and a ship in a bottle that gets you crunk? Yes to all of the above.
How to make your own Rainbow Road.
This method comes with an unexpected twist.
To many insiders, WarnerMedia's blindsiding of talent and their reps with news that it would send 17 films directly to HBO Max in 2021 felt like an insult.
The New York Public Library's collection is filled with a sprawling variety of guidebooks spanning several centuries and countless different subjects, rare documents that tell the cumulative history of the city. But The Gentleman's Directory may truly be one-of-a-kind.
How are scientists able to figure out a vaccine for the coronavirus faster than any other vaccine in history?
Proposals from libertarian, conservative, and progressive scholars displayed a few striking differences — but also some profound similarities.
The new vaccines will probably prevent you from getting sick with Covid. No one knows yet whether they will keep you from spreading the virus to others — but that information is coming.
The lack of healthcare. Wars. The existence of pugs. No wonder other planets don't want us.
The older ladies are invested in us like we're in a Hallmark movie.
Video games can be powerful tools for brain training.
Bernard Hsu explains what happens to your brain when you overdose on Sizzurrp.
Filmmaker Artemis Shaw gives a sharp indictment of not only ultra-slick mea culpas, but the commodification of a survivor's trauma in her short "Real Talk."
From pandemic pickup lines to "Tiger King" discourse, this is what dating looked like in 2020.
The people at that time seemed a little bit less than enthusiastic at the news.
Apple has announced its long-rumored, premium over-ear headphones. The new AirPods Max feature active noise cancellation and a premium design.
In 1986, two lovebirds busted out of a coed prison in a hijacked helicopter. They've been trying to escape ever since.
New Yorkers will be envious of these enormous apartments at dirt cheap prices in Mexico City.
A survey of DC restaurants beloved by everyone from Ulysses S. Grant to Joe Biden.
GQ grooming columnist Phillip Picardi talked to Hollywood dentists about how to get perfect teeth — and what we even mean by "perfect."
This snow? Nothing to be afraid of.
They probably think he's a hoot although a bit strange and not bird-sized at all.
A new cookbook is devoted entirely to the soothing, healing meal.
If it's this clever, does it even count as cheating?