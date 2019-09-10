The complaint’s release comes after the White House put out a non-verbatim transcript of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president where Trump wanted dirt dug up on former vice president Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.
Seventy-two Indigenous children connected to child welfare died in northern Ontario, where three Indigenous agencies covering most of the territory were underfunded approximately $400 million over a five-year period.
In 1849, when word reached Ohio that gold had been discovered the year before in California, there was little to keep a young ship captain named Matthew Turner (1825-1909) close to the family homestead on the shores of Lake Erie.
While I do expect some economic pain from the shaking out of the WeWork bubble and some similar phenomena in other parts of the economy, I don’t think the effects will be big enough to matter very much to those of us who are not directly invested.
The actor is beginning his 13th season on ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ nearing his fifth decade in Hollywood, and still willing to wear body grease as needed. Here’s how Danny DeVito became a generational icon for teens and boomers alike.
The most hilarious example of capital markets' tendency to finance loss-making companies is WeWork, because it’s just such an obvious example of self-dealing couched in New Age management consulting speak.
Soon, it'll be impossible to avoid Alexa. Amazon unveiled a slew of new Echo devices today, but it also launched an array of unexpected products. Most surprising perhaps, are the Echo Frames and Echo Loop — glasses and a ring respectively.
The Talet-30 was designed to pull things, I believe, mostly aircraft, but it seems like it could be a fantastic do-all-kinds-of-stuff vehicle, were you to liberate it from the airport. Also, it’s just deliriously cool.
Broken heart syndrome temporarily affects the heart's ability to pump blood around your system efficiently, causing symptoms similar to those of a heart attack. It was first documented more than 20 years ago by Japanese researchers.