Here's What Happens If You Fire A Bowling Ball Out Of A Cannon At A Row Of Cinderblocks
For every action there is an equal and, well, awesome reaction.
For every action there is an equal and, well, awesome reaction.
A YouTuber finds a way to hack a domestic oven to cook Neapolitan pizza.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
Slow and steady strengthens the muscles.
"Is that a joint?" "Yeah." "… What the hell are you doing smoking weed?"
In the fight between Ford and Dodge, Ford takes this round.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Tracking six infectious disease models to understand where the coronavirus death toll could be headed in the coming weeks
Get ready for the commercial real estate apocalypse.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Slow and steady strengthens the muscles.
Cuban hired secret shoppers to evaluate the rate at which Dallas businesses were reopening and whether they were following safety protocols. The results are stark.
You don't win six rings in eight years without pissing off a lot of friends and teammates.
In the fight between Ford and Dodge, Ford takes this round.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Welcome to Youngstown, Ohio, home of Chill-Can, the self-chilling beverage container you've probably never heard of. Officials have gambled millions of dollars and demolished a neighborhood for the product. Not one job has been created yet.
For every action there is an equal and, well, awesome reaction.
For Sudeep Choudhury, work on merchant ships promised adventure and a better life. But during a voyage in dangerous waters, his fate would come to depend on a band of drug-fueled jungle pirates — and the whims of a mysterious figure called The King.
If you're a fan of "The Office," you can rewatch the entire series right now… as it might have played out in a world with Slack. That is, as long as people don't ruin it the way people tend to do.
Amazon Alexa has helped usher in the smart home revolution. But did you know you can build your own apps for it too? The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle will show you how for just $25.
Chloe Fineman (Spears, Waller-Bridge) and Melissa Villaseñor (Mulaney) have some tips for surviving quarantine life.
The so-called Thunderspy attack takes less than five minutes to pull off with physical access to a device and it affects any PC manufactured before 2019.
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
As the possibility that college campuses may not be able to reopen this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic grows, will a handful of elite cyborg universities soon monopolize higher education?
The US was once at the cutting edge of pandemic prevention. Then Big Pharma took over.
Oliver also dives into the repercussions of the USPS going broke and why it's important for us to save this service, despite all our possible grievances towards it.
This gentle giant has to make an adjustment when he discovers his bed has been occupied.
Flying used to be unpleasant. But scarcity, low demand, and public-health risks could make it unbearable.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Trey Kennedy hilariously demonstrates the difference between the beginning of quarantine to now.
Historical maps are filled with errors, and the reasons are often very surprising.
I was a bored high schooler when I made up a harmless story about the creature from the sandpits. Decades later, its legend still haunts our small Southern town.
The explorers who set one of the last meaningful records on earth.
A YouTuber finds a way to hack a domestic oven to cook Neapolitan pizza.
As the stay-at-home orders continue to wreak havoc on our sanity, some have turned to building extreme obstacle courses for their cats.
At the heart of the decision was a process that was — as is often in the case in clinical trials — by turns secretive and bureaucratic.
In the latest episode of John Krasinski's "Some Good News" show, the cast of "The Office" reunited to surprise a couple whose marriage proposal mirrored Jim and Pam's in "The Office."
Multiple structures now keep the river from roaring into the Atchafalaya — but they may be inadequate against climate change.
The coronavirus hasn't reached Nauru. But an outbreak could be disastrous.
Instead of an all-or-nothing approach to risk prevention, Americans need a manual on how to have a life in a pandemic.
Some states are already re-opening, while others are not.
Jerry Stiller, father of actor Ben Stiller and best known for his Emmy-nominated portrayal of the outrageous and combustible Frank Costanza on NBC's "Seinfeld," has died of natural causes. He was 92.
When life gives you lockdowns, make dangerous stunt videos in the safety and comfort of your own house.
There's extreme social shame around doing drugs, and yet the underground drug scene is thriving in Tokyo.
The Sundance award-winner "Shirley" will be available to stream on June 5th.
Customers packed C&C Coffee and Kitchen on Trail Boss Drive Sunday, filling the restaurant's tables, its patio and forming a line out the door for dine-in service.
Exploring Monowi, Nebraska (population: one) in a Nissan 370Z to understand what it's like to be left behind.
As the show wraps up its 40th season and nears its 20th anniversary, here are the defining moments that made it great.
The territory, which has sealed itself off from the outside world, has no confirmed cases.
Daniel Chan has stumped billionaires, CEOs and engineers with his technology-driven tricks. Now, technology is changing the nature of his show.
The architecture, number of doors, width of the sidewalk and the height of the buildings all contribute to truly making a street an attraction.
One of the most important things you must do at work is to try to multitask. You can argue that the dog did just that.
The factors that made the city one of the hardest hit on the planet — its density, mass transit and tourism — complicate a return to normalcy.
Planes are carrying medical personnel, essential workers and people returning from abroad or visiting critically ill relatives. Airlines are blocking middle seats and taking other safety measures.
A few glimpses of Kentucky's landscape and some of the animals and people calling it home.
IQ tests were originally created to determine which children required individualized attention but some of their applications over history have been problematic at best.