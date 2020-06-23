Guys Test Out If A Bomb Suit Can Survive A Grenade. The Results Are Not Pretty
Turns out putting yourself in a bomb suit won't help you much if you have a grenade explode on you.
Turns out putting yourself in a bomb suit won't help you much if you have a grenade explode on you.
On the Fox News "Greg Gutfeld Show," Gutfeld had to remind TV personality Kat Timpf that Kimmel's son has a serious heart condition after Timpf made a joke about how it's harder to take care of cats than to take care of children.
Not everyone's home projects involve creating a homebuilt, turbine-powered helicopter from scratch.
Everything has changed for good — especially air travel. Expect shields, touch-less check-ins, longer lines and temperature checks.
It seems like we're seeing more Karens than ever these days. Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their essence.
Futurama's "Coldbusters" episode is a little too on the nose.
It's a friendship in three acts: first you befriend them, then you hang out with them, and when you decide they're cool enough, you show them your hidden food stash.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
One of the world's best players taught me his unique psychological style of play — and it worked.
Conservation experts in Spain have called for a tightening of the laws covering restoration work after a copy of a famous painting by the baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo became the latest in a long line of artworks to suffer a damaging and disfiguring repair.
Turns out putting yourself in a bomb suit won't help you much if you have a grenade explode on you.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Even for a teacher, there is such as thing as over-enthusiasm.
Police today can turn out with more weaponry than I had in 1992, as a Marine deployed to a burning Los Angeles. What does it mean to project this much force at home?
An exlusive analysis of US cities shows emergency on affordability of running water amid COVID-19 pandemic.
It's a friendship in three acts: first you befriend them, then you hang out with them, and when you decide they're cool enough, you show them your hidden food stash.
"Nobody wants a solution that would affect their backyard, but without one, everyone's backyard will be affected."
Amid an epidemic of predatory fetishization targeting young girls, it's hard to ignore something more insidious beneath one of the 2010s' sexiest schticks
It seems like we're seeing more Karens than ever these days. Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their essence.
Futurama's "Coldbusters" episode is a little too on the nose.
At least four major factors are terrifying economists and weighing on the recovery.
Data rules everything in business, which is why Data Analysts are always in high demand. Learn the skills you need to get ahead in The Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle, now on sale for $24.99.
"I don't know if our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship."
Can it be done? Turns out: yes, and now we want one.
It's not easy, living together with a partner. It's even more difficult if they fold laundry like this.
The Lakers star isn't as athletic as Giannis or Kawhi anymore, but he showed back in March that he's still capable of outdueling them — or anyone else — when called upon.
A dog is caught in the act taking selfies with Amanda.
Vox's 39-year-old critic-at-large and much younger critic-at-small gather to discuss Bugs, Daffy and the gang.
Pride cometh before the fall. Literally.
Behold the awesome power of the waterjet.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
JUMP wanted to create a better, more bike-friendly world. Former employees told Motherboard how getting acquired by Uber led to JUMP bikes being destroyed by the thousands.
Joe Pesci goes from terrifying mobster to hilarious cut-up.
Alternative fish has arrived on the market. Can it help save marine life and feed a hungry world?
The pandemic has set off a chain reaction of lost revenue that will shape the economy for years.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
From cutting my own hair to making balloon animals, I was surprised to find the legendarily dumb site was right more often than wrong.
We expected sparks to fly, catastrophe to struck, but the reality was much more mundane.
Strip clubs. Bars. Pools and golf clubs. Pro sports. As one doctor put it, "There's active community spread. If you're young, you're old, it doesn't matter."
Amazon is running a gigantic fashion sale right now, and you can save big on their clothing lines as well as other big brands.
On the Fox News "Greg Gutfeld Show," Gutfeld had to remind TV personality Kat Timpf that Kimmel's son has a serious heart condition after Timpf made a joke about how it's harder to take care of cats than to take care of children.
The authors of a new book on data-driven decision-making look at how Airbnb dealt — eventually, to a degree — with hosts who aren't so hospitable.
At the end of every video call meeting, whether it's a WebEx with colleagues, or a Zoom catch up with friends, I find myself waving goodbye. And everyone else is waving too.
Where there's a will to drink wine, there's a way.
One bright spot for the struggling industry is the continued boom in non-alcoholic beer, part of a shift to healthy living accelerated by COVID-19.
The unmasking of the Salisbury poisoning suspects by a new digital journalism outfit was an embarrassment for Putin — and evidence that Russian spies are not what they once were.
When consumers open their wallets, the economy tends to run smoother.
The NBA's campus site proposal is under scrutiny as the number of positive COVID-19 tests spikes in Florida. While the league is taking extensive measures to protect its players, more questions continue to arise.
Benjamin Cheever wonders how he'd explain Donald Trump — among other things — to his late father.
Surprise, surprise, all three —the boat, the Ford Raptor, the Jeep Wrangler — ended up sinking in Cedar Lake, Indiana.
Trump ordered the suspension of new green cards in April.
With Trump under fire for his handling of the outbreak, his advisers are eyeing the federal bureaucracy for other culprits ahead of the election.
How much force can chemical metal withstand before it gets completely destroyed?
It's been three months and counting without tourists. Could this be the best thing to happen to cities around the world?
Reform leaders are frustrated with Democrats who have pushed aside the "defund the police" call that's central to protests against police brutality after George Floyd's killing.
Not everyone's home projects involve creating a homebuilt, turbine-powered helicopter from scratch.
Can Rollins make him tough in ways I can't?
As female CEOs like Sophia Amoruso and Audrey Gelman step down from their jobs, this icon of feminist millennial hustle culture may no longer wield much power.