Can A Cheap Military Submarine Sink A Multi-Billion Dollar Aircraft Carrier?
Aircraft carriers are some of the most expensive military operations in the world. Can a cheapo submarine wipe one out?
A father in the Netherlands filmed a portrait of his daughter Lotte every week from the day she was born. Here they are stitched together in a surreal montage of growing up.
At 902 feet long, the BOKA Vanguard is the world's largest heavy lift vessel, which allows it do things like lifting an entire cruise ship out of the sea.
"Are you crying after watching this love story play out? Good, buy a Renault!"
And before you get too annoyed at him, he has a good agenda at heart.
Is it worth spending more on new brake pads? YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks it down in great detail.
He can now officially be inducted into the Jenga Hall of Fame.
On June 30th, a man fell from a plane on which he was a stowaway and landed in a London garden. Who was he?
Take a look at the most-visited attractions in each state — and start planning your next road trip.
Life as we know it is forever changed.
The fascinating reason why school bus roofs are always painted white.
The "smart city" makes infrastructure and surveillance indistinguishable.
A photographer set out to document single-story buildings — the anti-skyscrapers.
This is one of those things that you don't need to know until the moment when you do need to know it.
30 years ago, the Berlin Wall fell. But long before that, amateur engineers modded machines to escape the grip of the Soviet Union.
Vine both came into its own through black comedy and also needed black comedy to make itself bigger than a mobile app.
There's been some pretty dubious gender reveals in the past, but this one… this one has us flabbergasted.
"The Mandalorian," the first live-action Star Wars TV show, is available for streaming on Disney+ today. Does the show match the quality of the movies or is it a disappointing addition to the "Star Wars" universe? Here's what the reviews of the first episode say.
What exactly did the Navy encounter 15 years ago off the Southern California coast? These men were there — and they're ready tell their side of the story.
Machine learning reveals that news coverage of people in creative industries like design and art is shaped by gender. Can it guide us toward parity?
A group of Facebook employees published an anonymous memo saying the culture has only gotten worse for nonwhite workers.
Why it feels like everything is going haywire.
Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and others review the most notorious moment in the beloved holiday classic.
The pink Hermès Kelly clutch was worth $30,000, a lawsuit says. But it was soiled at a "very, very, very rich country club."
We have no context regarding why he's doing this, but we do know that you shouldn't try this.
An animal thought to be "lost to science" for 29 years was rediscovered — which could be good news for other species that have evaded detection.
Jonathan Benson demonstrates the difference between cheap winter tires and the best ones you can buy.
SoftBank poured money into start-ups that use armies of contractors. That has upended the lives of workers across the world.
What is our hyper-specific, on-demand world doing to our kids' brains?
Billy the chihuahua gets a cold dose of reality.
All 30 seasons of The Simpsons are available for fans to stream on Disney+. But there's one glaring problem.
Myla is struck by bad luck when she inadvertently slides down a wet slide.
The company's manufacturer, a former Starbucks contractor, used potentially dangerous amounts of a cancer-causing chemical.
The "unfinished" indie casts a long, affecting shadow into 2020 and beyond
Tony Hawk goes undercover on the internet and answers questions from fans about his life — including explaining the ultimate skateboarding trick he never got to do.
The psychedelic graphics of the late 1960s evoked the anarchic, iconoclastic energy of the era.
The technology we take for granted is actually extremely outdated. Here's why things go wrong, and what might change in the future of text.
An investigation found the State Department's Mina Chang made unfounded claims about her education and experience.
A real treat for anyone looking to share even more of their valuable data with what is arguably one of the most reckless companies in the world.
Former speechwriter Adam Frankel on what it was like to write for a uniquely writerly president.
Google has tapped a partnership with a prominent healthcare services company to advance its healthcare software services offerings. But a new report alleges the data being used for the project comes from the health records of tens of millions of people who have no idea their data is being used by Google for this purpose.
Don a mask and costume to hit the streets with Xtreme Justice League — and learn what it takes to be a true citizen.
We actually think the cyclist is in the wrong in this scenario, but kudos to the two of them for not letting their tempers get the best of them.
The EAT-Lancet diet to save the planet from climate change and malnutrition is too expensive for 1.5 billion people.
Bluethunder takes on Metallic Fighter in a robotic battle royale.
The notion that testosterone drives violent crime is like a zombie, a fact that seemingly can't be killed with new research.
All those headlines, all the jokes, all the misrepresentations about America's most deliciously hateable adults — they're fake, people.
Chez Ma Tante's Jake Leiber has the formula for the tastiest way to cook a pancake.
iPhone owners, beware. It appears Facebook might be actively using your camera without your knowledge.
Unmet hype created a viral clash between Drake and the audience at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, but it might just work in his favor.