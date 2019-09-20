Busker Gets Accused Of Faking His Guitar Solo And Handles It Like A Champ
A guitarist encounters an onlooker who repeatedly exclaims, "You're not playing that!" Eventually, with extraordinary composure, he's able to defuse the situation.
The Egyptians may have the most famous mummies, but they're not the oldest. The Chinchorro people of Chile's Atacama Desert were the first to mummify their dead — 7,000 years ago.
First-time SNL host Natasha Lyonne talks about her Netflix series, Russian Doll, shares a story about her father and reflects on her acting career.
AAAAAAAAAAAH! Goats love to scream, and we love when they do. We hope every wants one of these because that's what we're buying for their birthday.
The flat-faced dogs are significantly more at risk for a number of veterinary problems, especially breathing difficulties.
Trend forecasters stop by Weekend Update to discuss what's in and what's out the summer of 2022.
Prosecutors have indicated there was no evidence showing Trump Jr. would have known about alleged baiting that went on during the hunt.
From an orange wine shop to a bookstore that sells natural wine, here are the most innovative small wine retailers across the country.
Pete Davidson stops by Weekend Update to reflect on his eight years on "SNL".
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson took offense to being called "Jackie" by Yankees DH Josh Donaldson, a comment deemed "racist" by Chicago manager Tony La Russa.
During a Friday performance on his "From Scratch" tour, comedian John Mulaney surprised his audience — and drew criticism from some fans — when Dave Chappelle appeared as the opener and...
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
After experiencing their third alien abduction, three people are questioned again by two agents at the Pentagon.
The Cannes Film Festival was never quite the same after the cast of "Crash" showed up in 1996. Sorry David Cronenberg.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
Alt-rocker Cherie Westrich's journey may seem unusual, but given the strange political arc of her generation, it might not be.
Televisions biggest stars answer nine questions about acting, breaking down their craft with candid anecdotes.
Over the past two or three weeks there have been a lot of tomfoolery, shenanigans, foibles, oopsies, and hijinx in the sports world. We rounded up the best of the worst for you.
Every wonder why old rich guys are looking a little more muscular these days?
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Step inside the (fictional) pitch meeting that led to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"!
The single clerk in a small Maine town resigned after the board of selectmen had denied her vacation request.
On top of the existing discounts on hundreds of sale items, you'll save a bonus 15 percent with this coupon code: hbsale15. Valid through May 22.
If you don't know his favorite smell, or which animal he thinks is the scariest, do you really know Shaq? Find out in this episode of The Colbert Questionert.
Austin, Texas, police have issued an arrest warrant charging a woman with the fatal shooting of Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old Dartmouth graduate and professional gravel cyclist killed May 11 in Texas days before a race.
Have a hard time making out conversations in certain environments? These lovely Bluetooth earbuds are designed to help you out.
A roundup of Elon Musk's strange behavior on Twitter over the past week and what it all means.
Sorry, but the internet says you have to stop what you're doing and shimmy a hanger onto your head.
The 40L Southwest trail pack has a thoughtful, streamlined setup. From weekend trips to quick hikes, it's the perfect size for adventurers that want to do more with less.
Actor Thomas Jane joins the Rich Eisen Show in-studio for a round of Celebrity True or False where he reveals how Paul Thomas Anderson perfectly captured the tension in the film's memorable firecrackers scene.
A Black doctor and her trainees risked their careers to accuse their school of systemic racism. It would be a diagnosis with no easy cure.
Oisin goes on an exchange in Germany and learns a lot about their culture.
Sure, you could just have a plain bulb lighting up the bathroom and hallway, but what fun is that? We want glowing shrooms!
Americans' digital privacy could be at risk — including for people who make and watch porn.
A protester ran onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival wearing body paint that read "Stop Raping Us."
After eight seasons, comedian departs long-running sketch show but will continue working with showrunner Lorne Michaels
Hundreds of thousands of deaths, from either tobacco or the pandemic, could be prevented with a single behavioral change.
The various Kingsman films were positioned as the anti-Bond cinema — where viewers could see how agents trained and how they grew up. Here's how the franchise lost its way, especially with the poorly received last installment.
The former "Baywatch" bombshell, 50, said she'll be "a little more intimate" with paying fans, who can expect to see "more sexy, classy pictures and videos."
On May 19, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed the rumors about her engagement to Riley Roberts: "Yep, it's true!"
The infamous toothy "Sonic the Hedgehog" character from that ill-fated movie trailer made a scene-stealing appearance in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers."
Tired of soggy noodles? With good ol' Al in your pot, you'll always end up with the perfect pasta.
When it comes to salary negotiations, job candidates have a lot of leverage these days.
How an infamous troll wreaked havoc on YouTube and then seemingly disappeared off the face of the Earth.
When Instagram repeatedly shut down OnlyFans model Kitty Lixo's account for 'suspicious activity,' she devised an unorthodox solution for getting it back: having sex with Instagram staffers who could pull some strings
Grifter turned artist (?) Anna Delvey proved she can throw one hell of a party at her debut art exhibit