Appreciative Bull Thoroughly Enjoys Getting His Ear Scratched
Gus, a gentle giant of a bull, is greatly 'mooved' when a human scratches his ear.
Surveillance video uncovered by KOIN 6 News shows an incredible moment when an Oregon high school football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus.
Wouldn't you love to fly over Mount Everest? Unfortunately, planes don't fly over the Himalayas for reasons that might surprise you.
After Opal Zucca fell down while she was trying to bring in her trash can, a kindly sanitation worker decided to take matters in his own hands.
Scientists released footage of the world's fastest ants in northern Sahara.
A touchdown celebration went awry after horses flipped the University of Oklahoma's covered wagon mascot.
Calli Gade undergoes a prosthetic bust process with a special effects makeup artist.
The death of his life-long skateboarding friend prompts Aaron Gilbreath to get back on his board — at 44, with his toddler daughter in tow.
Owned by horsemasters Daniel and Camilla Naprous and their father Gerard, they provide horses, carriages, tack, riders and horsemasters to international films, television programs and for photoshoots. A look inside their work, in photos.
The wild swimmers in Scotland, light paths on the world's largest salt flats and more best photos of the week.
Profane practitioners take note. This book will turn you into the LeBron James of F-Bombs.
Some space ships (and Doc Brown's DeLorean) need plutonium-238 to function. Here's the intriguing way it's processed.
The actor, who played the character in 'Suicide Squad,' felt 'alienated and upset' when Warner Bros. greenlit Todd Phillips' version with Joaquin Phoenix instead.
Grab the latest iteration of the wildly popular Modern Warfare sub-series on release day, and get a $10 credit for your troubles.
As more than 2,000 newspapers across the country have closed or merged, student journalists from Michigan to Arizona have stepped in to fill the void.
For decades, the two ambitious New Yorkers have found ways to use each other's celebrity to stoke their own.
This towel goes above and beyond the drying call by actually fighting bacteria. It'll stay clean longer and keep your skin cleaner. Save 57% off the Mizu Smart Bath Towel when you buy for $42.99 today.
He might be just 23, but Timothee Chalamet is already an Oscar-nominated leading man, a social-media phenomenon, and, perhaps most surprisingly, a fashion icon.
Canadian firm Hyperstealth Biotechnology recently released video of their 'Quantum Stealth' technology. We only have their word to go on for now, but if this is real it's quite impressive.
Composers, reissue-labels and synth-savvy musicians pick best in fright.
'All Our Hearts' is an online memorial project by Vermont-based newsweekly Seven Days, which aims to show the human cost of the opioid epidemic.
Sea level rise, subsidence and political inertia could soon see Jakarta become the first megacity claimed by climate change. A last-ditch plan to save the city may not be enough.
Dr. Yoni Freedhoff on obesity, weight loss, and the need to end post-traumatic dieting disorder.
It’s a hard contest judging which is more annoying: the motorcycle guy or his neighbor reacting to him getting his comeuppance.
Something strange happened at the end of Zhou Mingying's first day working as an in-house videographer at a high-end restaurant in Chongqing City, Southwest China.
With the military budget of the United States set to rise once again and no end in sight for the War in Afghanistan, the data visualization experts at personal finance site HowMuch.net calculated the cost of each American conflict in history and compared the price tag of each.
Twin brothers tell their harrowing story in a documentary about memory, trauma, and silence.
This feels like something out of a dream.
The heir to a foam-cup fortune is believed to own more land than anyone on the storied tax haven of Grand Cayman, just as rising seas threaten to engulf it.
It’s an internet fight and only the top memes will survive. This week’s challengers: Gifted kids, missing the bus, the latest TikTok trend and more.
In 1929 a German doctor named Friedrich Ritter and his former patient Dore Strauch landed on Floreana, a then-uninhabited island in the Galapagos archipelago off the coast of Ecuador. Having both left their spouses they’d set out to create paradise, far from their despised bourgeois milieu back in Germany.
Google tried to make its Pixel 4 phone better at seeing black faces. But the company's ends didn't justify the means.
We hope this guy’s friends got him a warm bath and a fresh set of clothes stat.
Drew Magary grew up having to pee at least a dozen times a day — sometimes double that — and the problem persisted into adulthood. What’s worse, doctors had no idea what was wrong with him.
In May 1982, with the help of Public Art Fund, Denes planted around two acres of wheat in downtown Manhattan at the old Battery Park Landfill.
In an interview with Howard Stern, Aniston talked about how she was offered a spot on 'SNL' before 'Friends' came along and why she turned it down.
How digital detectives unraveled the mystery of Olympic Destroyer—and why the next big attack will be even harder to crack.
They were supposed to be affordable, ready-made utopias with modern utilities for low-income and middle-class workers who couldn't afford Tehran. But they were anything but
During his keynote speech at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner last night, Mattis had the perfect zinger for Trump’s calling him “overrated.”
Atomo is trying to do for coffee what plant-based brands Impossible and Beyond did for burgers.
How a bleeding-heart idealist with a Kalashnikov and a respectable IMDb page got himself exiled from America.
Steve Jobs didn't invent the iPhone. We can thank the little-known pioneers of gesture recognition technology used for people suffering from repetitive strain injuries and other medical conditions.
This gorgeous book from Julia Rothman provides detailed illustrations of how everything around us actually works. ‘Nature Anatomy’ is a perfect introduction to the natural world for kids, but grown-ups will definitely enjoy it too.
Kids who don't date in high school are less depressed, more together and generally more set up for success than the popular kids in every respect. So how did we get it all backwards for so long?
Scientists say we're losing 413,000,000,000,000 kg of polar ice annually — but how much ice is that, really? A YouTuber found a way we all can envision it.
Peloton, the at-home spin class start-up and aspiring "fitness unicorn," may have unwittingly created a fitness cult, but their business model is a little more complicated.
Markle spoke about the vulnerability of being pregnant and the challenges she faced being a new mother.
Upwards of 1,000 homeless people live underneath Las Vegas, YouTuber The Wonton Don explores what it’s like to live like a “mole person.”