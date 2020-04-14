Using No Nails At All, Two Men Build A Survival Shelter From Scratch
Here's how a shelter in the woods might have been built by frontiersmen in the 18th century.
During a tense interview, Navarro challenged CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker: "Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." "60 Minutes" responded to that challenge and brought the receipts.
The great black-backed gull is the largest member of the gull family — and also apparently the most metal.
In this week's "LastWeekTonight" episode, Oliver digs deep into what Congress and companies should do for workers during this critical time, instead of paying lip service.
Well, it's back to the drawing board for the municipality of Romelândia in Brazil.
The BepiColombo, a joint orbiter operation between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and European Space Agency, filmed our planet from a few different angles and in varying speed.
The pandemic has turned [email protected] into an exaFLOP supercomputer, hitting speeds more than seven times faster than the world's fastest supercomputer.
From ivory-tower faculty lounges to the Pentagon, Bruce Fleming is known for being a chauvinistic, egoistic loudmouth. Also, one hardened warrior.
The German army is just having a grand old time at a testing facility in Sweden.
The fight against the coronavirus won't be over when the US reopens. Here's how the nation must prepare itself.
In response to COVID-19, the US was slow to act at a time when each day of inaction mattered most. Here's a comprehensive timeline.
We have to tip our hats to this bike, which had to suffer through this crazy series of challenges.
The driver survived the accident, but we sincerely hope they're okay.
Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, in a video message in which he explains why he believes his former running mate is the candidate needed at this moment of crisis in America.
When confronting the president about the administration's belated response to COVID-19, Reid pressed on and was unfazed by Trump's charged reactions.
Being cast in "School of Rock" was a defining moment in my life — for better or worse.
In the past two decades, the world battled Ebola, SARS and more than one major flu outbreak. Those left tragedies in their wake but didn't cause the same level of societal and economic disruption that COVID-19 has.
We all know oxygen feeds fire, so what happens if a tube that has oxygen flowing through it catches fire?
This creative couple bought an abandoned Airstream on the side of the road for $600, eventually spending two and a half years and $20K to completely renovate it themselves!
Here's why this piece of music composed by Italian mathematician Giovanni Battista Benedetti is technically impossible.
Easter egg hunts have never been this high-stakes.
The pandemic already pushed millions to work from home. Many of them will likely go back to a very different office.
Rapper Xzibit reflects on his time working on the MTV program and says it's hilarious when people get mad at him because he didn't "fix sh*t on the show."
We've spent a lot of our lockdown playing "Scrabble," and it holds up incredibly well — especially given the circumstances.
Feuding royals. A deadly planet. Before "Star Wars" or "Game of Thrones," there was Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi novel.
Turns out, we've gotten… more culturally conservative since 1984.
I went in search of outsiders who were thriving in communities where acceptance is hard to come by. It turns out, we might all learn from their approach to life.
But how did Global Witness track these Toyotas down? How do they know that they're the same allotment of pickups? It's rather impressive, actually.
While this hypothetical party does seem insufferable, what we wouldn't give to casually gather in a room with 25 other people right now.
Steve Maraboli has spent the last two decades building an online empire of self-mythology — and it's almost entirely false.
A comparison of the worst outbreaks over the years and the likelihood of dying from it.
Looking at the actor's most important performances, 20 years on from his breakout in "American Psycho."
To be honest, this is how everyone of us is like now.
The 2016 election may not have been a realignment by historical standards, but it did bring the country's political divides more in line with its cultural divides — the biggest of which may be the growing chasm between urban and rural Americans.
The crisis has brought the economy to a near halt, and left millions of people out of work. But thanks to intervention on an unprecedented scale, a full-scale meltdown has been averted — for now.
The ultimate baller move is to just not give a f*ck.
How to raise a resilient child in 2020
A collector has gotten his hands on rare prototypes of the first generation of Apple Watches, and hopes to sell them for thousands of dollars.
It might not be nearly as big as Formula One, but it's every bit as dramatic and fun.
According to the administration's own math, the pollution rules could eliminate jobs, discourage driving, and inflict billions in damage.
Why we shouldn't bail out the airlines and cruise companies.
It's time to jazz up your pasta offerings with advice from these veteran Bon Appétit chefs.
These photos of wildlife taking over the streets of towns and cities around the world will make you smile — from goats in Llandudno to ducks in Paris.
Panic shopping and hoarding have led to supply shortages. Volunteers frightened of the virus have stopped showing up. And a newly jobless population has sent demand soaring.
Are "fancy" sweatpants here for good?
Couples who quarantine together stay together… sometimes.
"Here we are… In the middle of a pandemic… Staring out of our windows like aquarium fish."
The handstand challenge started by Tom Holland involved Holland trying to put on a shirt while doing a handstand. Olympics gymnast Simone Biles took that challenge and made it so much better.