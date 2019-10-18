What's It Like To Buy Something From The Dark Web?
Equipped with a burner laptop and more than a little apprehension, one BuzzFeed reporter dives in.
Equipped with a burner laptop and more than a little apprehension, one BuzzFeed reporter dives in.
Frankfurt lost 1-0 to Freiburg over the weekend in Germany's Bundesliga, but things were a lot worse than a simple loss for Frankfurt's David Abraham, who was red carded after sending Freiburg Manager Christian Streich flying to the turf.
A father in the Netherlands filmed a portrait of his daughter Lotte every week from the day she was born. Here they are stitched together in a surreal montage of growing up.
He can now officially be inducted into the Jenga Hall of Fame.
After all these years, there's still an undeniable pleasure in watching the hydraulic press squish things that aren't meant to be squished.
"Are you crying after watching this love story play out? Good, buy a Renault!"
It's a Veteran's Day miracle!
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A conversation with Tara Westover, author of "Educated," on how the experience gap between urban and rural areas is fast becoming an empathy gap.
The entwined roots of Indian rubber trees form bridges that — unlike steel structures — grow more durable with time.
Is it worth spending more on new brake pads? YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks it down in great detail.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A father in the Netherlands filmed a portrait of his daughter Lotte every week from the day she was born. Here they are stitched together in a surreal montage of growing up.
Jamie Heinemeier Hansson speaks out about her experience on the receiving end of a black box algorithm, which deemed that her husband, tech entrepreneur David Heinemeier Hansson, was worthy of a credit limit 20 times hers.
Towering glass structures are an environmental nightmare. And there's a growing consensus that we should stop building them
And before you get too annoyed at him, he has a good agenda at heart.
Truly the most riveting version of a high-speed chase we've ever seen.
In the opioid wars, inside can feel safer than the perils of the street.
Or is there really a besuited guy out there doling out roundhouse kicks on the mean streets of Penza?
The mysterious Celera 500L built by the silent Otto Aviation company has successfully taken to the skies.
As gender-reveal parties get both more popular and more explosive, they're also getting more dangerous.
Take on greater cooking and baking challenges with this 5-piece cast iron set, complete with a pie pan, grill pan, skillet, and a dutch oven and lid. The whole set is 66 percent off today at just $99.99.
Luckily, nobody on the American Airlines flight was injured as snowy conditions wreaked havoc in Chicago.
Right now, Amazon is selling refurbished 2018 MacBook Airs starting at just $749.99. These 13.3-inch notebooks are perfect for commuters.
Scientists are finding that galaxies can move with each other across huge distances, and against the predictions of basic cosmological models. The reason why could change everything we think we know about the universe.
"Are you crying after watching this love story play out? Good, buy a Renault!"
He was convinced the deaths of his friends in combat were my fault. It took him years to realize this feeling had a name: survivor guilt.
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
Guess "live and let lick" is not a belief that everyone subscribes to.
Farmers are scrambling to cash in on the CBD boom. But when their hemp crops tip over the 0.3% legal limit for THC, they lose everything.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Equipped with a burner laptop and more than a little apprehension, one BuzzFeed reporter dives in.
It isn't your fault you commit bad design on a daily basis. You just don't know.
Photographer John Humble peels back the glamour and the glitz, to paint a revealing portrait of La-La Land during the 1980s.
Mean girls and cliques were a startling change from working with her primatologist parents. Fortunately, she'd learned a bit about navigating vicious social structures.
Show of hands: whose dad works in the bush?
For example, Bill Gates, who had made his first billion dollars by 1987, would have had $13.9 billion in 2018 instead of $97 billion.
Here's a perfect little internet clip, courtesy of TikTok user @jessicaryce and a bunch of stray cats.
Here's a memory lane no one wants to visit: stories of crushing rejections. Come on down!
The Solent Forts, a series of perfectly odd 19th-century forts, are now on the market for an undisclosed amount. Sandwiched between the coast of England and the Isle of Wight, the circular forts were commissioned by prime minister Lord Palmerston in the mid-19th century to defend England's ports against enemy attacks.
And it's almost unbearably cute.
Trying to define television in the 2010s has proven just as great a task as keeping up with the surge in series, which crested in 2018 with 495 scripted shows.
The fascinating reasons why public restrooms have U-shaped toilet seats.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Researchers at outdoor "body farms" look to the microbes of human decay to help identify corpses and pinpoint time of death.
The FBI released new documents about "The Finders," which conspiracy theorists think was a CIA-linked child abuse cult. But were The Finders just misunderstood?
Frankfurt lost 1-0 to Freiburg over the weekend in Germany's Bundesliga, but things were a lot worse than a simple loss for Frankfurt's David Abraham, who was red carded after sending Freiburg Manager Christian Streich flying to the turf.
The launch of Stadia is only a week away, so it's extremely surprising that we're only learning about its launch titles now — but here they are.
He can now officially be inducted into the Jenga Hall of Fame.
There's no real evidence that abortion pill "reversal" works, but facilities around the country are offering it.
Huel — a competitor to Soylent — is my breakfast and lunch. This is what I get out of it.
What next — will we find our cats on the kitchen counter opening their own cans of food?
Climate change is making New Orleans wetter, hotter, and more dangerous. It's a preview of what might happen to a state near you.
With violent misogyny on one side and endless navel-gazing on the other, there's a call for a new, bullshit-free movement for positive masculinity.
Do nootropics really make your brain work better?
Greyhound used to be good. Now, though? It's a mess and it's hard to find a better example of just how absurd it's become than this.
The US buried nuclear waste in the Pacific after WWII. It's close to resurfacing.
A fog of micro-debris poses major risks to satellites and spaceship — and this test suggests there is a lot more of it than anyone had thought.