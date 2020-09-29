Watch BTS, Jimmy Fallon And The Roots Perform An Unique Rendition Of 'Dynamite'
BTS will have a week-long residency at "The Tonight Show," and they kicked off the week with a performance of their hit song "Dynamite."
This is funny and awkward at the same time.
Between a rock and an improbable place.
"The Supreme Court is about to lurch to the right for the foreseeable future, and if things seem hopeless right now, it's because, to be completely honest, they basically are."
"The trailer was way too top-heavy with a hummer on the top and the driver took the bypass going to[o] fast."
Brent Underwood moved to the abandoned mining town of Cerro Gordo in March because of the pandemic, but he's since made Cerro Gordo his home.
Superstar Dwayne Johnson explains his endorsement and speaks with Harris and Biden about what to expect in the upcoming election.
Palantir is seeking to cash in on its ability to "do it all." Over the years, the company has worked with some of the government's most secretive agencies, including the CIA, the NSA and the Pentagon's Special Operations Command.
The forgotten joke website influenced YouTube, Twitter, Tinder and so much more.
When they go low, we go lower.
To commemorate the 30th year anniversary of "Fresh Prince," Will Smith decided to put the Bel-Air mansion on Airbnb. Here's what the mansion looks like inside.
"People are basically good" was eBay's founding principle. But in the deranged summer of 2019, prosecutors say, a campaign to terrorize a blogger crawled out of a dark place in the corporate soul.
How mushrooms could solve colony collapse disorder.
A mystery man was seen dumping over 100 live, squirming eels into the Prospect Park lake on Sunday night.
If you're anything like us, you're itching to go whole hog on Halloween decorations already. Stock up at Amazon, and let's start spooky season early.
His left-over Italian rhythms and New York incflicted accent as Tony Soprano ranks among the best performances ever in film and television. YouTuber Nerdwriter breaks down how he did it.
The clueless, self-assured American no longer seems like a benign figure, but no such clouds darken Ted Lasso's sunny skies.
"At this point, it's five people who have tested positive and seven of us trying to avoid them."
The actual ax Nicholson used to cleave through the door in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" took an astonishing journey following that fateful day on set.
New Jersey officers accused of violence, sexual misconduct and more have walked free in deals that dodge a tough sentencing law. Now lawmakers want to eliminate it.
His new album "Fear of Death" tackles mortality at a moment when that's all we can think about.
"We're all alone, we're born alone, we die alone, and all I really need is a little bit of sunshine during the week and a really great sandwich."
Gen Z ranks climate change as the most important issue of our time, according to a survey last year by Amnesty International.
YouTuber Medlife Crisis used the CardioEx cardiology simulator to demonstrate techniques he uses to unblock artieries.
Thomas Chatterton Williams is one of many voices whose arguments are part of a new trend of intellectual incoherence, and his new book about his renouncing his blackness makes that clear.
Amazon and Facebook are poised to gain newfound insights into our emotions. The privacy implications would be enormous.
He had us at "Uh, hello, hi."
A biking accident left Kirk Williams paralyzed, but he has traveled widely and inspired others to follow in his tire tracks.
The GPT-3 program can write articles, produce code and compose poetry.
He's got a lot of enthusiasm, we'll give him, but he just needs to be pointed in the right direction.
A Florida middle school has staged mock outbreaks for years to teach science and civics. Last December's lesson was an uncanny harbinger of COVID-19.
There are a lot of colors on the surface of bubbles, but for some reason, you don't really see red.
The final round of Brexit trade negotiations is about to start, but it is unclear whether a deal will be breached soon.
Best-and worst-case scenarios, odds for every matchup, October heroes, surprising stats and bold predictions as our MLB experts get you ready.
Does rolling windows down help, or are sun reflectors the way to go?
Survivors of Shambhala International, a worldwide Buddhist community, reveal decades of abuse.
Heading into the fall and winter, there are clear signs of a third resurgence bearing a close resemblance to what we saw in early June.
Curiosity prompted the cat.
It got Jessica through nursing school. For Tino, it made writing assignments a cinch. What is it about the often ridiculed font that makes it surprisingly easy to read?
"Bake Off" is back! But what we didn't know was that it would be part baking show, part horror flick.
It's hard to fathom just how ridiculously rich the world's wealthiest man is — so here's a visualization that attempts to put Bezo's wealth into perspective.
Aside from Marjorie Taylor Greene, the anons are likely to lose, but those losses are unlikely to spell the end of Q's influence over the Republican Party.
Two years ago, a team of Italian scientists claimed to have discovered a subglacial lake near the Martian south pole. The same team has collected further evidence to bolster this claim.
Regardless of whether or not the shark in the water is actually a basking shark, a plankton-eating shark species unlikely to harm humans, this still seems like a bad idea.
The Creation Museum offers a window into the ideas and workings of the American religious right.
The Order of Nine Angles has been linked to crimes across the globe, including a recent murder. Experts say the group has few followers, but an outsized violent reach.
YouTuber NileRed decided to test it out whether Epsom Salt was actually made of 53% water.
The fourth season's grandstanding about what America means is worthy of the eye rolls it's bound to get, but it never fails to entertain
Many experts are convinced that fast and easy screening can stop the virus. But that theory fails to account for the messiness of real life.
The kids were alright until the moms came in.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.