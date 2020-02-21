Driver Brake Checks Another Car, Ends Up Setting Off Chaotic Chain Of Events
It was one small move, but it ended up having a disastrous domino effect.
When an opponent taunted MMA fighter and "Survivor" contestant Ana Maria Pal, she did not shrug it off — instead breaking his nose with a headbutt.
Gayageum prodigy Luna Lee performs a cover of the Lil Nas X standard on her Korean zither-like string instrument.
The park is gone, but all of our favorites are back — plus a few new faces. Season 3 premieres March 15.
The story behind how the United States nearly built a nuclear armed battle station.
This video is 12 minutes long and we'd easily take another 48 minutes.
Sbarro's pizzeria chain was once ubiquitous at mall food courts. Why is the company dying?
These extraordinary avant-garde movie posters are from the pre-Stalin days of the Soviet Union before Soviet Realism took a hold on graphic design.
It's shocking how many of the tropes of middle age have been enacted by the most visible tech titans. And now, the companies they built are also showing signs of entering an existential crisis
What do Americans frequently Google about other states?
Around 10pm at a summer solstice party somewhere in Canada on June 20, 2000, about 20 people swallowed glasses of water mixed with the powerful psychedelic LSD. A decimal place error caused them to take way more of the drug than they thought they were getting.
Pilots and aviation experts say spatial disorientation could have played a role in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
Good luck figuring out where that pitch is going before it passes you by.
Embedded in the list of most-played songs on YouTube is a little song called "Baby Shark Dance" by Pinkfong, with a whopping 4.6 billion views. But this number doesn't tell the whole story.
On the morning of January 9th, 2017, Anthony Montwheeler kidnapped his ex-wife Annita Harmon near her home in Weiser, Idaho, and drove 20 miles across the state border to Oregon.
A former Disney World employees describes working her way up from playing Winnie the Pooh to Mulan and Pocahontas.
"Risk Legacy" is a reimagining of the classic board game Risk. Instead of starting over entirely for each new game, the fallout from the previous game will alter the world in the new one.
Ajax's Ryan Babel took out his frustrations with Getafe's time wasting tactics by mockingly falling to the ground and limping.
No one ever said that it'd be easy for a tech company to break into television, but surely no one expected it to be this rough.
This is amazing. This is confusing.
As Judith's pregnancy stretched past 44 weeks, she grew worried. But rather than seeking medical assistance, she turned to extreme online freebirth communities.
"This might be the year of famine for us."
To the general public, the size of Bezos' feet is a mystery no one seems to have the answer to except the man himself. I sought to discover it.
The echo effects here are, well, amazing.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have Grimes' bizarre Facebook meme, fake Keanu, Jo March giving up, and figuring out who has the range.
Turns out many states have complicated love-hate relationships with each other. Well, except for Minnesota, a state that loves Canada best.
Two New Yorkers walk into a deli serving fake cured meat…
Road rage is everywhere — including on the streets of war-torn Syria.
It's not your fault that intruders break in and doors open and babies chase after birds. There's just so much that can go wrong with a home.
Parker has found a very creative way to keep himself endlessly entertained.
After two neutron stars merged, sending shudders through space-time powerful enough to be detected here on Earth, researchers realized they may need to rethink years of accepted knowledge.
The driver controlled the steering with a joystick positioned between the two seats. This gave the car a more futuristic feel and simulated the experience of flying a plane.
An extraordinary demonstration in physics shows how much weight can be supported for a superconductor.
The $4.45 egg bites are Starbucks' first signature breakfast food with a viral following. Are they worthy of the acclaim?
A Border collie in Norway learned the names and categories of her many, many toys, just by playing a game with her owners.
"I was snowboarding down this couloir in the Utah backcountry. I had suspicions that the slope might give way, so I approached it on high alert. I saw the slope fracture 200 feet in front of me and was able to grab ahold of the rocks to keep myself in place."
She tormented studio executives, actors, makeup artists, security guys, photographers and screenwriters for years — until corporate investigator Nicoletta Kotsianas was put on the case.
Scientists studying the remarkably well-preserved remains of an Ice Age bird have identified the specimen as a horned lark.
So much goes into a simple gaze.
Most Mongolians are lactose intolerant, and yet their diet relies on dairy. A mysterious world of bacteria could be at play.
The rancid smell of hog facilities in North Carolina has led to a dirty and protracted legal battle.
These are just quick-and-dirty Photoshops, but they're enough to show me that, weirdly, I kind of like '80s faces on modern cars? There's something about some of these that sort of works, in an odd way.
A beautiful journey through the frozen Arctic ocean in slow motion.
Rain was falling, so the windows of the Tokyo party boat were shut. Inside were about 90 guests of a local taxi association. Also on board was a coronavirus capable of spreading ferociously.
The "skull breaker" challenge is, somehow, not even the most terrifying thing happening on this app.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
In an effort to undo decades of design that's made spaces inaccessible to those with mobility challenges, 62-year old Rita Ebel is spending part building wheelchair ramps out of colorful Lego bricks.
To get good at bending the truth, you have to first know why most people are terrible at it.
The details that went into designing this is is mind-blowing.