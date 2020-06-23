Can Safety Glasses Stop A Bullet?
They might be safety glasses, but that doesn't mean that they're bullet-proof.
On the Fox News "Greg Gutfeld Show," Gutfeld had to remind TV personality Kat Timpf that Kimmel's son has a serious heart condition after Timpf made a joke about how it's harder to take care of cats than to take care of children.
Not everyone's home projects involve creating a homebuilt, turbine-powered helicopter from scratch.
Futurama's "Coldbusters" episode is a little too on the nose.
It seems like we're seeing more Karens than ever these days. Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their essence.
It's a friendship in three acts: first you befriend them, then you hang out with them, and when you decide they're cool enough, you show them your hidden food stash.
Where there's a will to drink wine, there's a way.
As long as rich people are scared of the virus, they won't go out and spend money, and workers in the service sector will continue to suffer.
As the coronavirus cases in the US exceed 2 million, with over 120,000 lives lost, here's a visual representation of how cases increased daily across the four geographical regions in the county.
Turns out putting yourself in a bomb suit won't help you much if you have a grenade explode on you.
Despite a little frontal damage, and Burberry fragrance residue, this Lamborghini is in shockingly good condition at this salvage yard.
This week on Eater's Digest, Lakshmi discusses her new Hulu show "Taste the Nation."
If you've ever aspired to be a real-life Mark Watney — collecting samples of rocks and dirt on Mars—now is your chance.
Speaking with stylists, epidemiologists and more about whether it's safe to go back to the hair salon in New York City.
Many theories have been offered for why the official COVID-19 toll on the Indian subcontinent has been surprisingly low. The best explanation may be the shortage of good, timely data.
Sarah Bäckman is a former World Arm Wrestling Champion, and it's quite something, watching all these people challenge her in an arm wrestling match.
Kalani Lattanzi is your favorite surfer's favorite surfer.
"Maybe if I walked slowly enough, the telling-off will never happen."
The Boogaloo Bois have been showing up online and IRL since the start of 2020. Now they're materializing at George Floyd protests.
A group of Great White sharks off the coast of California were caught by a drone scarfing down on a dead dolphin. Not for the squeamish.
One of the world's best players taught me his unique psychological style of play — and it worked.
Sixty years ago, on a chilly West Virginia morning, Frank Drake began to scan the stars for signals from faraway civilizations.
On Saturday, following a string of calls to boycott Erin Condren Designs, among the most popular purveyors of inspirational planners marketed to educators and working moms, the company's eponymous founder and creative director announced a "leave of absence," handing off control of the company to its new CEO.
Every so often a photo shoot comes along that both excites you and terrifies you at the same time. Today's article is about one such experience.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced the charges Tuesday.
The Liceu Opera House in Spain reopened its doors for the first time in over three months and serenaded an audience full of house plants.
Everything Mary Savage did in the hours after the attack was dissected on the witness stand, an experience so upsetting she vomited. But years later, she finds comfort knowing her testimony led to his conviction.
Even for a teacher, there is such as thing as over-enthusiasm.
The record-setting high is much more than a quick spike for the Russian Arctic, where months of extreme heat may have dangerous consequences.
Wash your hands, but lay off the other parts.
"Nobody wants a solution that would affect their backyard, but without one, everyone's backyard will be affected."
Did a police officer really find a tampon in his Starbucks beverage, or do he and scores of other men actually have no idea what tampons look like? Let's investigate.
The photo, which was upsampled from a pixelated image of the former president, depicted him as a white man and was created through artificial intelligence — bringing up the question of bias in machine learning generative models.
Can it be done? Turns out: yes, and now we want one.
Here's a map of the most-streamed songs on Spotify named after every country in the world.
Eric Umansky's family saw an unmarked NYPD cruiser hit a Black teenager. He tried to find out how it happened, and instead found all of the ways the NYPD is shielded from accountability.
It's not easy, living together with a partner. It's even more difficult if they fold laundry like this.
Conservation experts in Spain have called for a tightening of the laws covering restoration work after a copy of a famous painting by the baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo became the latest in a long line of artworks to suffer a damaging and disfiguring repair.
Scientists have linked historical political instability to a number of volcanic events, the latest involving an eruption in the Aleutian Islands.
A dog is caught in the act taking selfies with Amanda.
An exlusive analysis of US cities shows emergency on affordability of running water amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Amid an epidemic of predatory fetishization targeting young girls, it's hard to ignore something more insidious beneath one of the 2010s' sexiest schticks
Pride cometh before the fall. Literally.
At least four major factors are terrifying economists and weighing on the recovery.
Police today can turn out with more weaponry than I had in 1992, as a Marine deployed to a burning Los Angeles. What does it mean to project this much force at home?
Behold the awesome power of the waterjet.
"I don't know if our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship."
The Lakers star isn't as athletic as Giannis or Kawhi anymore, but he showed back in March that he's still capable of outdueling them — or anyone else — when called upon.
Joe Pesci goes from terrifying mobster to hilarious cut-up.