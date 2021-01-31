Here's A Breakdown Of A Russian Cross-Country Skier Knocking Down His Opponent After Losing
A helpful breakdown of Aleksander Bolshunov's clash with Joni Mäki during a World Cup relay.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
A helpful breakdown of Aleksander Bolshunov's clash with Joni Mäki during a World Cup relay.
Kate McKinnon interviews politicians, a GameStop employee and other high profile Americans to confirm what we all fear: the system is broken.
This extremely fit guy with six-pack abs is trying to sell you on a fitness program. Here's why some people are crying foul.
We all needed this.
Louise Linton, wife of former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, lets her freak flag fly in this campy trailer.
Marques Brownlee tries to make sense of how there's no gear selector inside the new Tesla Model S by reading an Elon Musk tweet.
A wild brown bear broke into a ski slope and began chasing this poor man down the hill.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"Any time you can buy real estate in SF, you do it."
A helpful breakdown of Aleksander Bolshunov's clash with Joni Mäki during a World Cup relay.
After Redditors drove the stock for GameStop into the stratosphere, there was a lot of upset Wall Street folks on CNBC.
Stories from one of the coldest watering holes in America.
If you're looking to take healthy eating seriously in the new year, "The How Not to Die Cookbook" will certainly help things along. Just remember that personal nutrition is complicated, and it's always worth talking to a professional about your specific needs.
Chanel the dog and Cytopia the horse are two unlikely friends.
Looks like it's no more Mr. Nice Guy.
Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction (50% polyester/25% combed ring-spun cotton/25% rayon). Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
YouTuber The Action Lab has previously painted painted rooms with the darkest and brightest paint. Now he's back with a room built only using mirrors.
Millions are now discovering the Reddit forum WallStreetBets for the first time, but this chaotic, meme-filled forum has been building momentum throughout the pandemic. Here's how WallStreetBets grew into an unprecedented force, capable of beating Wall Street at its own game.
Marcus Bullock, the founder and CEO of Flikshop, wants to be the poster child for second chances.
Mei Xiang and Tian Tian enjoy sliding and somersaulting in the snow.
As we endure the reality of COVID-19, the idea of living self-sufficiently in the woods, far from crowds and grocery stores, doesn't sound so bad. Lynx Vilden has been doing just that for decades, while teaching others how to live primitively, too.
Everything about this video, from the wording to the frozen smile at the end, is perfect.
Because the chat app doesn't encrypt conversations by default — or at all for group chats — security professionals often warn against it.
Country's powerful military have previously threatened to 'take action' over alleged fraud in a November election.
In videos posted on Twitter, cyclists are enjoying biking on frozen fjords near Oslo, Norway.
How Facebook reacts to privacy scandals on the inside, and why they persist.
Still in a pandemic reading slump? We've got you covered.
Kate McKinnon interviews politicians, a GameStop employee and other high profile Americans to confirm what we all fear: the system is broken.
As real life increasingly mirrors the absurd, we speak to the founders of "fake" news pages to understand how these blurred lines impact them and us all.
With six seconds left on the clock and your team two-points behind, who are you giving the ball to? The answer is Dame Lillard.
For one year and five months, Edith Wilson oversaw her husband's presidential affairs while he recovered from his illness.
The multiplatinum singer had to cancel her world tour, but she tells Vanity Fair how her family and strong-willed personality have gotten her through this year.
Here's a comprehensive history of divorce among human civilizations.
A surfeit of ugly knowledge is a feature of our age. But when information is everywhere, some things are better left buried.
Like Tom Brady, the Lakers star is redefining the aging curve. And after turning his biggest weakness into a strength this season, he may have extended his career even further.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Cher take a quick look at everything that's happened since the new year and highlight key cultural events.
What the giant investment management firm is looking at in 2021: "The climate transition presents a historic investment opportunity."
He was born Linda, but ten years ago Daniel came out as a transgender man. He changed his name to Daniel Valter Jensen, got a new social security number and grew a full beard. Photographer Sigrid Nygaard and journalist Line Vaaben have followed him the year leading up to the important milestone of having his breasts removed.
The Action Lab attempts to take this aluminum foil airplane to new heights.
Twitter continues to cope with pandemic life, pop culture, gender standards and class divides the way it always does: via jokes. Enjoy.
Republicans also oppose using the committee to probe electoral objections, even as they disagree with the two senators' conduct.
Bats are hosts to a range of different viruses yet they never get sick. Here's why they're so super-immune.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn isn't the first and won't be the last. When the stakes are low and the going gets tough, the weak get deceptive — especially when they think no one will bother investigating.
Cognitive scientist Sian Beilock reveals why we play our worst when it matters the most.
The visualization of Marvel movie sometimes begins even before the script is finished.
Tired of dinner and a movie? Mix things up with this very sweet game for two.
It's become almost mandatory for politicians to flaunt their personal fitness, and the new president is no exception. But for Biden — and other septuagenarian gym rats in power — the symbolism plays a little differently.
Top Trump officials actively lobbied Congress to deny state governments any extra funding for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout last fall.
This guy discovered many shows about firefighters were not true to real life so he heroically attempted to make a few corrections.
Livestreaming has taken over Chinese e-commerce. Now, online shopping giants are trying to replicate the model in Russia.
Louise Linton, wife of former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, lets her freak flag fly in this campy trailer.
Although two effective COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the United States and others hopefully will be available soon, it will probably take until sometime in mid to late 2021 for enough people to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity and for life to start returning to normal in the US.
Just as after the Civil War, desperate attempts to preserve white supremacy are being camouflaged as a valorous fight for a noble end.
Here's a video of future millionaire 'Roaring Kitty' explain why he's bullish on GameStop from 6 months ago.