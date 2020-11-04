This Father Built His Kids A 'Breath Of The Wild' Playhouse And It's The Most Heartwarming Thing You'll Watch Today
This Zelda fan became the best dad ever when he built his kids the ultimate video game-inspired playhouse.
Here's a kid who literally believes nature is metal.
"Why are you sticking your dirty little feet in my face?"
KleinVision pulled off the much hyped innovation that has alluded so many people, a working flying car.
The legendary musician performs "Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution" for "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in a rare TV appearance.
They thought it would be fun, but the fun didn't last.
Jennifer George set up a hidden camera outside this water fountain in Vista, California and discovered a wonderful mix of wildlife drinking from it.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
From selfies to shirtless pics and excessive group photos, these are the photos you shouldn't put in your dating app profile.
They made your bed, now lie in it.
The couch is only big enough for one of us.
Overnight newspaper editors were presented with a a unique challenge to capture the unknown, without a clear winner or loser in Tuesday's US presidential election. Here is what newspapers across the country ran with on their front pages.
It was a long night. Here's your guide to Day 2.
At the foot of Montmartre, a Parisian café, or at least the ghost of one, has recently found its way onto the property market.
A Republican candidate for the state legislature in North Dakota who died from COVID-19 in October won his election Tuesday night.
Autotune can make anything sound better, especially, as it turns out, animal sounds.
Work life got turned upside down this year, and many people are just thankful they have any job at all. But some companies have gone above and beyond to not just survive, but thrive.
The ISS has hosted nearly 3,000 investigations. These are their biggest findings.
Meet the scholars who study civilizational collapse.
Bernie Sanders predicted pretty much exactly what President Trump would do if the election was in doubt.
Fountain pens were a stylish statement but messy and impractical. Their replacement was a stroke of design genius perfectly in time for the era of mass production.
When traveling, only carry the bear necessities.
Doing away with restaurant dress codes means doing away with the ability to enforce prejudice.
Just a normal day working at a stone quarry in Romania.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
Who knew that border collies made the best partners on the dance floor?
We would hate-watch a whole movie of this.
It creates a two-year period during which regulatory details will be worked out, including what qualifications are required of therapists overseeing its use.
Out of nowhere the glass pane shattered while he was moving it, luckily causing no serious visible harm.
At a laboratory in Manhattan, researchers have discovered how SARS-CoV-2 uses our defenses against us.
Science fiction has long existed to warn us about the dangers that await us, but sometimes it's also there to remind us of how good things could be — and how beautiful they can look.
We all know that exercise, diet and sleep are crucial to not feeling tired all the time, but here are some simple tweaks that you can do to your routine to really preserve your energy.
Between biting your nails and following election results, please enjoy this thread of highlights — by which we mean ridiculous gaffes from politicians — from this election cycle.
KleinVision pulled off the much hyped innovation that has alluded so many people, a working flying car.
Around the very same time that the iconic American board game Clue was being developed in the 1940s, forensics detectives were being trained for real crime scene investigation in a similar, miniaturized fashion — with the help of a special collection of dollhouses.
The flim is about W. Eugene Smith's last photo essay on the horrific mercury poisoning in Minamata, Japan.
Jennifer George set up a hidden camera outside this water fountain in Vista, California and discovered a wonderful mix of wildlife drinking from it.
A man's rare intolerance to the cold almost killed him post-shower.
O beautiful for spacious halls.
A praying mantis struggles to finish a grasshopper snack with a hungry wasp trying to swipe it.
What started its life as a five-star holiday hotspot now sits abandoned and rusting just north of the Korean demilitarized zone.
This paucity of left-handed quarterbacks is truly bizarre.
What happens when storm troopers realize they're the bad guys in a simulated reality?
Here's a whole lot of The Slate's best Prudie columns to pass the time on Election Day.
Watch out for images and videos being taken out of context.
"What on earth is happening in here right now?"
Can the voting histories of each state give us clues as to how they will vote this year?
This'll give Mac fans something to chew on until Apple does unveil the first Mac Pro running on ARM.
A whale watching trip near Avila Beach, California almost became a tragedy as a humpback whale nearly swallowed up a kayaker in this extraordinary footage.
John Mulaney dishes on Colin Jost's chutzpah for asking out Scarlett Johansson as "SNL" writers didn't normally date the hosts of the show.
People who say that the U.S. is a republic and not a democracy apparently haven't heard of ballot measures.
There is a mountain of legal work that goes behind securing ownership of a brand, recipe or product. Patents are good for innovators new to market, while securing trade secrets may lead to a multi-generational empire. It's about picking the right route and the right time.
A low-stakes debate.