Here's What Happens If You Cook A Steak In A 2,000-Degree Foundry
How easy is it to cook vegetables, a hot dog and steak in a metal foundry? Not as easy as you'd think.
How easy is it to cook vegetables, a hot dog and steak in a metal foundry? Not as easy as you'd think.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
Look what the cat scared away.
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
Oliver also dives into the repercussions of the USPS going broke and why it's important for us to save this service, despite all our possible grievances towards it.
It's not magic; it's just rocket science.
It's not just a matter of force, but more a matter of stealth.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
There's something quite meditative about the whole process — perfect for a work from home afternoon.
The White House's inability to track the disease as it spread across the nation crippled the government's response and led to the worst disaster this country has faced in nearly a century.
This kid was one "n" away from the perfect crime.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A home inspection company released a compilation of serious issues detected while on the job.
The town of Stringtown, Oklahoma generated $483,646 in traffic fines during fiscal year 2013 — making up 76 percent of all Stringtown revenue. What's the deal?
Production was shut down three times, the stars often clashed and studio executives were baffled. Here's how a difficult shoot led to an Oscar-winning masterpiece.
How easy is it to cook vegetables, a hot dog and steak in a metal foundry? Not as easy as you'd think.
Sweden made headlines for never shutting down. Here's what's really happening there.
After he was arrested a lot of weird moments in my childhood made sense.
It's not magic; it's just rocket science.
Let's all move to Flavortown, where no one is mean and everything is going to be OK. (For now?!)
It's definitely not your grandfather's Oldsmobile. Neither will it be your grandson's, sadly.
Amazon Alexa has helped usher in the smart home revolution. But did you know you can build your own apps for it too? The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle will show you how for just $25.
Reigarw Comparisons crunched the numbers and created an data viz of the deadliest animals on the planet.
2020 could be the year that hype comes back to bite the developers of self-driving cars.
Many microwaves were harmed in the process of making this video.
American movies, like Netflix's new release 'Extraction,' use a yellow filter when they're set in places like India and Mexico. Here's why it keeps popping up, and why it might be making you uncomfortable.
If you're not using a solid-state drive, you're missing out. Boot up in a snap, and get the most out of your computer.
According to the person who recorded the incident, the boat ended up making landfall and ramming straight into a neighbor's yard.
When a popular song comes on, nobody wants to admit they have no idea what the lyrics are.
A comparative immunologist dispels myths about how and where you can contract the coronavirus and provides a comprehensive look at the biggest risk factors as we come down the curve.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Sometimes when you're open water you fight water with water.
Machine-learning models trained on normal behavior are showing cracks — forcing humans to step in to set them straight.
It's also basically unknown in the US — but it's big in Japan.
It was listed as being $930 on Alibaba when I bought it; of course, like everything else, it's actually way more expensive by the time you factor in batteries and shipping and customs and all kinds of tedious handling stuff.
Why did the most competitive athlete of his generation spend a summer shooting "Space Jam"? Brand synergy, baby.
What happens if you replace Samuel L. Jackson's voice with the calm dulcet tones of Bob Ross during the tensest scene in "Pulp Fiction"?
The wireless headphones have been a surprise hit. Here's why.
At 22, he single-handedly put a stop to the worst cyberattack the world had ever seen. Then he was arrested by the FBI. This is his untold story.
"The good news from head office is that neither of you is going to be furloughed."
You'll be able to shred as Tony Hawk and friends again very soon.
Though his Double-A numbers weren't exactly "big-league material," some believed he wasn't far off.
Look what the cat scared away.
With commercial flights grounded, the well-connected rely on these planes to move their precious cargo, from PPE to gold bullion.
It's not every day that you get to see a standup impression routine that encompasses Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Gandalf and Jon Snow.
The phone is said to be codenamed "Wing," and has a main 6.8-inch display alongside a smaller 4-inch screen.
It's not just a matter of force, but more a matter of stealth.
Jordan Goudreau, a former US Army Green Beret, led a failed coup attempt against Nicolás Maduro in partnership with Venezuela's opposition.
It's as unpleasant and awkward as you'd imagine.
Looking back, the cardboard slips that held blank VHS tapes in the '80s and '90s were… really cool?
The man behind Trump's favorite unproven treatment has made a great career assailing orthodoxy. His claim of a 100 percent cure rate shocked scientists around the world.
Now you see it, now you don't.
Tiffany Danse and Tyler Waterson are the sole residents of East Brother, where they work as innkeepers at a historic lighthouse bed and breakfast and are now sheltering in place.
An immunization shot is still in development, but debate over who gets priority has already begun.
You just got Puck'd.
The UH-60 Black Hawk is a helicopter legend and the battle to replace it is heating up.
Despite the cost of delivery and the food arriving cold, some Palestinians still think it's worth it.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.