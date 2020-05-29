Recommended

Recently I was served up an ad for a site called VidLeap with some pretty outrageous claims. It's a teaching course led by a man named Vincent Briatore that claims he can walk you through setting up a Youtube channel and brand that may earn you up to 1 million followers, 100 million views and $100,000 a month in revenue in only four weeks.

