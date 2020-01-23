Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

HIT THE DECK

mentalfloss.com

As the mascot for the San Antonio Spurs from 1983 to 2004, Tim Derk—also known as the Coyote—was constantly looking for ways to make the live game experience better for fans. In addition to dancing, antagonizing players, and engaging with attendees, Derk did what many mascots do to raise morale: He gave the crowd free stuff.