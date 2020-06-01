This Is Why You Really Should Block Off A Building Demolition
The pedestrian in the video seems to be fine, but the sidewalk should have been blocked off.
The pedestrian in the video seems to be fine, but the sidewalk should have been blocked off.
This woman *really* loves her job as a kindergarten teacher.
All Japanese beef is wagyu, but not all wagyu is kuroge wagyu.
Jeeya, the pup, was successful in the end. But not without breaking a sweat.
Where there's an engineer, there's a way.
It's been nearly 20 years since the "Lord of the Rings" franchise began, and it's a wonderful, heartwarming experience watching the cast get together on Zoom.
If there's anything more satisfying than clearing one's yard with a weed eater, it's watching a weed eater work in extreme slow motion.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nobody in Congress likes to give other politicians money. But the track record shows that writing checks directly to states could keep the recession from becoming way worse.
The dying words of Scatman John have been sitting unsourced on Wikipedia for nearly 15 years, and have become accepted fact.
Sometimes you just have to go with the flow.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Aerogel is a material that is 99.8% air and is one of the world's lightest solids. How well then would a material like this fare against a hydraulic press?
Protesting during a pandemic is a risk. But so is the status quo of police violence.
He was the former star of an uber-popular reality dating show. I was a feminist lesbian 19-year-old — AKA, the least likely person on Earth to become his coach in life and love.
"Around 11:45 pm our Ring camera noticed a coyote present in our backyard. It captured the coyote playing with a golf ball and we found it fairly cute."
The short film "3 Brothers" splices the police brutality scene in "Do the Right Thing" with footage of the deaths of George Floyd and Eric Garner.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Where there's an engineer, there's a way.
The pedestrian in the video seems to be fine, but the sidewalk should have been blocked off.
Most people don't notice massive color distortion in their peripheral vision.
If you're going to be out on the trail, you need to make sure your devices are charged in case of emergency. This foldable, waterproof solar charger can power up three devices at once and it's 33 percent off now.
If there's anything more satisfying than clearing one's yard with a weed eater, it's watching a weed eater work in extreme slow motion.
Today, Amazon is discounting the Roomba 891 robotic vacuum by $150. Father's Day is just around the corner, so tell dad to put away the broom.
Here's a trick you can have up your sieve if you want to contain the fire from a burning ball of propane.
The monarch was once as common as it is beautiful—the most ordinary of extraordinary things.
It's been nearly 20 years since the "Lord of the Rings" franchise began, and it's a wonderful, heartwarming experience watching the cast get together on Zoom.
A weekend of violence forces a new perspective on his peaceful protest. Imagine if he first knelt today. And try to imagine what happens next
Experts say curfews could backfire. Here's why.
You shall not pass!… unless you play with me.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The country didn't just manage to flatten the curve — it virtually eliminated it.
The 2016 election was an off year for state-level polls of the presidential race. But for polls of US Senate races, it was a perfectly ordinary year — better than average, even. What does that mean for us now?
Of all the tricks we thought we might teach our dogs, this is not one we expected.
The isolated Pacific island nation of Vanuatu cut itself off to prevent COVID-19 from reaching its shores. Then a devastating cyclone hit.
We're glad both paragliders seemed to survive the experiences without much injuries, but this is terrifying.
The 25-year-old was one of hundreds arrested over the weekend.
This fringe church has built a cult-like community around drinking bleach. Is it too late to stop it?
Cyber criminals will sometimes send you an email that appears to be from a legitimate sender, asking you to provide sensitive information. This is what happens if you fall for the bait.
A photojournalist describes his experience being hit twice by rubber bullets at the protests in Minneapolis
Just a few suggestions to start with.
Peeling carrots with your own hands is for schmucks.
As protesters gathered outside the White House Friday night in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump was briefly taken to the underground bunker for a period of time.
Researchers have developed a radio-frequency switch to make 5G access more energy efficient, accessing higher 5G frequencies and draining less battery power.
The Action Lab shows off a Turing Tumble, a series of switches that can count, add, subtract and even multiply.
Today at 10:16 a.m. ET, the Dragon successfully docked into the International Space Station.
The pandemic is exposing America's terrible approach to sick leave.
All Japanese beef is wagyu, but not all wagyu is kuroge wagyu.
The "To Catch a Predator" host became one of TV's biggest stars in the early aughts by conducting on-air stings of men looking to hookup with underage t(w)eens. But in recent years, he's been attempting to outrun legal trouble of his own while recalibrating his career for the #MeToo age.
Long before the autopsy, London police could guess what killed Yuri Gadyukin. When they pulled his body from the river beneath the Hammersmith Bridge on July 26, 1960, they saw a bullet-sized hole that had ripped apart his skull. Except Gadyukin never died, in fact, because he never existed.
Jeeya, the pup, was successful in the end. But not without breaking a sweat.
In that moment, Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty said, she was just another black American attacked while protesting injustice.
The federal government and states have fueled an unregulated, chaotic market for masks ruled by oddballs, ganjapreneurs and a shadowy network of investors.
A supercut of the most exquisitely designed bathrooms seen in popular video games.
The tests are finding large numbers of people in the US who were infected but never became seriously ill. And when these mild infections are included in coronavirus statistics, the virus appears less dangerous.
Noah Murphy-Reinhertz, the company's sustainability design lead, on creating a footwear collection made with recycled materials.
YouTuber Turnah81 demonstrates how to build a portable working air supply for an emergency.
It's too hard to pick our favorite films, so we narrowed it down to moments.