Watch This Track Star Attempt To Outrun The New York City Subway, And It's An Adrenaline Rush From Start To Finish
Jon Diaz, a track star, takes on the New York City Subway train in a race to the next stop.
Jon Diaz, a track star, takes on the New York City Subway train in a race to the next stop.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Peter Fatovich seemed a happily married father of four when he took his own life in 1994. His wife would search for decades to uncover the tragic truth behind his death.
Jon Diaz, a track star, takes on the New York City Subway train in a race to the next stop.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This student pilot lost power in the air and with the help of the Air Traffic Control he managed to navigate a safe landing.
The wellspring of Lake Mead created by the dam's blocking of the Colorado River has plummeted to an historic low as states in the west face hefty cuts in their water supplies.
NSO Group software can record your calls, copy your messages and secretly film you.
The petrolheads at DragTimes took the $2M McLaren Elva out for a spin through Foot Hills Parkway and the "Tail of the Dragon" track in Tennessee.
The past few weeks of climate-fueled disaster have made me rethink my future.
Spyware sold to authoritarian regimes used to target activists, politicians and journalists, data suggests,
Jeff Ostroff explains how a poorly constructed pool deck could shed some light on the Surfside condo collapse.
Four months after the megaship Ever Given got stuck in the canal, neither the canal nor the shipping industry has addressed some of the most critical issues that led to the grounding.
Bridging the wide gap between civilians and the armed forces is the best way to prevent future unwinnable wars.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
On one of the emptiest land masses on the planet, you're unlikely to find another human being. Here's the miraculous story of one survivor who lived to share his tale.
A new film festival tradition: crowning the heir to Howard Ratner. In contention: Asghar Farhadi's "A Hero," Sean Baker's "Red Rocket" and Julia Ducournau's "Titane."
This one's for the pizza lovers who low-key would like to do away with the tomato sauce. Learn the entire process, from the dough to selecting the right cheese, from Pro Home Cook Mike G.
They hoped to create a competing sports daily that would sate the public's interest in athletics without the political coverage that had fragmented readership.
Melanie Mitchell has worked on digital minds for decades. She says they'll never truly be like ours until they can make analogies.
This guy purchased a brand new Dell computer and it was an absolute nightmare. A must see.
Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan. This gallery showcases some of his best work.
Pandemic-induced supply disruptions and competition from China put more pressure on US companies to manufacture semiconductors at home.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The Bartini Beriev VVA-14, a vertical take-off amphibious aircraft, is the weirdest plane anyone has ever built by a long shot.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
We're not dealing with expensive corporate server farms here — this is distributed storage that offers security and speed without the subscription fee.
The heat is just not letting up, so our jeans aren't getting much play these days. We're stocking up on hybrid shorts to stay cool.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Spike Lee inadvertently revealed the winner of the Palme d'Or, "Titane," at the beginning of the award show.
The new child tax credit will radically reduce poverty, but millions of the poorest children might miss out.
We shop with partners to avoid risk, get attention and bond. (From 2018)
There are many Victorian era tunnels in England and this particular one is going to be transformed into a a state-of-the-art aerodynamic test facility for Formula 1.
The combined influence of the Moon and humans could triple or quadruple coastal flooding in the US over the 2030s, reports a new study.
What, exactly, does history lose when an archive-worthy text is destroyed?
A guy watches a car make a Dukes of Hazard-style jump off an overpass. Thankfully, nobody died.
The new documentary "Roadrunner" uses A.I.-generated audio without disclosing it to viewers. How should we feel about that?
I'm always in the market for surprising facts. One of my favorites is that the color blue is always out of focus for the human eye. It's hard to believe since it appears that we see blue clearly, but it's astonishing when shown an example.
Noah Kalina famously took a photo of himself everyday, but now with the power of artificial intelligence, found a way to seamlessly demonstrate the aging process over 7,777 days.
The ability to spot Jesus' mug in a piece of burnt toast might be a product of evolution.
OnlyFans, a social media platform best known for explicit content, has boomed during the pandemic. But from receiving terrorism videos to racial abuse and rape threats, a BBC investigation based on the experiences of dozens of women reveals concerns about how the British-run site is structured, managed and moderated.
During a guest hosting appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Nick Kroll ripped Matt Gaetz's appearance at a "Free Britney" rally.
If you've been considering picking up these lovely noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, now's a good time to buy. Save $52 on Amazon, and walk away with Apple's AirPods Pro for just $197.
"You are asking me to contort my life, my body, my trauma, into a box — a perfect victim box."
Pay your respects to Biz Markie by revisiting his memorable duet with Jeff Goldblum from "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" back in the day.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
Nobody can blame GOP voters for wanting a phone that prioritizes privacy and autonomy, but the Freedom Phone can't be trusted.
Tony Hawk made his first appearance at the X Games since 2003, and he proved that age ain't nothing but a number.
Fake numbers, declarations of victory and "implementing the biblical concept of beyond reproach."
Man volunteers to be Twitter's main character.