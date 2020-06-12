A Bus Driver Rescues An Elderly Woman From An Attempted Purse Snatcher
A bus driver from Miskolc, Hungary foiled a robbery that was captured on tape.
A YouTuber discovered how to cook up a knife using sand and a microwave oven.
The Windows Phone could have been successful if Microsoft hadn't made these mistakes.
Sarah Cooper made her "Tonight Show" debut with an ode to Trump's issue with "sinks and showers."
A data visualization of the stock market volatility over the past week based on information gathered from Google and Yahoo Finance.
If you found yourself in the middle of the desert with a full gaming setup but nowhere to plug it in, this YouTuber has you covered, bro.
The voices of the resistance during the 2000s didn't exactly make great music.
Makeda Davis emerged from more than seven years in prison to a life that is complicated, unfamiliar and, sometimes, soul crushing.
It isn't the first time bystander videos have galvanized a movement. But this time they can be used to change policing for good.
For decades green and blue screens have been the go to for special effects in movies. However, the use of LED screens is gaining pace because of its cost efficiency and overall ease during the filming process.
It's Google against China's ByteDance in an internet battle with geopolitical overtones.
From Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey to the usually apolitical Michael Jordan, basically every famous black person in America has made some kind of public statement on the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the broader issue of how police treat black people.
A cheeky lad hilariously finds a way to get fake model Maximus Bucharest on billboards.
Stuck on our family planet. We are so lucky.
The media has gone through painful periods of change before. But this time is different.
Car alarms used to be the most annoying phenomenon in the world. Why aren't we hearing them as much these days?
A planet heated by giant volcanic eruptions drove the earliest known wipeout of life on Earth.
In a bid to lessen the blow of COVID-19, the town of Tenino has started issuing its own wooden dollars that can only be spent at local businesses. Will it work?
As the country begins to reopen, some American traditions are still in jeopardy.
The economist's ideas are often reduced to stimulus spending. His life and work were much more radical than that.
A YouTuber gives a tour inside a culvert, a surprising habitat for a unique insect.
After setting a record for most downloads in a single quarter, it's time we admit ByteDance's hit US app isn't going away. TikTok is proving to be surprisingly durable
Legislation has pushed sex workers to the darkest corners of the internet, but during lockdown they've found an unlikely home in Borderlands, Minecraft and Animal Crossing
Veteran comedy man Judd Apatow breaks down his biggest films and talks bout his latest film, "The King Of Staten Island," which is out now.
You don't necessarily need to have a first-aid kit, but there are some medicines you should have at home.
Here is the status of all the vaccines that have reached trials in humans, along with a selection of promising vaccines still being tested in cells or animals.
Who was the marketing genius that came up with Kit-Kat's memorable ditty? Great Big Story reports on the song that hooked a generation onto a candy bar.
Officers in major cities face no penalty for going unmasked. And that's sending a toxic message.
Australia and Japan are duking it out over market dominance for the American wagyu beef market.
The protests and unrest of the last week have produced enormous volumes of footage documenting police brutality and other crimes. Where is the platform for this important evidence to be collected, collated, and made public?
A white Atlanta Police officer shot and killed a black man after an altercation on Friday night, sparking renewed protests in the city, the officer's firing and the police chief's resignation.
Vox's Aaron Rupar observed that Donald Trump was beginning to show signs of wear and tear from the stresses of the job.
A surge of COVID-19 cases could be especially risky for this LGBTQ destination. But shutting down the summer season would be devastating, too.
On peaceful protest, "outside agitators" and the radical agency of the oppressed.
Why should the arm of the state that investigates murder, rape and robbery also give out traffic tickets?
Alaric the Goth wanted to be part of the empire. Instead he helped bring it down.
Huskers will have an entire team dedicated to their personal brands.
Why is Japan so interested in these two rocks 1,080 miles from Tokyo? And why are they calling it an island?
There's never been a more important time to reimagine how we support and develop high-density neighborhoods that are livable and enjoyable for the majority and not just a few.
The pavement itself has become part of the protest.
Urban designer Mikael Colville-Andersen explains why Copenhagen's bicycle bridges are so stupid.
After a terrifying spring spent in lockdown and a summer of protests in the streets, things are going to get a lot worse in the fall.
Researchers who usually rely on labs or command centers have been forced to work from laptops and closets — even as they control spacecraft millions of miles away.
Florida is sitting on more than 980,000 unused doses of hydroxychloroquine, a drug President Donald Trump touted as a "game changer" in the fight against the coronavirus, after only a handful of hospitals in the state asked for access to the medicine.
The perfect edit for everyone sick and tired of Anakin's constant prattle.
Pregnant Native American women were singled out for COVID-19 testing based on their race and ZIP code, clinicians say. While awaiting results, some mothers were separated from their newborns, depriving them of the immediate contact doctors recommend.
