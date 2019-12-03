This Boy Is So Over Shoveling Snow
In this round of man vs. nature, the tiny man has lost.
While the sound might be a bit unnerving to hear while you're slowly ascending up the hill of the roller coaster, it's actually part of a system that's designed to ensure the safety of passengers.
The efficiency is just beautiful to behold.
You have to look in the right places when your owner disappears in thin air.
What is this creature resting on my paw?
Listen, we're not professional roofers, but even we knew this was doomed from the start.
Dr James O'Donoghue, a planetary scientist at JAXA, demonstrates how fast each planet rotates in comparison with each other (Jupiter is really frickin' fast).
Amazon's Ring started from humble roots as a smart doorbell company called "DoorBot." Now it's surveilling the suburbs and partnering with police.
Setting a Cannonball record invariably involves breaking multiple traffic laws. In other words, it's illegal. But that doesn't stop people from doing it and three guys you've probably never heard of just broke the record again.
The level of taxation is surprisingly uneven across the country, so if taxation is an important factor in your decision-making about where to live, here is a graph that ranks the best and worst states for taxes.
There he was, the actor Martin Scorsese would later describe as "one of the finest, if not the finest of his generation," dressed up like an intergalactic scarecrow, stalking his way onto what would've been the biggest set he'd ever seen.
Most people who have been sentenced to death in the US are no longer on death row, and they haven't been executed. Where did they go?
What would happen to you if you received a draft notice and didn't respond?
Jaime Brenkus tells us how his innocuous 1990s workout video became a national phenomenon — and remains one of YouTube's top exercise videos.
From the Bay Area to New Delhi, see how the world's worst pollution compares with your local air.
Some rejections are formal and general. This is not one of those.
High-interest loan companies are using Utah's small claims courts to arrest borrowers and take their bail money.
You may already know that I love picking up new skills, whether that's sewing a patch on some clothes or ripping an apple in half with my bare hands. That's why I love the r/LearnUselessTalents subreddit.
Turns out drifting is not just for cars. Still, you probably don't want your 787 trying this.
Turns out, Black Widow comes from a family of fighters — including Florence Pugh as her sister and a gone-to-seed David Harbour as her dad.
One PlayStation can play a game, but 100 PlayStations can peer into the secrets of the universe.
Early animation was stiff and stilted — until Max Fleischer's breakthrough technique changed everything.
If you've been on Twitter lately, you may have seen the phrase "in the right headspace" floating around. If you're mystified as to where it comes from, you're in (bad) luck: we can catch you up.
After the devastation of the 2004 tsunami, aid agencies promised to rebuild Indonesia "better." Fifteen years later, their failures are all too obvious.
As climate change brings closer the possibility of an Arctic Ocean free of summer sea ice, scientists are urgently trying to understand the high north before it changes for good.
Housed inside a defunct used-car dealership, this noodle joint sells ramen so delicious, it's been named in the Michelin guide.
When it comes to English-speaking countries, the popular conception is that Smith is the most common last name, but is that conception really true?
With Plant Prefab, entrepreneur Steve Glenn has pull together star-powered designers like Yves Behar and tech investors like Amazon's Alexa Fund to build the modular house startup for the masses.
You really don't want to dig too deep into this winter mystery.
You don't have to play the violin to understand how truly terrible some of these instruments are.
A look at some interesting techniques Facebook deploys to ensure we view their ads.
Ramps are over. Much better to try to lift a piece of heavy machinery with two forklifts.
The woman in 14A was settled into her window seat, buckled in for the flight home. Moments later, with a sudden burst of violence at 32,000 feet, the window was gone.
In real life, I only see her two out of every 14 days. On Instagram I can bend time and space to stay connected to her.
"We called the police and firefighters, they were searching the cause of pollution, and they said it was some kind of an industrial soap, not very toxic for fish, but still not acceptable for the nature. It took two days for the foam to finally vanish."
Pre-emptive strike offers blueprint for GOP senators to acquit president, claiming a plot by Democrats.
A small town outside Austin, Texas, took a big step toward becoming a more sustainable and walkable community. In many ways, it was as simple as getting back on the grid.
Elon Musk's future Tesla is a truck like the iPhone is a phone.
Incognito window provides a measure of privacy if you're browsing on a shared computer. But it's far from being a perfect solution.
In the 1980s, during the Iran-Iraq War, Saddam Hussein became obsessed with the Babylonian ruler Nebuchadnezzar. He saw himself as a modern reincarnation of Nebuchadnezzar, and to prove it, he spent millions building a massive reconstruction of Babylon.
If you're keeping a running list of all the things that could potentially go wrong with Boeing's planes, you can add "mysteriously ejects its own emergency inflatable evacuation slide" to the list.
The poisoning of a double agent sparked an intelligence and PR battle between London and Moscow, the details of which are only now emerging.
Just look at it. Wouldn't you?
Nearly 3,000 feet below the surface of Monterey Bay, a network of deep sea cables helps scientists to study marine life. They also helped identify a new fault zone.
Connecting rural America to broadband is a popular talking point on the campaign trail. In one Kentucky community, it's already a way of life.
"I wanted to make a meme, but this was really interesting!"
Between the end of the Korean War and the early 1990s, more than one million Korean women were caught up in a state-controlled prostitution industry that was blessed at the highest levels by the US military.