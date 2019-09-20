This Is What 'Breaking Bad' Would Look Like If Pixar Made It
Not sure we needed to see a half naked Pixar character, but that's Walter White for ya.
Not sure we needed to see a half naked Pixar character, but that's Walter White for ya.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Not sure we needed to see a half naked Pixar character, but that's Walter White for ya.
One reporter. Two trains. Fifteen of Amtrak's breakfast, snack, sandwich and salad offerings.
This is from a chapter in Jennette McCurdy's book "I'm Glad My Mom Died" where she talks about "Sam & Cat" and working with Ariana Grande.
Comedian Sarah Cooper really gives us what we need to succeed.
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman.
People have crashed into this San Jose man's house more than 20 times and the city hasn't done anything to help.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
As outrage mounts over WNBA star Brittney Griner's prison sentence in Russia, harsh U.S. weed laws are also coming under scrutiny.
Bugatti's new Mistral will be the final model powered by the automaker's W-16 engine. The car is expected to hit roads in 2024 and cost $5 million — and is already sold out.
A federal judge unsealed documents Thursday that contain new information on the legal woes facing Donald Trump over the Mar-a-Lago search.
Cherry Hill Police Department confirmed the charges, stemming from "incidents" at the convention's Doubletree Hotel earlier this month.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
On August 19, 1996, we were gifted one of the greatest music videos of all time by Jamiroquai. This is the perfect excuse to just run this video again. It's brilliant.
When Oasis dropped "Be Here Now" in 1997, it wasn't considered their best. But here's why it matters, 25 years later.
Bill reacts to the FBI seizure of classified documents from ex-President Trump's Florida home.
How does this Madden stack up against all of the other Maddens? Find out as we round up all the early impressions on this year's entry in the legendary series.
In recent years, orcas have been damaging the rudders of pleasure yachts, mostly along the coasts of Portugal and Spain. Scientists and sailors are struggling to understand the encounters.
Mitch Hedberg's cult special, where he discusses escalators, fire exits, frogs and more has finally been uploaded in its entirety by Comedy Central.
Want some Cajun flavor in your weeknight meals? This "Slap Ya Mama" seasoning comes highly-rated with thousands of reviews.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
This is possibly the only time Lake Mead has been full because of flooding, as captured by this Super-8 movie footage. (From 2017)
"My sibling is heartbroken, and I'm furious with my stepfather."
We're donating all of our normal towels, and refreshing our linen closet with the best towels we've ever had.
Phil Katz was a troubled man with an extraordinary creation.
Do you love the cinema of the '90s? So do dozens of your favorite directors, writers, producers, and stars, all of whom shared their lists with IndieWire.
Reports of rise in social anxiety among overly cautious 11- to 25-year-olds who often interact online.
Someone thought a game show with the concept of "Who knows a man better, his wife or his secretary?" was a good idea.
Consider this is an optimal chance to tell your partner about that kinky thing you've been wanting to try (bondage, anyone?) while still defining your hard no's.
Facebook's metaverse continues to look like a worse version of Second Life.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
TikTok users are opening up about past relationships they've come to see as age inappropriate.
Foley artists Sanaa Kelley and Monique Reymond reveal all the secrets behind the sounds and noises of your favorite cartoon characters, like "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight" and more.
Cohen said in a filing earlier this week that he intended to sell his holdings of the meme stock.
A state athletic association looked at the student's records going back to kindergarten—and her parents were not informed.
Here's how you can literally shoot rings of air.
A quick swipe on your nose pads will keep everything in place. For the long-suffering glasses-havers on our team, this is a godsend.
Augustinian friars in medieval England were nearly twice as likely to suffer from intestinal parasites as other people, a new study has found.
Weird History separates the truths from the myths about the American West, and explains the complicated and disturbing ways that justice was dealt out back then.
Featuring an AMT tweeter and a shaking, quaking bass response, this speaker is also practically a modern sculpture for your living room.
With an internet savvy staff and an opponent who is a caricature of a rich celebrity, John Fetterman looks to be having a blast as he tries to troll his way to a Senate seat.
Don't send Adam Something threatening emails because he'll make response videos like this.
He's an actor, author, screenwriter and now director with his new film "Vengeance," the latest in a career full of big swings.
"Being future-proof is sort of difficult."
America's internet speed has been behind the times for many years. Here's a breakdown of the fast fiber internet that many Americans have only dreamed about.
"I'm excited to be a dad someday. But after seeing how stressed and under-supported American parents are, I'm also apprehensive."
An excerpt from Lanier's recently published autobiography tells the unbelievable tale of how he launched his professional racing career.