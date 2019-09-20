Captured Russian Military Intelligence Official Explains The Orders He Was Given For The Invasion Of Ukraine
Sergey Galkin reveals what he was told when his battalion got the order to invade Ukraine.
Alexey Gudoshnikov shouted down Vladimir Eranosyan after he requested a gesture of respect for fallen Russian soldiers.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
In New York City, Ukrainians and their supporters grapple with Putin's invasion from afar.
If Vladimir Putin is breaking international law, shouldn't the International Court of Justice stop him? LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains why that's easier said than done.
Extraordinary footage of a Russian military column taking heavy losses by artillery dropped by drones.
Here's why President Barack Obama's ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul is not keen on declaring Ukraine a No-Fly zone.
A younger segment of the Russian population open up and get candid about what they think about Putin.
