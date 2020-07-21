If You Pulverize Feathers With A Hydraulic Press, Can You Make Them Drop As Fast As A Bowling Ball?
Feathers are known for being light and dropping slowly, but what if you compressed them tightly together?
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Ted Yoho in a passionate address after he accosted her on the Capitol steps and called her a vulgar insult earlier this week.
Donald Trump seems more than willing to give Sarah Cooper free material in his latest stream of consciousness.
The Wall Street Journal tracked hundreds of Apple store closures and found they were pretty good indicators of future COVID-19 spikes.
In South Korea, face masks have been seen as a key part of the national strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. The United States on the other hand…
"An airbus A400M from RAF Brize Norton making a rare visit to Pembrey sands to conduct natural surfaces operations."
With great firepower comes great drone responsibility.
If there's a photo of you proudly hoisting up a dead fish on the internet, beware.
"Public corruption, political gamesmanship and a power struggle about power itself."
When people brandish shotguns in movies and TV shows, it often doesn't abide by the laws of logic or physics.
My five-year-old understands the reality of our uniquely American failure in a way that the president does not: for him, this year is gone.
Conventional wisdom says that liberal Dems are generally bad for the economy, while fiscally conservative Republicans are good. That conventional wisdom would be wrong.
Scott Hoying tipped his hat to Dr. Anthony Fauci in this spoof the title song "Alexander Hamilton" from the eponymous Lin-Manuel Miranda musical.
On why the framers created the Electoral College — and why we need to get rid of it.
There are many reasons why it's not "just hair" for Black women. Before the "Black is Beautiful" and natural hair movement emerged during the 1960s, anti-Black hair sentiment in Western society existed for centuries, most contentiously in colonial Louisiana when a series of laws actually banned Creole women from displaying their hair in public.
The "Elmo's World" fixture, originated by Bill Irwin and played over the years by everyone from Michael Jeter to Kristin Chenoweth to Daveed Diggs, may be a grown-up who never gets it right, but that's what makes him an effective teacher.
It's hard enough to get an autonomous vehicle to work on Earth. It's even harder on another planet.
A YouTuber found all the right materials and was able to build himself his own invisibility shield from scratch.
Violent, reckless federal forces have a friend in the city's police.
President Donald Trump abruptly announced Thursday that the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville is cancelled, ending a weeks-long sprint to pull off the party's signature political event amid a pandemic.
An arms race for space has begun. This is the story of America's effort to keep ahead.
Sweet dreams are made of this.
How a nation engulfed by economic precarity turned a TV show about workplace drudgery into an aspirational fantasy.
I gave Governor Ron DeSantis more credit than he deserved for the low death rate in his state.
Ludwig Göransson performs the theme while zoning out.
Spotify's third-party distribution platform is flawed, allowing scammers to impersonate popular artists for weeks on end, stealing thousands of streams in the process.
Why did China build a massive amount of empty residential units in Kangbashi District?
Go skating. Provide community aid. Tell each other the stories of your lives.
6×6 was supposed to be a flashy shopping destination. Instead, it's a death knell for San Francisco development.
The long-awaited sequel gets a September 1 release date, coming out simultaneously on VOD and theaters.
Fathers of the missing do everything possible to give their families hope, normalcy and closure.
Quantifying the songs that will characterize the '90s.
When you're thinking of safety proofing your homes, the lighting in a nursery isn't something that's usually on the top of your concerns.
The pandemic is disrupting birth, death and immigration rates, and the US population could reach its lowest growth rate in 100 years.
In 1962, a young poet met the Pop Art god, who in turn made him his first superstar. For a little while, they were in love.
Fake glasses are super trendy these days, until your nosy friends start asking you questions about them.
A security firm analyzed a suspicious voicemail left to a tech company employee, part of an attempt to get the employee to send money to criminals.
It's only 3.6 inches long, and weighs less than an iPhone 11. And with a 10,000mAh battery inside, we'll have access to power wherever we go.
Microsoft reveals "Halo Infinite" footage, the trailer for the new "Fable" game and more.
Flash is dead. But the influence of Flash games on modern gameplay is inescapable. A visual essay about the history of Flash games.
"The attorney general has said that he does not have a timeline on this."
Judy Mikovits spent years offering expert testimony in vaccine court cases, accidentally creating a window into how the anti-vaccine world tries to weaponize bad science.
When the auto king fled house arrest, he captivated the world. Now, the guy who helped him is in jail — and never got paid a dime.
Code Bullet found a way to play the longest possible game of Tetris through coding.
r/Quibi is empty.
The book that launched a thousand spreadsheets: reassessed.
This famously over-the-top Got Milk? ad from 1993, directed by Michael Bay, taught a whole generation who shot Alexander Hamilton.
"I'm not afraid but I am pissed off," said Ted Wheeler to a New York Times journalist.
Officials said they determined that a Long Island man had forged his death certificate after noticing that he misspelled "regsitry."
Ever notice that writers always make the heroine of a teen comedy a klutsy, ugly duckling character?
