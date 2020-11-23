Can Quicksand Actually Swallow You Like In The Movies?
Is the dangers of quicksand overblown in popular culture or can quicksand actually swallow a person whole?
Who knew that bagpipes and swing would go so well together? Not the crowd and certainly not us.
Van Jones argued in a popular Ted Talk that Donald Trump could stay in office if he refused to concede the 2020 presidential election. T. Greg Doucette explains why he's wrong and Donald Trump can't subvert our election laws.
Columnist Jonah Reider explains how these simple containers can elevate your cooking and keep your kitchen organized.
We haven't heard these sounds in a very long time, but they are forever tied to our memories of the early internet.
YouTuber walter santi managed to turn a bad situation — a leak in the house — into a good thing by treating their cats with an all-you-can-eat buffet.
YouTubers Garage 54 run a car engine underwater to determine how far the hydro-locks can be tested.
Once the first service is complete, the overhead lights are typically dimmed. Passengers then either doze off, catch up on work or watch a movie or TV show. But what exactly does the crew do when the lights are out?
Last month, home sales rose to a 14-year high. With median home prices increasing 16% year-over-year, which zip codes are now the most expensive in the US?
It's not for the faint of heart nor for those who are not ready to fall flat on their face.
It's like they're speaking two different languages.
The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process.
Thanksgiving is a holiday steeped in tradition and nostalgia. But it's the 21st century, so what about an entire Thanksgiving meal with "future foods" — you know, food tech — swapped in for normal ingredients? Enjoy your Soylent gravy.
Future cabinet member Antony Blinken calls the songs he's posted to Spotify under the moniker ABlinken "wonk rock."
Many still regard video games as a waste of time or downright sinister. But the real story is very different, says Guardian video games editor Keza MacDonald.
Rambo the puppy does not trust the latest addition to the family, a bright blue toy dog.
Warehouse jobs at Amazon typically start at $15 an hour.
Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton celebrated their fifth Thanksgiving on Friday in Mesa, Arizona, but there was an empty seat at the dinner table. After 43 years of marriage, Dench's husband, Lonnie Dench, passed away in April from complications caused by COVID-19.
There are some people in the world who just have pure passion for their creations. This guy is one of them.
From the classic "Black Beauty" novel to "Black Beauty" on Disney Plus, from all of "My Little Pony" to "American Girl," these are the novels, TV shows, films, video games, and horse figurines that turned multiple generations of young women into what we affectionately call "horse girls."
Technology can be tricky to manage, especially if you have a prankster son.
For all the tens of billions of dollars poured into online advertising just in the United States alone, how much does that money actually do its job of changing the minds of consumers?
The ancestral sauce of black tucupi is making its way onto the menus of some of South America's best restaurants, bringing a new sense of pride to an age-old tradition.
Delivered packages are like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're going to get.
The risk of catching the coronavirus is much higher indoors.
"If you saw what was going on beneath some shelves, you wouldn't want to eat there.
After caring for his egg for two months, an emperor penguin finally saw his chick hatch in this beautiful moment captured by a robotic spy camera.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
It sends a signal that the Biden administration wants very little to do with disrupting the actual problem in this country.
Why are attainable enthusiast cars disappearing? Because young working people can no longer afford to buy them.
Trump's 2018 joke about "Carrots" the turkey refusing to concede the win and demanding a recount hits very differently now.
Last week Instagram users trying to seek out the most important part of the app, the activity feed, were likely confused to find that the homepage's icons were not where they used to be. Where a heart icon in the bottom right corner once led users to see who has favorited their posts, now there was a tiny bag that led you to Instagram's new shopping page.
Amazon has loads of early Black Friday deals hitting this week, and the Fire TV 4K Stick is one we've been waiting for.
Just trying to get some quality me time in under-utilized places.
To mark the 10th anniversary of Mr. West's magnum opus, we're headed back to Obama's first term to figure out what was the best of Ye's best.
Toby Ord, a philosopher who studies our species's "existential risk," has been both frightened and encouraged by our response to the pandemic.
It's their way or the highway.
Producer Randall Dunn, actor Linus Roache, and multi-instrumentalist Milky go behind the scenes of Jeremiah Sand's "Lift It Down," their forged artifact of a record
An exercise in pure mathematics has led to a wide-ranging theory of how the world comes together.
The decorative lamp usually consists of globs of wax rising up and then falling down in a glass vessel filled with a clear liquid, but what exactly are the chemical components of a lava lamp?
The billionaire is working with the WHO, drugmakers and nonprofits to defeat the coronavirus everywhere, including in the world's poorest nations. Can they do it?
Tony Piloseno even used his wildly successful and viral TikToks as part of a digital marketing pitch to the company to appeal to younger members of Gen Z.
There are no good sports bras. So Alex Cranz came up with a solution.
Ahead of the '90s animated series' reboot on Hulu on Friday, the key players in the original remember how it came together and why it set the stage for "Family Guy," "30 Rock" and so many other shows.
An acclaimed chef made dinner for the D'Amelio family to kick off their new YouTube series, and it all went downhill from there.
Luckily, the driver was not seriously injured, though the car did crash through a barricade straight down a hill.
In an excerpt from a new collection of his writings, Amazon's CEO says that his secret is making fewer, better decsions—and thinking three years out.
His mom says he wants to be an architect or lego designer. We see that happening after this project.
Turkey Day veterans share their best intel for first-time hosts around the country.
Oomba was a startup designed to make a lot of money from the games industry — instead, everyone played each other.
Emma Corrin discusses several key scenes from the hit TV show "The Crown."