Bulldog Takes Off After Bottle Rocket, Gets Defeated By Gravity
This bulldog is not afraid of fireworks and would've chased this bottle rocket to the moon.
21-year-old YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams weren't ready for Phil Collins's next level drum solo.
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion deliver a music video chock-full of T&A, and an incomprehensible Kylie Jenner cameo.
Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party, was just 21 when he was assassinated by the FBI. Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield bring the story of betrayal to the big screen.
An otter fleeing from an orca hopped onto a boat with only seconds to spare.
The Museum of Modern Art has a video of "stunning visual clarity and quality" of a German "flying" train from 1902.
The Borealopelta is one of the most well-preserved fossils of its kind ever found. How did it withstand the test of time?
Fantastical urban landscapes, the curious world of Brighton's "eccentric" folk and more best photos of the week.
We're just at the tipping point of what could be the worst recession in American history. Those who still do have jobs are occasionally in need of good reliable transportation at a reasonable price, but automakers are continually kicking that style of car out of their lineups.
In 2006. it was discovered that William Lyttle had built an intricate network of tunnels below his house in Hackney, London.
Nationwide, 200,700 more people have died than usual from March 15 to July 25. That number is 54,000 higher than the official count of coronavirus deaths for that period.
Boone the dog has an improbable friendship with Biggie the fish.
Trump chided the Las Vegas mogul — a financial linchpin of his reelection effort — for not spending more. And now, he might not.
Yo, Semites: Was the gunslinging, rabbit-hating Yosemite Sam Jewish all along? We spoke with the creator's family to learn the truth
US hospitals are now treating around 1,500 patients a day with antibodies found in the blood of COVID-19 survivors.
No matter what happens now, the virus will continue to circulate around the world.
As dozens of NYPD officers stood guard outside Derrick Ingram's Hell's Kitchen building on Friday afternoon, the 28-year-old activist was pacing his apartment, eating cashews.
Aaron Jayjack captures a tornado touching down in Scarth, Manitoba
Last year, intelligence officials gathered to write a classified report on Russia's interest in the 2020 election. An investigation from the magazine uncovered what happened next.
It's August and my email box is filled with messages from the three different independent Manhattan schools that my kids attend.
The story of a guy who wouldn't let a few quintillion possible decryption keys stand between him and his cryptocurrency.
A band from Pittsburgh take the Too Many Zooz's Car Alarm Challenge to new heights.
Georgia had an early surge of the virus, and now cases are spiking again. Brian Kemp has refused to learn a thing.
The techie-turned-philanthropist on vaccines, Trump and why social media is "a poisoned chalice."
Matt Gardner updated the "Animaniacs" song "Nations of the World" to reflect all of the countries you can go to and there's a lot of long pauses.
Television shows often take a bit of time to find their footing, only getting better with each passing season. Then there are the shows that peaked early. Like, really early.
While riding her scooter in Paragominas, Brazil, Mayara dos Santos was thrown into a storm drain by a hit-and-run driver. Fortunately, she was rescued by passerby and survived the accident.
Environmental collapse is looming, yet my childhood recollection of the early '90s is one of hope and determination. Two pop culture artifacts from the era reflect this sense of optimism.
House primary upsets ranked, from Cori Bush to Marie Newman.
Phil Crockett explaining how to use the awl in a Swiss Army Knife to sew might blow your mind.
Tyler tests out items you'd put in a survival kit you can purchase on Amazon and sees whether they're worth your money.
This week, we've got Jonathan Swan's Donald Trump interview reaction, what we're secretly listening to on our headphones, What prevents you from doing this and Reese Witherspoon 2020 mood calendar.
Five months after scientists announced they had discovered the world's tiniest dinosaur, named Oculudentavis, they've divulged that the dinosaur was in fact a lizard. This demotion is cruel and unnecessary.
Monique Sveinsson was enjoying a day at the beach in Brighton, England and about to enjoy some french fries, when a colony of seagulls suddenly spotted her food and swarmed her.
There's a playbook for recovering from the kind of mess DeGeneres is in. Seasoned PR professionals told us how it works.
Nitro never thinks his food is ever good enough, so his owner uses this hilarious trick to fool him into thinking it's delicious.
After graduating from Babson College in 2017, I spent two years tending to the litigation that ultimately landed my brother in prison.
The images of students packed together in hallways went viral on Twitter as the school faces scrutiny from staff and students.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) now expects "an extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season, bumped up from "above normal."
Allan Lichtman has a frighteningly accurate model of 13 "keys" of determining who will win the US presidential election. Here's who he thinks will win in 2020.
A blast injury specialist explores the chemistry — and history — of explosions like the one captured in videos that swept across the world.
Buck LePard observed that there's a surprisingly amount of movies that utilize Jay Leno making jokes about the main characters, much to their chagrin.
No film in George Lucas' cinematic empire is more disposable or forgotten than "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which was little more than a feature-length tie-in to a TV series he was developing. But it helped hook a new generation on the never-ending franchise.
Somewhat miraculously, the couple in the video suffered injuries but survived the explosion.
This past spring, President Trump began a full-fledged assault on voting by mail. Then the Republican apparatus got to work backing up the president.
Nate Bonham and Calli Gade of The King of Random explore the cleanliness of dog kisses.
President Donald Trump on Thursday issued executive orders banning U.S. transactions with Chinese tech firms Tencent and ByteDance.
