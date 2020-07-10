Can Handmade Fabric Withstand A Bullet?
How effective is homemade Greek-style armor from fabric made from flower stems at stopping a bullet?
Diving next to a submarine while it's pulsing sonar seems like the worst experience in the world. Warning: maybe lower the volume for this video.
The Samsung Odyssey G9 Monitor is designed to match the contours of the human eye. What is it like to actually play games on it?
It's not too difficult to make a beautiful flipbook, not if you follow the guidance of Pete Docter, director of "Inside Out" and the upcoming "Soul."
Inspired by John Steinbeck's Tortilla Flat, an Aussie attempts to eat only beans for 40 days.
You can't be too careful these days.
If you've got an emergency in Prague, you can always rely on the city's surprisingly sophisticated street light system.
Subscribers to Nathan Tankus's newsletter, Notes on the Crises, aren't bothered by his lack of diplomas.
Nobuaki Nagashima has Werner syndrome, which causes his body to age at super speed. This condition is teaching us more about what controls our genes, and could eventually help us find a way to slow aging — or stop it altogether.
Welcome to Disney parks. Enter at your own risk.
Our natural biases make us focus on scary news, but that doesn't mean you have to live in fear.
What was it like to just be some regular teenage kid, having to match up against a generational talent like Williamson, an NBA No. 1 pick?
Poppie, a miniature golden retriever, has helped console a litter of kittens who recently lost their mother. According to their owner, Poppie has been "amazing offering some support."
But this revolutionary moment is inviting us to be a part of the solution.
Nandini Jammi is leaving the activist organization she helped build with Matt Rivitz over a dispute about titles, credit, and equality.
Astronomers are using this x-ray map to figure out how fast the universe is expanding.
Some men have discovered that nothing a writer can achieve in print will ever eclipse the rapturous, head-spinning high of making a lot of people mad at you online.
As Depp sues British tabloid The Sun for libel, all of the horrific and at times surreal allegations he and ex-wife Amber Heard have shared over the years take center stage.
"Jolene" gets the bardcore treatment and it works surprisingly well.
18-year-old Anahita Nagpal's plans to start training this fall to be a doctor are in ruins. She blames a statistical model.
Using all four elements to grow the perfect berry.
South Carolina is besieged by the coronavirus, reporting more cases per capita than most countries. "We've completely lost control of the situation," one doctor said.
This week, we've got Kanye West president memes, the worst place in New York City, the movie villain vs. the actual villain and #RIPEllen memes.
Economist Emily Oster weighs risks and benefits for a living. She thinks kids could go back to school with the pandemic, but we're gambling with lives either way — and the political argument is making the whole problem much worse.
The parody artist dusts off his accordion and gives the hip-hop musical his own personal touch.
That sexist schoolyard rumor is no joke. It's based on a piece of folklore going back at least as far as the 1930s — and it's been used to wrongly convict a woman of child abuse.
Critics have rounded on contact tracing apps in France and Australia for sending out almost no virus notifications. But experts say it's not a total failure — as long as we learn what went wrong.
Here's a Throwback Thursday video of 5th graders from a public elementary school in Staten Island, New York performing Björk's ethereal classic "Joga."
Thomas Cooper of West Virginia is facing eight years in federal prison.
Comedian Trey Kennedy nails a perfect impression of a white guy cracking jokes in the summer of 2020.
The number of daily coronavirus tests conducted in the United States is only 39 percent of the level considered necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Regular investors are piling into the stock market for the rush. Wall Street titans say they're making a grave mistake, but are they?
Cheddar's J.D. Durkin explains Finland's unique fines that are based on income.
As COVID-19 surges, hospitals and independent biomedical technicians have turned to a global grey-market for hardware and software to circumvent manufacturer repair locks and keep life-saving ventilators running.
Chico Roze updates the 2000s bop for our post-coronavirus world.
Jeff Bezos is notorious for sending emails with a single "?" to employees. Here's a former Amazon executive that recalls what it was like to receive one of these.
He's trying to assemble a winning coalition with a dwindling number of sympathetic white voters.
"Incels" are going under the knife to reshape their faces and dating prospects.
"Sam would hang out with the gopher tortoise when he'd go outside. He ignored her this time, so she let him know she wasn't happy!"
In 1999, Maxwell introduced the prince to Jeffrey Epstein, setting him on the path to royal retirement.
The Court holds that there are special rules for the president.
An Albuquerque man had new tires put on his car and then had a shocking mishap.
It takes a special kind of inattention to human suffering to not notice how unfortunate it is that people have been left to face death alone.
My sex life as a fat woman was a trickle of accumulated humiliations and loneliness, so I decided to try enjoying my own company instead.
TikTok user @rachellloooo hilariously tackled the surprisingly ubiquitous genre of dudes posing with a fish in their Tinder profiles.
There are now more than a million nonnative animals belonging to 125 species on ranches across the state. Despite controversy, the industry continues to grow.
I was nursing a devastating breakup when I suddenly found myself in Switzerland, trying to talk my way into Freddie Mercury's birthday party. It was the best decision I ever made.
